Watch Fans Jump For A New Pair Of adidas D Rose Sneakers In London

In a nice marketing move, adidas opened a Jump Store in London, which Derrick Rose visited during his European Tour. During the visit, fans were invited to jump for Rose’s signature new sneakers, which were resting on a shelf towards the top of the store. The grinding bass and resulting commercial is incredible as fans have to literally jump for D Rose.
Most of the jumps featured in the commercial were successful and some customers displayed crazy tricks as they spun and kicked their legs while grabbing a pair from the high shelf. One guy jumps high enough to kiss his pair before grabbing them.
The bouncing beat, and grainy London street clips give the spot a nice edge, too, while people are let into the store to jump for their new sneakers.
Some weren’t so successful at the Jump Store, and Rose had a laugh at their fruitless attempts.
But Rose lifts a little kid up so he can reach a pair, too.
What do you think about the adidas D Rose jump store spot?
