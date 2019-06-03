Getty Image

Game 2 of the NBA Finals started an awful lot like Game 1, as the Raptors and Warriors jockeyed early, trading runs for small leads, before Toronto took control and ran out to a double-digit lead.

The Warriors, as they do, closed that gap to a reasonable five points at the half, but it felt like the Raptors were in firm control of the game. Then the third quarter happened, and the Warriors scored the first 18 points of the period, taking a 13-point lead, one they would never fully give back.

The @warriors go on top with a 18-0 burst to open the 2nd half!#StrengthInNumbers 78#WeTheNorth 67 🇺🇸: ABC 🇨🇦: TSN pic.twitter.com/2Ja1RN2RvY — NBA (@NBA) June 3, 2019

Toronto would claw back in the game, cutting the deficit to eight to end the third quarter behind the play of Kawhi Leonard, who led all scorers with 34 points (and a game-high 14 rebounds), becoming the third player in the last decade to have 12 games with 30 points or more in a single postseason, joining Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.