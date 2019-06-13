



Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors will hope to go out with a bang on Thursday night. The Dubs will host Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena, and regardless of whether they win or lose, it will serve as the final game the team will play in their longtime home.

It is sure to be an emotional night. Not only do the Warriors need one more win to keep their hopes of a three-peat alive, but it’s their first home game since Kevin Durant went down with a season-ending achilles injury. Prior to tip, one of Durant’s teammates decided to simultaneously praise the injured All-Star and challenge Golden State fans to “bring the same fire K brought everyday to the court.”

Klay Thompson took to Instagram for a moment of reflection about what Durant did for the team during his time on the floor before he went down in Game 5.



Despite his importance on both ends of the floor, Thompson has never been considered the most vocal member of the Warriors. Regardless, this is a cool gesture to show Durant some love while trying to get Golden State fans to bring a little extra juice to a game that could decide their season.