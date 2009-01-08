Speaking of the Raptors, every couple weeks I ask the question, “When Will Jose Calderon Miss?” And despite everyone’s best guess and possible jinx accusations, the streak is still alive.

Through 31 games, Calderon has still yet to miss a free throw, going a perfect 72-for-72 from the charity stripe. Although he’s been out the past three games, when he returns, you know the streak is going to be on his mind as he quickly approaches Micheal Williams‘ record of 94.

How long can Calderon go without missing a free throw?