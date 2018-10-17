Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors begin yet another title defense on Tuesday evening, opening the season with a date against the Russell Westbrook-less Oklahoma City Thunder. While that would be noteworthy in its own right, the game is also taking place in Oakland, paving the way for the Warriors to publicly accept their championship rings for their work during the 2017-18 campaign.

However, 22-year-old wing Patrick McCaw will reportedly miss the occasion, as he remains a free agent and is seemingly choosing to forego the ceremony as a result.