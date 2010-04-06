Seeing as I cut my basketball teeth watching Gary Payton, Isiah Thomas, Magic Johnson and John Stockton, it’s tough for me to call 2010 any kind of “Golden Age” for NBA point guards. But even the most stubborn old-school fool can’t deny there is a growing number of young, talented PG’s taking over and becoming the faces of their respective franchises.
My favorite thing about this era of point guards is that there is no definitive top dog. With apologies to Chris Paul‘s biggest fans, sorry, your man is not head-and-shoulders above the pack at his position. And that’s no disrespect to CP3, just a confirmation that he has a lot of elite competition. And unlike LeBron and the small forwards or Dwight Howard and the centers, it’s impossible to hand one of them the top spot without solid arguments coming from multiple sides.
Who has been the NBA’s best point guard this season?
Paul and Tony Parker have been hampered by injuries, surely taking them out of the discussion, especially considering CP’s New Orleans Hornets missed the playoffs and Parker’s San Antonio Spurs are barely sneaking in as a 7-seed.
Deron Williams (18.4 ppg, 10.6 apg) would be my pick, having put the Jazz in contention for a 2-seed in the West and ranking third in the League in assists. Rajon Rondo (13.7 ppg, 9.8 apg, 2.4 spg) deserves consideration, leading the League in steals and compiling a couple of triple-doubles while being the best and most consistent player on the Celtics all season. Also in the mix is Steve Nash, Derrick Rose, Tyreke Evans, Chauncey Billups, Russell Westbrook and Jason Kidd.
Who do you think has been the No. 1 one this season, and how does your top five ranking look?
Steve Nash IMO.
Yeah, Rondo gets consideration over Nash…he’s averaging an assist less, 4 points less, a rebound more, is one of the worst shooters in the league and plays like 8 minutes more a game. But he was on the cover of Dime Mag, so Rondo should get the consideration. Get the fuck out of here with that shit. Yeah, put Rondo’s pic on the story instead of one of the point guards who really is one of the best point guards this season. Come on guys, you guys are letting true basketball fans down with this obvious show of favoritism.
Top 5:
Steve Nash
Deron Williams
Russel Westbrook
Chauncy Billups
ROY Reke
1. Deron Williams
2. Rajon Rondo
3. Steve Nash
4. Derrick Rose
5. Chauncey Billups
6. would be a tie between Jason Kidd and Tyreke Evans
but yeah the rest of the guys you mentioned would be in the mix, plus Brandon Jennings and Drew Harris even though his team sucks.
Interesting fact:
Dwight Howard is a beast, but in a position where free throw percentages are usually pretty bad, his is considered a huge flaw because he only shoots 60% from the line. Guess which starting point guard in the NBA is just as bad from the line?!?! Just guess!
Who gets a free pass on that shit? Sure as fuck ain’t Dwight…
Steve Nash
Russell Westbrook
Deron Williams
Jason Kidd
Chauncey Billups
The superior Deron Williams has his team an entire 2 games ahead in the loss column on these lowly Spurs :smh:
no love for aaron brooks!
quick! someone get control some new material!
I’m consistent. As long as there’s obvious jockin on a guy who is one step up from garbage, I’m going to bring the hate.
Don’t tell someone to get me some more material, if you ain’t going to bring some yourself…
A lot of Rondo hating out there for the only PG on this list that has any hardware….
Control, you are the biggest dumbass I have ever seen comment on the Internet. Even if you do think Nash is better than Rondo (which is a valid argument), you should get your effing facts straight. Rondo plays 3 minutes more per game than Nash, not “8” and you mention that Rondo is one of the worst shooters in the league (he really isn’t, he just can’t hit 3s), yet you neglect to mention that Nash is probably the worst defender in the league. Goddamn man, you think you know basketball, but you don’t. And don’t talk about favoritism when all you are is a hater.
it’s a toss up betwee williams and nash. Billups is number three Kidd is number four and rondo no 5
oh and derrick rose = steve francis
I’d give Rondo the top spot this year. You have to consider he is the best def PG and does a great job running the team. His FT % may suck but his FG% is great.
On another note-
What does NO do with the Collison/Paul sitch?
You have to trade one of them right?
In my opinion, its quite clearly Steve Nash. No one gave this team a chance at the start of the season, with some ESPN guys thinking they will miss the playoffs altogether, so to get a potential top 3 seed is damn impressive.
Deron Williams, huge fan, but I would have him just below Nash because I would rather have Nash with the ball in the 4th come playoffs.
Rondo is a very good PG but he cant shoot and has a terrible attitude bordering on a sense of entitlement. The worse thing is he could be better than CP3, Deron and Rose if he puts in the effort to combat his shooting woes. Looke at Derrick Rose, during the season his shooting improved and to be honest, he could have coasted on his game as is because he is so explosive. Rondo will forever be fodder for guys like Control (who I happen to agree with but in a less personal vendetta manner) if he maintains his persona.
my top 5:
1-Steve Nash
2-Deron Williams
3-Rajon Rondo
4-Russell Westbrook
5 (3 way tie) – Aaron Brooks, Jason Kidd, Stephen Curry
I wouldnt have Chauncey because he has kinda dropped off for me but I expect him to come back come playoffs.
Stephen Curry should be up there, some of his games, minus his bump in stats because of GSW’s style of play, has been very good.
@ MoxWestCoastRe
I’m thinking they have to trade one. Ideally they trade Collison but if they get scrubs for him or salary relief, they run the risk of further alienating CP3. Intresting article I read about CP3 as a Knick. Wouldnt be bad.
@jd
Forgot to mention this earlier, but you cant say Steve Nash is that bad of a defender. He’s too selfless on defense hence his problems. He helps out too much but mitigates it somewhat by drawing charges. Yes, he’s no Rajon Rondo on defense but the same applies on the offensive end, Rondo aint no Steve Nash. Plus he makes those awesome movie skits!
1. Nash
2. Deron
3. Rondo
1-Deron Williams
2-Steve Nash
3-Jason Kidd
4-Derrick Rose
5-Chauncey Billups
Nash. Rondo’s not even in the top 5 for this season.
@11
Correction, Rondo can’t hit 3s when people are guarding him – or any midrange jumper for that matter. He hit about 10 3’s in a row during the HORSE competition thought… looked like Ray Allen out there gunning.
Beauty of this season is at some point, one of 10-15 guys has been the man amongst point guard.
When the season started, Nash, CP3, DWIll, BJennings and Tyreke came out heated, while stars like DRose and TParker were comin off injuries or just started slow. As the season went on, Westbrook, Brooks Billups and JKidd caught fire and the rookies began to bubble so Collison, Holiday, Lawson, Curry, Douglas started gettin confident If I’m givin Rondo any credit, it’s that he’s been healthy and therefore been the most consistent with his numbers, but his team is fallin below expectations. I like his effort level, but I can’t trust a point guard who can’t shoot from distance to help keep the d honest and can’t shoot free throws to seal wins which he needs to be able to do since the ball is in his hands most of the time and if they don’t sign Ray Allen this summer, there’s even more pressure on Rondo to hit those shots.
Like JKidd showed this offseason, u can improve your outside shooting with work, but then I gotta ask, Why didn’t dude work on his 3s before his 2nd go around in Dallas?
It’s weird that the teams favored to win the chip this season all have average point guards, which is what I consider Mo Williams, D Fish and Jameer…
Lol shit i wanted to say
“Cue control on the cover pic”
lol beat me to it.. but try to remember Control.. DIME tries to sucker us into shit like this and start a huge topic by doing/saying some weird shit.. i mean we talkin PG’s how can you NOT have a pic of Nash or Williams?? Shit the one year Deron Williams is BY FAR the best PG in the league and he cant even get no cover page love?? One of Nash’s best years and still doing it when everyone thought he and his team were roadkill?? lol they cant be doing that on purpose..
Anyways Top 5??
1) DerOn
2) Nash
3) Westbrook
4) Billups
5) Brooks
@ JD
PG’s have to be able to hit FREEBIES.. i mean im in awe sometimes when i watch that shit lol.. but i imagine thats what was meant when he was called a horrible shooter..
i mean we talkin FREEBIES ya’all..
OK i am hating lol
Throw Rondo in over Brooks..
of course is nash or deron
y’all are crazy, Rondo is better than yall give him credit for but e isnt the best in the L right now. its Deron Williams, dudes been a trooper this season and still puts up the same states with a team with a better win percentage. Next is Nash because he led his team to a better than edxpected record and actally has a little relief in dragic (who is decent but would still be looking for a pg to take ovr the reigns, collison for clark maybe?). Next is Chauncy. dude is a swiss army knife on his team man. he will pass, control tempo, hit big shots, critical free throws, makes the right play, steal, tough defender. the is the third best in the L.
Deron Williams
Steve Nash
Chauncy Billups
Rajon Rondo
Russell Westbrook
Jason Kidd
Derrick Rose
Aaron Brooks
CP3
Tyreke Evans
Stephen Curry
I agree that Williams has been the best PG this season.
Cases can be made for Nash, Billups, Rose, Kidd, and Rondo.
It’s really between Nash and Williams. Which style do you prefer. Almost the same numbers except for shooting %. Williams is the better defender but Nash shoots a better %.
Which one gets on the NBA First Team, Nash or Williams?
I like D-Will and Billups. If defense didn’t matter I’d include Nash. Whoever said Nash’s help defense is good is crazy, his rotations are incredibly slow and he might as well not even be there on double teams
Look at the stats Westbrook has been compiling on the last tri-mester of this season while winning at the same time.
He seems to be on course to be a reincarnation of Jason Kidd in his third year if he improves a bit more but could even be better if he develops a three point shot.
Deron has been killin it and Nash at 36 is unbelievable. Nash is in an elite group of players that can hit 90% FT, 50% FG, and 40% 3PT, which includes Larry Bird, Stockton, and underrated Mark Price.
TOP TIER
Deron
Nash
2ND TIER
Billups
Rondo
Westbrook
Rose
Kidd
i dont think he was PG of the year, but he had a 52 point game and held the blazers together during some of their more injury-ridden times with his consistency and leadership. i also think hes done wonders for shoring up the “weaknesses portland had at point guard” that everyone was saying the blazers had at this time last year
1. Deron Williams
2. Steve Nash
3. Jason Kidd
4. Rajon Rondo
5. Tyreke Evans
Deron Deron Deron Nash Deron Rondo
OKC at Utah just went down as one of the best games this regular season.
1. Deron Williams
2. Steve Nash
Drop off
3. Rajon Rondo (Chris Paul would be 3 if healthy, and the drop off would be after him. Then Tony Parker if healthy)
4. Chauncey Billups
5. Russell Westbrook
D Will Looking to prove a point tonight.
42/3/10 on 14-23, 4-7 from 3 and 10-11 at the line.
Wow what a game by Deron tonight!!! Not to mention he only had 1 turnover!
dre` 52 points for the win
DERON WILLIAMS
He can run his team better than anyone in the league. People that only look at stat lines don’t have a grasp on how amazing Deron Williams is. He’s big, and tough as nails. Best crossover in the NBA too.
D-Will made such a huge statement tonight. I think it would be a hard argument to say anyone else at this point.
1. Deron Williams
2. Derrick Rose
3. Tyreke Evans
4. Rajon Rondo
5. Steve Nash
But would love to add Jamal Crawford to this list.
maybe 2nd after D-Will???
he is like the ultimate hybrid SG/PG. 6th man of the year?
Would love to see him in the starting line up some time soon!!!
JD
If I’m the biggest dumbass you’ve ever seen on the internet, then you should really uninstall Cybernanny, grow some balls and explore this wonderful and twisted thing called “the internets”. Everything I said is completely valid, get off Rondo’s nuts so you can get a better perspective. The guy is a HORRIBLE SHOOTER, there ain’t no getting around that. He can’t sink shit beyond 10ft.
People say I am a hater because I keep ragging on him for that shit, but maybe you guys are the haters. I keep ragging on him because that’s a fundamental skill that he is very obviously lacking, if he is as good at everything else as you nutjockers are saying, then imagine how good he will be IF he can actually learn how to shoot better than a one armed retard.
Maybe if Rondo didn’t have his entourage following him around telling him he is the greatest point guard to ever have lived, the guy would work on his game and become something other than one of the worst 5 shooters in the NBA. Maybe THEN he would actually become a “star” instead of just an arrogant prick douche bag. So, am I a “hater”? Yeah, but it’s what this fucking idiot needs, he don’t need any more jock riders.
Steve Nash and Deron Williams. its 1 and 1a . quite simply.
1.)Deron Williams – hands down! (it’s a shame the jazz don’t get any national televised games, like them or not D-Will is awesome to watch)
2.)Steve Nash – and so many considered him done.
3.)Jason Kidd – ditto
4.)Tyreke Evens
5.)Russell Westbrook
So, why is Rondo on the cover? WTF!
Nash
Deron
Kidd
Billups
Brooks/Westbrook/Rose
Nash – Age ain’t nothing but a number
Deron – Raises level of play every year
Rondo – Gets better every year despite being a tool
Tyreke – Like JKidd’s stat line? You’ll like ‘Reke’s better
Westbrook – The jab to Durant’s uppercut
Tough to make that list and leave off Brooks, Kidd (did someone seriously list Barea!?), Billups and Rose but those on my list have had remarkable seasons. If Evans achieves the 20-5-5 list, I might just have to give him the nod…
Some dudes yall definitely gotta consider….
-Aaron Brooks
-Steph Curry
1. D-Will- what he has done puts him at the top. If the west wasn’t so close, Utah would be in the number three seed.
2. Nash- I don’t know why he is getting better, but he’s amazin to watch
3. Rose- Started off hurt, raised his scoring by almost 7 ppg, led the bulls into playoffs with outstanding performances. Will be even better next year
4. Kidd- Still one of the best pgs in the L. His assist numbers are still amazing for someone his age. Would have been higher on the list, but i feel hat he himself did not do as much as his teammates did.
5. Westbrook- OKC Thunder: wins= +27; Westbrook has been a huge part of this and many people think that it was all KD. Who do you think got him the ball most of the time?
And for those of you putting Reke and Curry., yes they are both great plaers that will have outstanding careers. But seriously, they have gotten there teams nowhere. They can do everything, but they need to lead their tem to better records to be on this list.
1) Deron Williams
2) Steve Nash
…
11) George Hill
…
25) Tony Parker
…
28) Chris Paul
Deron Williams!!! Hands down!He is just not the best point guard this season! He is the best point guard in the NBA! Don’t get me wrong, Paul is a great Point guard I just think D-Will has more in his game. He can post up or take the 3! D-Will is just a fun player to watch!!