Who’s Better: Amar’e Stoudemire or Chris Bosh?

We argue. You decide.
AMAR’E STOUDEMIRE
Long before they were the two most coveted power forwards in the 2010 free agency class, Amar’e and Bosh were linked together and compared head-to-head.
In the 2002 McDonald’s All-American Game, Amar’e and Bosh arrived on the mainstream scene as high school superstars. Amar’e went straight to the NBA after that game — where he’d become the first prep-to-pro to win Rookie of the Year — while Bosh went to Georgia Tech for a year before the Toronto Raptors drafted him No. 4 overall in ’03, arguably the most talented draft class of all-time.
Their careers have been neck-and-neck when it comes to stats, but one has an edge that goes beyond numbers. And as they get set to begin the next chapter of their careers with new teams and in new roles, it’s safe to say Amar’e is just a notch better than Bosh.
Amar’e is a special breed of forward. One of the qualities that makes him unique is his ability to run the floor. Bosh is no match in this category. Amar’e doesn’t need the ball too long to get his numbers. Granted, he was running with the League’s best point guard, Steve Nash, for most of his career, but Amar’e still had to get himself open in order to benefit from Nash’s passing. His off-ball movement and ability to finish better than any NBA big man at the rim makes Amar’e more efficient as a scorer. For his career, Stoudemire’s field-goal percentage just over 54 percent, while Bosh’s is at 49 percent. Bosh needs to dominate the ball to do his dirty work on the offensive end.
On the defensive end, it’s a toss-up. Neither is really a dominant force, but if I’m coming down the lane, I would be more wary of Stoudemire than Bosh. Stoudemire is just more explosive off the floor than Bosh. He has a slight edge in blocks, swatting 1.4 shots per night opposed to Bosh’s 1.2, but Stoudemire also has an intimidation factor defensively that Bosh doesn’t.
When it comes to postseason success, experience is everything. Amar’e has played in more meaningful playoff games. After years of going up against Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol and Tim Duncan, Stoudemire is battle-tested in the postseason. He’s been to the conference finals and dropped 40-point games on the big stage. Bosh has just two playoff appearances under his belt, which resulted in only three total wins.
Honestly, you can’t go wrong either way in choosing Bosh or Amar’e. They are both high-scoring fours who don’t always bring it on the defensive end. But when it comes to building a winner, Amar’e just has more intangibles than Bosh and has the experience.
-CASEY MACK
CHRIS BOSH
There’s this guy on the Phoenix Suns. He plays point guard, has long floppy hair, pretty good passer. It’s Steve Nash, if you still couldn’t guess.
Anyway, Nash and Amar’e Stoudemire were teammates for six seasons. In those six seasons, both players put up gaudy numbers. Numbers that made each a household name and a fantasy basketball machine. The pick-and-roll is where this duo made their living. Nash and Amar’e feasted on teams that couldn’t defend it. With their “run and gun” style of offense, the Suns appeared in the playoffs five times in six years, but never once came away with a Western Conference title. Simply put, Stoudemire’s game is not built for the postseason. When the game slows down and defenses tighten up, Amar’e struggles. At those times, the frantic, up-and-down pace the Suns like to play is ineffective.
Notice the words I used in that last paragraph, “both,” “combo,” “duo.” Amar’e has had the luxury of playing with one of the best point guards in the NBA for six of his eight years in the League, including Nashs’ back-to-back MVP seasons in ’05 and ’06. Yes, Amar’e is a beast. Heck, the guy basically lives on SportsCenter’s Top 10.
But we’ve never seen him have to get his on his own. We don’t know if Amar’e has the ability to carry a team on his back. To step up and win a game by himself. To lead a team to the playoffs single-handedly. What we do know, however, is that Amar’e is a great No. 2 option. A Robin to someone’s Batman. Chris Bosh, on the other hand, is definitely the Batman type.
Meet Chris Bosh, a 6-11, 235-pound big man who literally can do everything on the basketball court. Wesson is Chris’s middle name, but it should be “Versatile.” An argument could be made that Bosh in the most skilled big man in the entire League. Just ask Pacers’ head coach Jim O’Brien.
“We’ve tried over the years to put big guys on him. It doesn’t work,” O’Brien told the Toronto Sun after his team suffered a January loss at the hands of Bosh. “We’ve tried to put small guys on him. It doesn’t work. I don’t know if we have somebody to play Bosh, to tell you the truth.”
Since 2005, Bosh has averaged 22.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, all the while maintaining a cool 50 percent accuracy from the field. He is a five time All-Star and unlike other big men, he’s not a liability from the line (80% FT). He single-handedly took the lowly Raptors to the playoffs in back to back years (’07, ’08) and has a special knack for raising his level of play in big games. In the ’08 playoffs, Bosh averaged a career-high 24 ppg and 9 rpg. In the ’08 Olympics, he averaged 9 ppg with limited minutes on a loaded roster, and also lead the team in boards with 6.1 per game.
The numbers are there, but that’s not my argument. My argument is this: Amar’e Stoudemire got Steve Nash for six years. Bosh got Jose Calderon and Jarrett Jack. Amar’e was coached by one of the NBA’s most innovative offensive minds. Bosh got Sam Mitchell and Jay Triano. Bosh is a better defender, rebounder, free-throw shooter, jump shooter, ball handler, and all-around scorer. Amar’e is a better dunker. If you want a player on your team to annihilate someone and make SportsCenter’s Top 10, then Amar’e is your guy. If you want a multi-skilled big man who can score in a variety of ways, lead your team, rebound and defend, then Bosh is your guy.
I’ll take the guy whose offense doesn’t depend on a screen, then a perfect bounce pass from one of the best point guards in the NBA.
-SCOTT HORLBECK
Who do you think is better?
A’mare !!!
Bosh is the better all around player
Is this a serious question? I’ll take the guy that actually plays defense and has put up better numbers without a hall of fame point guard and doesn’t have the injuries.
bosh rebounds.
while neither player excels on D. bosh is slightly better. Amare let’s his man walk past him. see the playoff series last year against the lakers as a reminder.
Dizzy’s got the answer. Bosh rebounds, and that puts him on top. It’s ridiculous how few boards Amare grabs with his athleticism. It shows that he just doesn’t care enough.
check your stats. Amare was putting up big numbers with Marbury in Phoenix too. Yes, Nash makes him better, but it’s not like Amare’s useless without him.
The argument for Bosh is garbage using the Indiana Pacers as a team that say’s he’s unguardable….Amare won rookie of the year without Nash…..Bosh is good but I never seen him score 40 in the playoffs against the Nets …..Your sayin Amare is all pick and roll well isnt that the NBA …If Bosh is batman he’s playing Alfred now ….Bosh is a great player,but Amare is just a little bit better
Wow Scott, you’re argument sucks for numerous reasons. How do you claim Bosh is a better defender, but don’t give any stats? How is Bosh a better rebounder or all-around scorer? How does A’mare playing with Steve Nash somehow give him a disadvantage? Why would you assume he can’t get buckets without Nash?
I know you guys have to split the players amongst two writers, but Scott… your argument was weaksauce. True stills.
amare
cuz the best big men in the league r dirk,duncan,gasol,howard,and garnett..amare give all of them work whenever he feel like it ..when they both at they best bosh simply cant see amare…with that said amare MUST take the knicks to the playoffs after the top 5 teams(heat,magic,celtics,hawks,and bulls) in the east..the last 3 spots r up for grabs if u r a top 15 player which he is.. u got to get it done
I’ve been comparing them for years. Amare always own Bosh, he always dunks on Bosh and abuses him in the low block. They both have a good perimeter shot and dont tell me Bosh rebounds more. Bosh is the only person that rebounds in Toronto thats why he averages double figures in that department. Athleticism wise Amare is far superior than Chris. I do like Chris Bosh’s game and personality but we gotta be honest here. Amare is the better player right now.
Bosh might be better down the road.
Cue fan boy remark from Sporty-J in 3, 2, 1…
Evenly matched, but I like A’mare better. He’s got the size and the athleticism. At least Bosh doesn’t look like Ru Paul anymore!
@ Justin…
…If Bosh is batman he’s playing Alfred now …
That’s the funniest ish I’ve heard on the subject!
Who is better: Amare.
Who gets better results with what they have: Bosh.
Amare is the laziest guy on the court in almost all situations. You talk about him “running the court” but he rarely does that unless he has a full head of steam already. He doesn’t move on defense, doesn’t even care about defense and thinks he’s a football player as far as only having to play on one line. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone just stand there and do nothing on defense as much as him. Steve Nash was dropping down and getting steals on Amare’s guy more than Amare was doing anything to defend him, he just doesn’t give a fuck at all unless he has the ball within 5ft of the rim. Then it’s pretty much an automatic dunk.
Bosh has amazing skills, pretty good body (now that he’s a lil’ stronger), amazing quicks and a really refined offensive game. His major flaw is that when the game comes down to 5min left, he fucking sucks. Too many games I’ve watched him not box out his guy on a free throw, giving the other team the game on a put back from a missed free throw. Or been beasted downlow by random guys, who he had no problem defending the first 43 minutes of the game. Or go up for weak ass layups, when he had been dunking the ball like he was pissed the rest of the game. The guy is just SOFT in the clutch. Playing with LeBron and Wade will totally compensate for that weakness, so Bosh is going to have a much better year than Amare this year.
Amar’e dunks!!! What else does he do?
This is easy Amar’e is a leader, Bosh is a follower. Amar’e wins.
Bosh is no batman.
Even Minnesota’s title chances think that’s a ridiculous thing to say.
Bosh is more skilled, but an exception to the rule, Amar’e is nonetheless the better player. This is because Bosh, even in his highest gear, can be stopped- his game never overwhelms. Amar’e, when playing at his highest level, is truly dominant and unstoppable. You can’t put a price on that.
Also- to say that Bosh is the most skilled big man in the league is a joke. Pau Gasol has that title, and it ain’t even close.
@heatwave4life he got his eye poked out. Do you want him to work out his eyes so he doesnt get injured?
Oh- no disrespect to Timmy Duncan. He is “most skilled big man” emeritus. But Gasol has the belt right now.
Id pick Amar’e. Neither play much D, but Stat just seems more aggressive and a much better option as “The Man”.
Bosh has better rebound numbers, but a big man on a team that shoots alot of 3s is never going to get 12 a game.
Right now the Knicks look alot like some recent Raps teams, if Stat can carry them to the playoffs will that end the argument?
Either way, there isn’t a lot between the two, both are good and id take Pau Gasol over either 10 times out of 10.
How can you say Bosh is the Batman type? He constantly complained about not having help. As a result, he went to Miami to not be Batman (Wade) or even Robin (LeBron).
He is Batgirl or Alfred the butler in this scenario.
Amar’e may not be perceived as Batman bc of his time in Phoenix with Nash (who won his 2nd MVP bc Amar’e was out for the season), but in New York, he took on the challenge and embraced the Batman role.
With regards to being prone to injury, bosh has missed significant time with knee problems, peep the large brace he wears.
Amare till now……Bosh from now onwards.
Who’s better Bosh or Amar’e?
…Pau
Next question?
Both beasts but I’d take neither one as my #1 franchise guy. As the #2 guy, I think I’d take Bosh by a slight margin just because it’s yet to be seen how successful Bosh can be when he’s surrounded by guys equally as talented.
On an unrelated note, what is the deal with the unwarranted bashing of Jay Triano? (“Amar’e was coached by one of the NBA’s most innovative offensive minds. Bosh got Sam Mitchell and Jay Triano”).
I’ve read a handful of posts/comments on here regarding Triano and while it’s obvious he’s not Doc or Phil, he’s only going into his second full season as bench boss. Additionally, he’s also served with the USA National team for the last 3 years so there must be something there in order for them to keep bringing him back. Just sayin…
Bosh gets the ball when the game is on the line and has won those games with threes, jump shots, and beating his man to the rim. Amare is capable of shooting when open, however, Bosh can get buckets even with a hand in his face.
As much as I dislike Bosh, he still is the better player. Pau tops these two jabronis still.
Bosh does rebound more than Amare, but I would definitely pick neither one of these two.
if you put these two players together, you get..
PAU GASOL.
-runs floor
-mid-range shot
-can post up
-moves well without the ball
-excellent passer
-doesn’t need the ball long to score
-blocks/alters shots on defense
-REBOUNDS!!
Amare, he can finish in so many ways, except posting up… he is the ultimate PF, just wish he could rebound more to end this stupid comparison, bosh ain’t even close at Amare’s level, let’s say if Amare is MJ, Bosh is only Clyde Drexler.
Amare, dude is the first one in the gym and the last to leave. Definite signs of a leader, something Bosh isn’t.
For this retarded article, I will never buy a dime magazine. Amare is not a better player than Bosh, not a better defender than Bosh, not a better offensive player than Bosh, but I guess even “professional writers” take power dunks into account. I guess in that case Amare is also better than Pau Gasol and Tim Duncan since neither of them finish as strong around the rim as Amare.
they are kind tied imo btw thats a bad argument for bosh u used amares playoffs failures to pump up bosh?? bosh cant even get there in the east so goh with that. is the same crap we argued a few months back when some people here had the balls to say kaman was better than gasol because gasol didnt lead his team to a deep playoff run (memphis)?? kinda pointless when kaman cant even get in the playoffs. still if i had to pick bosh is slightly better.
whats up with all the gasol is better than both comments?? duh hes the best pf in the league right now at least top 3 something bosh and amare cant say.
As a long time Suns die hard, I can say there are about a thousand times where I would have taken Bosh and about a thousand more where I would have laughed in your face. Amare is one of the most electrifying players in the league, yet he can also be frustrating beyond belief as his defense and rebounding are so inconsistent. To say one is better than the other is quite difficult. I think Amare will be far more successful in being the leader of a team than Bosh every was. That being said, I think Bosh will be far better than Amare could be in being a supporting player.
I will also add that if Bosh decides to play with the defensive intensity he did in the Olympics a few years back, as compared to the Canadian vacation he has taken since, I will give him a slight notch.
In case a lot of you idiots forgot, theres a reason almost every single team went after Bosh first instead of stoudemire. New York would have wanted Bosh as well but i think they were smart enough to realize that he was heading to Miami so took the next best pick. Not every franchise could be wrong for going after the best player besides wade and lebron.
how Bosh gonna be the Batman type when he cast himself as batgirl for the upcoming season?…why doesn’t anyone credit Amar’e for making Steve Nash as good as he is? Remember folks Steve ain’t win nada in Dallas (they actually made it to the Finals without him) but it’s always Steve made Amar’e; with his pre-season performances so far with New York i think Amar’e has dispelled that notion…even if the fast paced style is slowed down in the playoffs…the fact is Amar’e has still gone further than Bosh, and he had the cajones to go to NY by himself while Bosh ran to Miami with Wade and James. who’s better? Amar’e ….case closed
its crazy because even though Bosh’s “punany” rating is really high he does rebound better than Amare. Amare has the tools to be average 10+ boards but he doesnt and that is what keeps him from being in the ultra-elite class. Overall I would want to go to war with Amare though, he is just tougher and stronger.
@LaMont:
I couldn’t agree more. Amar’e and Nash complemented each other. And if you’re going to compare Amar’e and Bosh, then Amar’e is better.
you can argue that Amar’e had nash most of his career and will probably benefit from Felton (if Felton is good) and D’Antoni and Gentry’s systems. But I highly doubt Bosh’s stats will go up or even stay consistent when he becomes the #3 guy on this new Heat team. He won’t be Pippen to Wade or LeBron’s Jordan. He’s gonna be the Toni Kukoc. (ouch!)
Chris Bosh is so crimminaly UNDERRATED that its not even funny. I dont understand how a guy that averages 24 and 11, 2nd team all NBA is not good in your eyes. We love to praise Pau Gasol for winning a championship as a 2nd option, and some say he is even light years ahead of Bosh, but we have a short term memory and dont realize he was in the same boat that bosh was in in toronto, when he was in Memphis. Look at Pau’s best years in memphis and compare them to Bosh. Im not saying bosh is a 1st option on a championship winning team, or even better than gasol (Thats more debatable than Amare’s lazy ass) but lets give this guy some credit here and not act like hes not on gasol’s level
They are both pretty good, except that Amare is going to New York to be THE man, while Bosh is getting ignored by reporters when they interview the big three. And Amare is making much more money. And when Melo will play for the Knicks, they will win a title. Oh, did I mention that Amare is a beast, and Bosh is not? K thnx
They are both pretty good, except that Amare is going to New York to be THE man, while Bosh is getting ignored by reporters when they interview the big three. And Amare is making much more money. And when Melo will play for the Knicks, they will win a title. Oh, did I mention that Amare is a beast, and Bosh is not? K thnx
Bosh- top PF
Amare- top SF
look @ amare game: mid range shooter, off the pull up, pick & pop/roll, transition player, limited post game, no low block moves, face up player.
look @ bosh game: mid range shooter, off the pull up, pick & pop/roll, mid range game/moves, low post game/moves, low block moves w both hands, face up/back to basket player.
the only power in amare is in his dunks! great athlete, great potential, no defensive focus which will result in no team success.
bosh is growing into a true top pf in the nba veristile big man, like stat more focus on the defensive end is much needed, both very good players, but BOSH all the way not even in his prime yet scary!!! btw prime= 28-32yrs old
amare in his now, he & melo have the same offensive game stat has less range.
If I were an opposing big man, I’d fear Amar’e.
Bosh? Definitely a good player,but he intimidates no one.
Amar’e is just a beast. It’s a shame he doesn’t rebound, but maybe that will change in NY, who knows? H’ell have a different role, w/ added responsability.
amare anyday of the week seriously bosh is a bum frail as shit.
Bosh is a much better all around, cerebral and skilled player than Stat (and a true 6’11 with athleticism”). But if you’re into aggressive dunks, guttural athleticism and yells, then I guess Amare’s your man!!
Amare…i would only want bosh around to redecorate my crib…cuz hes a queermosexual…i dunno bout u but i dont want my pf to b runnin around like a fag
lamont???
wtf amare made nash?? lol dude the reason nash didnt win in dallas was the same as why he didnt win in phoenix… the spurs. nash took a team without amare to the conference finals same place they were the season before with amare. so nash can carry that team you think amare can do the same without nash for the suns?? hell na.
funny
gasol took memphis to the playoffs in the west when u needed 50 wins to get in bosh couldnt do it in the east when 35 gets u in.
nizzio
amare and melo win a chip?? dont bet the house on that.
bucketz
lol
as a raps fan, I’ve watched probably 60-70% of all the games that Bosh has played in, since he was a rookie until now. I’ve seen Amare play quite a bit since the suns were consistently on TV with deep playoff runs. and i’ve seen both play LIVE, which is huge in scouting players, ask Bill Simmons.
when it comes to skill sets, Bosh brings much more to the table, that much everyone can agree on. and when they do play against each other, Amare doesn’t “own” Bosh, don’t know where that idea came from. in fact, i can remember two games off the top of my head where PHX had absolutely no answer for Bosh. Nash even said in a post-game interview that they struggled against players of Bosh’s build.
the only thing i’d give amare an edge on is his mean streak, the “eff everybody” attitude. not to say that bosh isn’t mean, because he is, take it from someone that has been following him his whole career. bosh used to be soft in the clutch because he would force everything since he was the “franchise”. now in miami, the he’s going to play with confidence in the clutch, no doubt. bosh has a new swagger (i hate that word) to him, his clutchness isn’t going to be as big an issue. bosh over amare, every time. but amare is still a tank, just the slightest edge to bosh at this point in their careers. but pre-injury amare against the 2005 spurs, that was some next level shit for sure, bosh won’t ever reach that level of domination.
@ Ian: Bosh led toronto to the atlantic division title a few years back, and Sam mitchell was coach of the year, so that statement is a wash
My answer is Amar’e.
Bosh?He is younger and more healthy but he’s just too timid to fight by himself. Look at him…spent the whole summer just to find two big name as his teammates which prove that he will NEVER be a leader and he ain’t do nothing by himself.
as a 2nd option…only ONCE in SEVEN years…wow
Here’s NBA. NOT WNBA.GIRLS!
Swagger is something you have, not something you can go and get like the comment about Bosh having swag now cuz he’s in Miami. Thats not swag, that’s like having a free shit talking pass cuz u got two of the three best guards in the game to back you up. Amare has the swag and the confidence that he will run through you if he has to, you can sense it in the way he plays, the way he talks, etc. Dude is a man, and won’t back down. Bosh, however is a pussy, thinks he’s a comedian but he’s not funny, and is does not intimidate anybody. Hence, how Paul Pierce ran him over on that dunk and stared him down like he was his bitch.
Now to whatever tool wrote the Bosh piece, I’m not gonna scroll up to read his name cuz after what he wrote his bitch ass aint worth the 2.4 milliseconds it takes to scroll up. First off, Amare was injured for one of the years Nash won MVP. Also, how is Bosh “Batman”, when he left to become Tito in Miami. Then you are saying Amare hasn’t stepped it up in the postseason cuz they haven’t made it out the west. Ummmm, Bosh made it to the playoffs twice, won a total of 3 games (8 losses), 0 second rounds, and you are boasting that he averaged 24 n 9, isn’t that below his season averages? doesn’t make any sense. Amare has individually dominated numerous playoff series against the spurs, mavs, etc. Can you see Bosh average 30 plus for a series against Duncan and the Spurs just shooting jumpers cuz he’s not mad enough to attack the rim and anyone in his way like Amare? Didn’t think so!
Also, Bosh is not a better ball handler, have you see dude try to handle the ball from more than 15 ft from the hoop….resembles a train wreck!