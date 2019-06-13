The Warriors Are Handing Out Kevin Durant-Inspired Towels Before Game 6

06.13.19 34 mins ago

The Golden State Warriors will attempt to keep their dreams of a three-peat alive on Thursday night when they host the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Golden State is down in the series, 3-2, but the hope is that the final game in the history of Oracle Arena will give them enough of a boost to force a Game 7.

The biggest issue, beyond the fact that the Raptors are very good, is that the Warriors won’t have Kevin Durant in the lineup. Durant ruptured his achilles in his return to action during Game 5 after missing a month with a calf issue. Still, even while Durant is presumably recovering in New York from surgery, Golden State is making sure his presence is felt on Thursday night.

According to Marc Spears of ESPN, the team is handing out “For Oakland” towels to fans that place an emphasis on the letters K and D.

