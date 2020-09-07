There’s just one week of WNBA regular season action left, which means that we’ve almost got a full playoff picture, a look at the race for the eighth seed and plenty of awards talk. It also means that fans of the New York Liberty and Atlanta Dream should really relish these last couple games since their teams will definitely not be advancing to the postseason this year. On the flip side, everyone else should be getting pretty excited about watching the 2020 WNBA playoffs in the wubble, where Diana Taurasi can curse out the referees on the court one night and see them in the dining room eating breakfast the next morning.

Here’s what we learned from week six in the WNBA:

1. Jewell Loyd for the win

On Saturday, the Seattle Storm were down 87-89 against their West coast rivals, the Los Angeles Sparks. With 0.8 second remaining, it looked like the team in gold would prevail. But then Jewell Loyd did what Jewell Loyd does. She sprinted to the corner, caught the inbound pass from Sue Bird and sank a three-point shot to win the game for Seattle. And the best part? She had absolutely no doubt that it was going in.

With the return of Bird to the court this season, Loyd’s ability may be overlooked by some but the real ones know that the former Notre Dame guard (remember her, Muffet?) is an All-Star player. This season she’s averaging 14.6 points, 3.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game while shooting 44% from the field and 40% from three. The Storm may be stacked with big names like Bird, Breanna Stewart and Natasha Howard, but on Saturday, Loyd made sure that her name was not forgotten.

2. The Indiana Fever have gone cold

.@IndianaFever’s @JulieAllemand, with eight assists today, has 12 games this season with at least five assists, leading all rookies in that category, according to @ESPNStatsInfo. It’s been a challenging season for Fever, but Allemand has been a really good addition. — Mechelle Voepel (@MechelleV) September 6, 2020

Coming into the 2020 WNBA season, the Indiana Fever had realistic hopes of playing in the postseason. But with one week left in the regular season, the team looks set for a fourth straight year of missing out on the playoffs, and they have no one else to blame but themselves.