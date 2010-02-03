The All-Star 2010 Skills Challenge field is set: Derrick Rose, Deron Williams, Steve Nash and Brandon Jennings. Rose won the crown last year, while D-Will and Nash are also previous winners of the Challenge.

For whatever reason, the NBA’s version of the skills competition has been almost exclusive to point guards, whereas the McDonald’s High School All-American challenge is open to anyone: Last year’s winner, current Pitt freshman Dante Taylor, is a 6-9 power forward.

If “skills” are defined by what the Skills Challenge entails — ball-handling, passing, speed and shooting — are there any non-PG’s who could be considered one of the best?

Pound-for-pound, who is the NBA’s most “skilled” player?

Check out these other stories:

– 5 Guys We’d Like to See in the Three-Point Shootout

– Aaron Brooks: The NBA’s Next Top Point Guard

– Michael Beasley Can Still be a Top-10 Superstar in the NBA