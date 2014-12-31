Watch Florida’s Jacob Kurtz Tip-In Opponent’s Missed Buzzer-Beater For Loss

Quick, think of your nightmare athletic scenario. Got it? We doubt it’s worse than the one Jacob Kurtz just lived out. Watch the Florida Gators big man give his team a loss by tipping-in an air-ball – shot by the rival Florida State Seminoles! – as the game’s final buzzer sounded.

Yikes.

Kurtz’ butterfingers broke a 63-63 tie, yielding a two-point home victory for the Seminoles. Games are never won or lost on a single play, but…

Yeah.

