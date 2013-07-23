Watch Fans Jump For A New Pair Of adidas D Rose Sneakers In London

In a nice marketing move, adidas opened a Jump Store in London, which Derrick Rose visited during his European Tour. During the visit, fans were invited to jump for Rose’s signature new sneakers, which were resting on a shelf towards the top of the store. The grinding bass and resulting commercial is incredible as fans have to literally jump for D Rose.

Most of the jumps featured in the commercial were successful and some customers displayed crazy tricks as they spun and kicked their legs while grabbing a pair from the high shelf. One guy jumps high enough to kiss his pair before grabbing them.

The bouncing beat, and grainy London street clips give the spot a nice edge, too, while people are let into the store to jump for their new sneakers.

Some weren’t so successful at the Jump Store, and Rose had a laugh at their fruitless attempts.

But Rose lifts a little kid up so he can reach a pair, too.

What do you think about the adidas D Rose jump store spot?

