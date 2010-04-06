Seeing as I cut my basketball teeth watching Gary Payton, Isiah Thomas, Magic Johnson and John Stockton, it’s tough for me to call 2010 any kind of “Golden Age” for NBA point guards. But even the most stubborn old-school fool can’t deny there is a growing number of young, talented PG’s taking over and becoming the faces of their respective franchises.

My favorite thing about this era of point guards is that there is no definitive top dog. With apologies to Chris Paul‘s biggest fans, sorry, your man is not head-and-shoulders above the pack at his position. And that’s no disrespect to CP3, just a confirmation that he has a lot of elite competition. And unlike LeBron and the small forwards or Dwight Howard and the centers, it’s impossible to hand one of them the top spot without solid arguments coming from multiple sides.

Who has been the NBA’s best point guard this season?

Paul and Tony Parker have been hampered by injuries, surely taking them out of the discussion, especially considering CP’s New Orleans Hornets missed the playoffs and Parker’s San Antonio Spurs are barely sneaking in as a 7-seed.

Deron Williams (18.4 ppg, 10.6 apg) would be my pick, having put the Jazz in contention for a 2-seed in the West and ranking third in the League in assists. Rajon Rondo (13.7 ppg, 9.8 apg, 2.4 spg) deserves consideration, leading the League in steals and compiling a couple of triple-doubles while being the best and most consistent player on the Celtics all season. Also in the mix is Steve Nash, Derrick Rose, Tyreke Evans, Chauncey Billups, Russell Westbrook and Jason Kidd.

Who do you think has been the No. 1 one this season, and how does your top five ranking look?

