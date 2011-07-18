Who Is The Best 1-2 Punch In NBA History?

Okay, so maybe Righteous Kill wasn’t the greatest movie. It was generic. It was boring. And it was interesting for perhaps the first 30 minutes in the theatre. Then I had an epiphany: wait, this isn’t going to be Heat. It DEFINITELY isn’t going to be The Godfather, Part II either. I guess my expectations were just a little too high. Who cares if it isn’t a classic? That’s not exactly the worst thing you can say about a flick. But when Robert De Niro and Al Pacino get together on a movie (I’m counting the second Godfather, even though it doesn’t completely work here, only because it was such an ill film), that’s what I expect.
De Niro and Pacino can make any movie watchable just off their sheer individual brilliance. But when they come together? Wooooooo. That combination almost never misses the mark.
It’s become sort of a fad to bash players nowadays for winning only when they get some help. But what’s wrong with that? Almost every iconic moment from the NBA’s history involves some type of duo. Russell and Auerbach. Kareem and Magic. Rodman and the Spurs (not). Scottie and Michael. Kobe and Shaq.
Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook cause havoc not just because of their talent but for the way they complement each other. One is a shooter. The other, an athlete. One is a guard. The other, a forward. The one thing that sets them apart is they are both young. Really young. To be able to win and lead Oklahoma City at such young ages is remarkable, and it elevates everything about them. Their image. Their expectations. We know they’re great, but they could be gruesome in a few years.
What they could be only adds to what they are, and what they are is really freaking good. Good enough that we put them on the cover of Issue #64, deeming them “the NBA’s Best Duo Since Shaq & Kobe.” We think they are the best one-two punch in the league right now, and still have miles of potential to climb to reach their apex. But where do they stand with the greatest duos in NBA history?
Do the best duos have to win? Can they be the best even if they’re more about style than substance? Do the best duos just score the most, or is it all about how they complement each other? Did Kemp & GP make the best pair ever…just because they connected on the best alley-oops? All interesting questions. As for me, I gotta get back to watching my favorite duo ever, preferably in something other than Righteous Kill.
Who is the best one-two punch in NBA history and why? Think it through because the best answers will be printed in the next issue of Dime.
There were a lot of GOOD DUOS thru-out the years in the NBA and there will be a bunch of ANSWERS by asking this QUESTION but when i think of THE BEST DUO… I think of JORDAN & PIPPEN cause they were VICIOUS.
love westbrook & durant, but do you really think they’re the best since kobe & shaq? been a lot of good ones since – kobe & gasol, nash & stat, dwade & lebron, timmy d & tp/manu. list goes on.
as for all-time, too many to mention, but i think you got the main ones in the body of your article. but don’t sleep on the likes of oscar & kareem, west & baylor, stockton/malon or guys who played in the same backcourt or front court a la dumars/isiah & bird/mchale
I’m just going to say Mike and Scottie and hope for the best…
Comon guys, Durant and Westbrook have ways to go, especially after Westbrook’s horrendous playoffs where he pretty much eliminated KD’s scoring. But ALL TIME greatest duo has to be Stockton and Malone, hey they didnt win a chip (who could have if you’re going up against MJ every time) but they have other numbers to validate their greatness. Stockton #1 in alltime assists, and Malone #2 all time scoring….nuff said
Mike+Scottie
Magic+Kareem
Shaq+Kobe
Russell+Goose
Duncan+Admiral
Zeke+Joe-D
Stockton2Malone
Hakeem+Drexler
Hayes+Unseld
Wilt+Logo/Baylor
Two most important positions in the NBA always been n will continue to be point guard n center.
Mike n Scottie were nice, but Scottie’s not all-time top 30.
Magic n Kareem tho. Both top 5 all-time. Top all-time point guard n arguably top all-time center = top all-time duo.
It’s not the best ever by any means, but I used to love watching ‘Toine and The Truth in Boston.
@AronPhilips Man, %$@! Boston son….
1.MJ & Pip
2.Stockton & Malone
3.Magic & Kareem
4.Kobe & Shaq
5.Future – LBJ & Dwade
durant and westbrook??? goh
95admiral/03duncan
but being real magic and kareem or west/wilt
thats the excuse for all the dudes that came up short during the 90s. no malone and stock arent the best cuz they didnt win shit now you said he came up vs jordan everytime right well im sorry malone made 2 finals in 30 years in the nba. one thing is to be like west and play in 20 finals but just 2 and not winning??? nah.
from the 90s up
pip and jordan
duncan and robinson
shaq and kobe
kobe and gasol
hakeem and drexler
duncan and manu
did way more than just putting up numbers.
you are right
MELO n A.I, KOBE n SHAQ, KOBE n GASOL, YAO n Tmac, MAGIC n KAREEM, WADE n BRON,NASH n AMARE,
Vince and TMac! hahaha
Oscar Robertson & Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Mr. Triple Double & Skyhook
The best 1-2 punch of GOOD and LORD is on TMZ right now. Serena Williams is in a bikini somewhere.
I don’t know about considering Durant & Westbrook among the elite 1-2 punches. Carmelo & A.I. proved how bad two ball domininators can clash. Youth’s an overrated excuse if you’re talking about whether you’re winning and losing rather than marketing. Right now, Russell appears to be like one of the guys you see at pickup games who may or may not have talent, craves the spotlight, but winds up going a long ways towards hurting a team’s chances of winning. He’s not Iverson/Marbury bad when it comes to ball hogging but his decision making needs help if the Thunder are going join the contenders. His jump to stardom had more to do with him shooting the ball more rather than raising his game at the point guard position like Derrick Rose did. Kevin could stand to add to his defense & post game a bit to truly exploit the match up problem he causes at his position.
Sidney Deane and Billy Hoyle would smash all these fools!
Did anyone see the 2001 Lakers playoff run? If you put 2001 Kobe and Shaq together, they’d be able to handle any other duo.
magic/kareem
kobe/shaq
mj/pippen
stockton/malone
west/wilt
cousy/russell
Ron Artest’s Left and Right hand.
Big Island, I feel sorry for you. The woman’s a man.
Q-Tip and Phife
Gotta say, Shaq and Penny were an entertaining duo to watch. If only Shaq stayed … if only Penny stayed healthy. When they were briefly teammates in Miami, I nearly died! Obviously, that didn’t work out so well what with Penny’s injuries and all …
1.MJ and Pippen
2.Durant and Westbrook
3.Robinson and Duncan
4.Shaq and Kobe
5.Malone and Stockton
LMAO @ Westbrook and Durant even being considered Top 20 duos OF ALL TIME… SMFH Dime… which of their PRs paid you to write this article? I’m guessing Westbrook’s… right? I really like both of those guys but lets see them really glue together and win before bringing them in to discussions like this… kay?
Stockton & Malone are the greatest duo of all time… winning a championship is the most overrated quality EVER. People act like a player wasn’t shit if they never got a ring… it’s ridiculous.
Stockton & Malone are the definition of the word duo, they had an almost telepathic understanding of each other. You take either of them away and they are a drastically worse player. You take a 94 era Jordan or Pippen and you can plug them into ANY team in the league and pretty much have the same output.
I don’t think Magic and Kareem really qualify as a duo.
Three of my favorites were:
Shawn Kemp & Gary Payton.
Stephon Marbury & Kevin Garnett
& last but by no means least… Matt Geiger & Allen Iverson LOL.
* I mean Westbrook & Durant should win games playing as a duo rather than two separate players on the same team… not that they need to win a Championship to be considered a great duo.
I see a 2v2 tournament :))
To me MJ&Pip are easily the best. 6 NBA championships DO make a huge difference, and they fed off each other quite nicely. In this sense Stockton and Malone were also great, while I would compare Kobe/Shaq to Lebron/Wade and Durant/Westbrook as two great players who happen to play next to each other in one team.
Magic and Kareem would rank behind Stockton and Malone simply because by the time Magic really shined Kareem was already on the downside of his career.
STOCKton + Malone invented the duo… check out the percentage of STOCKton’s assist that were to MALONE…
Thats a TRUE duo.
Dr. J and Moses Malone. “Fo-Fo-Fo.”
Shaq and Kobe easily. They won 3 back to back championships in their prime and slaughtered their competition. It wasnt even CLOSE. My vote is for them hands down.
Stockton and Malone
I bet no two other teammates assisted each other for more points in NBA/Life history. Stockton is tops in assists and steals and Malone is the 2nd All-Time leading scorer in the league and up there in boards as well. They are kings of the pick n roll, which is a common play in all of basketball.
@Ian and
@pipdaddy
It takes a TEAM to win a championship NOT a duo. Don’t act like the Bulls didnt have Rodman, Horace, Kukoc, Kerr, BJ, and Phil Jackson etc.
@Bobby Stew: don’t act like Kerr, BJ, Paxon or any of their centers would be anything more than role-players on any other team either. They complemented MJ&Pip nicely, fit their roles, thus the 6 championships.
Rodman and Grant were also not stars, but would have been extremely valuable for other teams as well. Kukoc was not much better than Stojakovic later, a good shooting but soft big man.
Marbury and Curry in NYC
MJ and Pippen were the best duo ever, forget what they did on offense. They wreacked havoc on defense and were the most intimidating perimeter defenders on their own, together they were f’in scary. Youtube some bulls clips and you will see these two shutting down the perimeter leading to easy baskets/highlights on the fast break!!!