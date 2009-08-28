Where Are They Now: Marcus Fizer

At Iowa State, Marcus Fizer was a straight up monster. I remember seeing a bulky 6-8 dude just crossing people over and hitting fadeaways during the 2000 NCAAs.
But sometimes, success in the NBA is all about being in the right situation at the right time. And unfortunately for Fizer, he was brought into a bad situation.
Fizer was drafted fourth overall by the Bulls in 2000. At the time, the Bulls already had a power forward in Elton Brand, and coach Tim Floyd tried to play Fizer at the three – an experiment that failed miserably. He didn’t have the range on his jump shot or the speed to guard small forwards like Vince Carter and Paul Pierce. His crossover dribbles might have worked against Baylor and Texas Tech (no disrespect) but definitely wasn’t working on the next level.
In his short NBA career, Fizer never found his niche on the court. His numbers weren’t horrible, he could get you 10 and five no problem in 20 minutes. But I think his attitude, work ethic and shot selection led to his demise. Fizer played in the D-League and had a few 10-day contracts, but never found stability with any NBA team. In 2006, he took his game to Spain and has stayed overseas ever since. Fizer spent the 2007-08 season with European powerhouse Maccabi Tel Aviv and balled last year in Puerto Rico.
The other day, when I wrote about cities that deserve an NBA team, somebody mentioned San Juan. Last season in the Puerto Rican league, there were a lot of ex-NBA players and college stars that were putting in work down there like: Lee Nailon, Donnell Harvey, Josh Davis, Maurice Baker (Oklahoma State), Dan Langhi, Donta Smith and Rodney White.
Today, Marcus is 31-years old. An NBA comeback is extremely unlikely he still has four or five years to play pro ball somewhere on this globe.
Now I go to you Dime faithful. Can Fizer still make the NBA? Any other reasons on why he never lived up to his potential in the League?
some dudes just don’t make it in the league
he’s good enough to get paid though, just not NBA dollars
he was good from time to time.. he had potential… he had a football type physique.. his build made him a bad sf and pf…he had no real position
In a couple year, we will ask the same question but just different cast.
Gerald Green!
Same old NBA story: Body of a small(er) man, game of a big man.
It doesn’t work in the NBA unless you are an all world athlete, and even in that case you end up like Nate Robinson, who is out of a job (or close to it) because he tries to play like a SG when he should play like a PG.
Langdon last I heard was balling for CSKA Moscow.
Can someone tell me where Todd Day is? Kickin it with Lee Mayberry somewhere I’m sure…
This dude was a beast in his day. Im from Louisiana, actually Fizer’s brother is one of my best friends. He’s had multiple injuries including a serious knee injury. Anyone know if a power player hurts his knee it takes away ur explosion. Thru all of that Marcus has remained a humble dude. It steams me when ppl call him a bust. I dont think u can be a bust if ur injured early in ur career. Just my 2 cent.
He was a beast in college for sure.Showed flashes in the league but didnt make it all the way through.He still getting a check somewhere though im sure of that.
His issue was he couldn’t play D on either forward spot, nor could he do much besides score.
I hope he’s getting paid cause Fizer has at least 8 kids with 7 different chicks…
I was never a fan of his when he played with the Bulls, he was a scorer that couldn’t score easily. His game didn’t translate well to the League.
Plus he had an “I don’t give a f$^k about the team” attitude
Being stronger than everyone and having Jamal Tinsley in college is a lot nicer than being undersized and having Khalid El-Amin in the pros.
@AJ hahahahahahaha love the todd day/lee mayberry reference.
Where is Richard Dumas ??? I swear the rim had coke lines the way this guy could leap @ the cup!!!
Also where is Ed ‘Bogger’ Smith?
I think Fizer had some knee issues too
Where is Khalid El-Amin? Also anyone heard or seen Kerry Kittles (I hated him and his coach “splinter”)?
yo I found ndudi ebi he signed with a team called the crabs in the seccond division of Italy
el-amin is in Mariupol Ukraine
Marcus stayed at my house during the summer of 2000. and he really is a nice guy who does care abut his team and his family. when he went to the pro’s he tore his ACL and had to go to the D League were he dominated everyone…then he went to spain and is now one of the best players in spain….so yu all can shut the @%!# up!!!!
Someone made the statement that “His work ethic and attitude led to his demise”?: Are you kidding me? What tha %$^&* are yall talking about? The guy had a great attitude and definitely cared about his team and teamates alike.
You also questioned his work ethic: His work ethic? Look at the guy, he’s a Beast. He didn’t get that way by skipping workouts or practice. It was a few injuries and the timing of those injuries which led to him leaving the league. While in the NBA, he often tried to return before he was fully healed just to prove himself, which caused even more issues. That was the main problem; and also the fact that this happen within that special time frame, where you need to shine to secure a new contract. If you’re coming in with a one year contract, you have to prove yourself that season. If you don’t perform up to par, regardless of injuries, you will not be re-signed for the following year. It’s just that simple! If this should happen to an NBA player before he’s actually made his statement or presence known in the league. Then your chances of getting to show what you can actually do are slim. You have to basically start over, similar to a walk-on. He took the advice of professionals to sit-out and give his body time to fully heal and then begin playing overseas or in a another league to prove durability and regain his rythem of the game. When it’s that type of situation, the word Busta doesn’t fit and isn’t appropriate. Frankly, if that were the case, most of you wouldn’t be good enough to be considered a Busta. In the future, do your homework and check your facts before you began pecking keys!