The Golden State Warriors will hope to go out with a bang on Thursday night. The Dubs will host Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena, and regardless of whether they win or lose, it will serve as the final game the team will play in their longtime home.
It is sure to be an emotional night. Not only do the Warriors need one more win to keep their hopes of a three-peat alive, but it’s their first home game since Kevin Durant went down with a season-ending achilles injury. Prior to tip, one of Durant’s teammates decided to simultaneously praise the injured All-Star and challenge Golden State fans to “bring the same fire K brought everyday to the court.”
Klay Thompson took to Instagram for a moment of reflection about what Durant did for the team during his time on the floor before he went down in Game 5.
View this post on Instagram
Gameday, and it’s obviously a big one. But DubNation, I need you to reflect on the fact that we would not be in this position if it weren’t for this man and his sacrifices. He’s the reason there are banners hanging in the rafters of Oracle. I’m gonna need every Dubs fan in the building tonight to bring the same fire K brought everyday to the court 🔥 😤!! It’s not gonna be the same running out that tunnel without u bro. We all know this is a minor set back for a major comeback !! Nothing can impede this mans greatness. 🐐 Speaking of oracle, let’s lay it all out there tonight in honor of the of the 47 years in this beautiful building . Let’s get it DubNation! #doitforK #onelastdance #webelieve
Despite his importance on both ends of the floor, Thompson has never been considered the most vocal member of the Warriors. Regardless, this is a cool gesture to show Durant some love while trying to get Golden State fans to bring a little extra juice to a game that could decide their season.