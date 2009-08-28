Where Are They Now: Marcus Fizer

At Iowa State, Marcus Fizer was a straight up monster. I remember seeing a bulky 6-8 dude just crossing people over and hitting fadeaways during the 2000 NCAAs.

But sometimes, success in the NBA is all about being in the right situation at the right time. And unfortunately for Fizer, he was brought into a bad situation.

Fizer was drafted fourth overall by the Bulls in 2000. At the time, the Bulls already had a power forward in Elton Brand, and coach Tim Floyd tried to play Fizer at the three – an experiment that failed miserably. He didn’t have the range on his jump shot or the speed to guard small forwards like Vince Carter and Paul Pierce. His crossover dribbles might have worked against Baylor and Texas Tech (no disrespect) but definitely wasn’t working on the next level.

In his short NBA career, Fizer never found his niche on the court. His numbers weren’t horrible, he could get you 10 and five no problem in 20 minutes. But I think his attitude, work ethic and shot selection led to his demise. Fizer played in the D-League and had a few 10-day contracts, but never found stability with any NBA team. In 2006, he took his game to Spain and has stayed overseas ever since. Fizer spent the 2007-08 season with European powerhouse Maccabi Tel Aviv and balled last year in Puerto Rico.

The other day, when I wrote about cities that deserve an NBA team, somebody mentioned San Juan. Last season in the Puerto Rican league, there were a lot of ex-NBA players and college stars that were putting in work down there like: Lee Nailon, Donnell Harvey, Josh Davis, Maurice Baker (Oklahoma State), Dan Langhi, Donta Smith and Rodney White.

Today, Marcus is 31-years old. An NBA comeback is extremely unlikely he still has four or five years to play pro ball somewhere on this globe.

Now I go to you Dime faithful. Can Fizer still make the NBA? Any other reasons on why he never lived up to his potential in the League?