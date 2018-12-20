Getty Image

One of the more under-the-radar subplots of the 2018-19 NBA season has been the holdout by former Golden State wing Patrick McCaw. While his career numbers are relatively meager in the two years he’s been in the league, McCaw has provided wing depth for the Warriors during his career and has played a role in both championship-winning squads.

However, McCaw has not taken the floor for Golden State this season, as he’s been a restricted free agent and is in the midst of a holdout. The Warriors extended a deal to McCaw, which he turned down with the hopes of getting something different, whether it’s a more secure deal than the one Golden State gave him or a straight up renouncement from the champs that would let him hit the market. It’s gone on so long that McCaw missed the team’s championship ring ceremony to start the season.

The latest report about McCaw comes from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, who brings word that the Dubs haven’t changed their stance on the former UNLV standout. Golden State still would match any offer for McCaw, who does have interest from other teams around the league.

With the new year approaching and with second-year wing Alfonzo McKinnie, 26, remarkably earning a roster spot and cracking the rotation, the defending champs haven’t budged on their stance to maintain McCaw’s rights, sources said. Although there is interest from rivals in poaching away the versatile 6-foot-7 guard, teams have received word of the Warriors’ intentions and remain hesitant to submit an offer sheet, sources said.

Golden State could certainly use the wing depth McCaw could provide, but there doesn’t seem like there’s any light at the end of the tunnel here. Perhaps that will change as the season goes along, but for now, both sides are happy to play the long game.