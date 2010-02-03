The All-Star 2010 Skills Challenge field is set: Derrick Rose, Deron Williams, Steve Nash and Brandon Jennings. Rose won the crown last year, while D-Will and Nash are also previous winners of the Challenge.
For whatever reason, the NBA’s version of the skills competition has been almost exclusive to point guards, whereas the McDonald’s High School All-American challenge is open to anyone: Last year’s winner, current Pitt freshman Dante Taylor, is a 6-9 power forward.
If “skills” are defined by what the Skills Challenge entails — ball-handling, passing, speed and shooting — are there any non-PG’s who could be considered one of the best?
Pound-for-pound, who is the NBA’s most “skilled” player?
lamar odom is pretty good
Kobe, Wade and Lebron would all have a chance in this contest
this event is pretty stupid…
I cosign with Lamar Odom. Physically speaking, dude is the most versatile player in the l.
Andrei Kirilenko like 3-4 years ago when he was puttin up his 10 pts, 5 rebs, 5 ass, 5 stls, 5 blks statlines.
Kobe, DWade, B Roy, Bosh, Melo, Nash, Paul, DWill, Joe Johnson, Crawford – mostly guards tho
They should have a bunch of centers do this event! Shaq would be hiliarious!
Should be open to all positions no doubt, not fair to the rest. Imagine the dunk competition with no pgs, we would never get to see these guys fly.
lebron competed in this a few years back, only seemed like he didn’t care much for it
Melo, and Kobe. Two of the most talented and skilled
I’m surprised everyone has not given this title to LeBron James by now.
I’m slightly impressed.
Most skilled PG??
I hate to say but either CP3 or Dwill..
Rose is good but his shot isnt surefire, same with Rondo.. Nash doesnt have the speed.. Jennings is still too raw..
Outside of PG’s Ima stay with THE Lakers and say Pau.. Even though his range doesnt extend to the 3.. he can do everything on offense.. and i mean everything.. he even got the Dirk fadeaway he just rarely uses it..
D-Wade won this thing two years in a row…pretty easily too.
Kobe most readily comes to mind, Joe Johnson is a good one. Maybe Ray Allen.
Rasheed Wallace gets my vote for Big Man. He is without a doubt the most skilled. NOT THE BEST AT ALL. As far as drop steps, pump fakes, jumpers, left and right hand, post moves. He has it all…..( ok he had it all)
Pau Gasol and Duncan
Jamal Crawford and Joe Johnson
Odom
KG
Bosh
Bron
Kobe
Wade
Iguadola<–jumpers suspect but he got skills
Boris Diaw<– slow but still skilled
Capt Jack
TyReke Evans<– not a PG, but has skills
Tayshun Prince
Caron Butler<–sick handle for 6'7
Melo
Marko Jaric, if he’s still in the NBA. Who knows?
Only PG’s? Sounds like some white corporate america conspiracy since they try to have only white PG’s in the league….just like QB’s in the NFL.
I think it’s a short corporate america conspiracy
They might as well just call it “Point Guard Skills Challenge” instead
Gotta agree with Alex@5, they should have a Big Man’s Skills Challenge. That would be damn hilarious.
Always thought most big men trying to dribble the ball upcourt was like watching baby deer trying to walk on ice…
Tim Duncan! Would be fun to see him go against Tony Parker. Big guys should get a head-start with the speed issue.
Mehmet Okur, faster than he looks, has a hot wife so she would be great to cut-away to for the network. A fresh face next to Eva.
ok, actually Okur wouldn’t be that great, but we should have an All Star wives competition, get them out there in their little spandex outfits running around, ratings would be unreal.
All-Star Wives Skills competition;
Dribble clean up.
Assisting the quick rebound.
Ball through the tire, um, yeah.
Shoot, score.
Outlet passes.
more to come……..
….around the back, through the legs ball skills.
the chest pass
up and under post moves
head-pump fakes