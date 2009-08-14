Who’s Better: Ray Allen or Michael Redd?

We argue. You decide.
RAY ALLEN (by Ben York)
“I want to take Ray Allen’s jump shot out for dinner to the best restaurant every night. I want to marry it and raise a family with it. It’s so f’ing pretty. It’s a g**damn thing of beauty.”
Couldn’t say it any better than that.
To be fair, as we all know, there are dozens of other assets to being a great NBA player besides a pretty jump shot. But, holy hell is that thing pretty; and it’s been consistently gorgeous for 14 years in the league.
Though we aren’t talking about who has the better career (since that isn’t even debatable, although Redd could make a strong case over the next 5 years), we’re analyzing these players now.
Michael Redd is a sick player and I have absolutely nothing against him in this match-up. I just think Ray is still the better overall player right now (though I may be singing a different tune come mid-season).
It’s awe-inspiring to look at how similar their stats have been over their careers; Allen has an extremely slight edge on the majority of statistical categories (points, rebounds, FT%, 3PT%, steals) and over a longer period of time (5 years). However, the reasons I’d still choose Allen over Redd aren’t solely based by quantifiable stats.
1. Clutch: No surprise here — there are few people I’d want taking a last-second shot than Ray Allen. His playoff performances last season demonstrated that he’s just as deadly as he once was, in spite of a much different role than he’s been accustomed to.
2. Defense: He did a fantastic job “containing” Kobe in the 2008 NBA Finals, helping the Celtics jump out to an early series lead, and his ‘D’ hasn’t changed much since then. I feel much more comfortable with Allen’s defense and putting him on the opposing team’s top scorer, than I do with Redd.
3. Multiple ways of changing a game: He can still take over a game on the offensive end of the floor as the go-to guy, but he can also come in and play a lesser role that forces the defense to constantly be on the look-out, even if he’s having a terrible shooting night. This isn’t to say that Redd doesn’t do the same thing, but Allen is the guy I’d rather have in a plethora of game situations.
If I’m honest, you really can’t go wrong with either guy. I’d give the slight edge to Allen for being a better ball-handler, creating more options for his teammates, and having a better cumulative awareness for the game.
MICHAEL REDD (by Austin Burton)
Quiz the most ill-prepared NBA coach or the most novice defender, and he at least knows this much: If you leave Ray Allen or Michael Redd open on the perimeter, they’ll leave you looking like Johnny Depp in the last 25 minutes of Once Upon a Time in Mexico.
What separates one sniper from the other, though, is that long-range bombs are the only consistently effective weapons left in Ray’s arsenal, while Redd still roams every part of the court to inflict damage.
At 34, Ray is almost exclusively a shooter. Forty-six percent of his field goal attempts last season were threes, putting him on par with Mike Bibby (42%), Kyle Korver (47%), Quentin Richardson (49%) and other guys who stopped attacking the rim around the same time they stopped wearing t-shirts under their jersey. Meanwhile, only 34 percent of Redd’s shots last season were threes. And in his previous full season (injuries limited Redd to 33 games last year), just 28 percent of his attempts were threes. And still, Redd is a consistent 20-ppg scorer, while Ray has settled into the 17/18-ppg phase of his Hall of Fame career.
Redd is now what Ray used to be â€“ a complete scorer who specializes in shooting the deep ball. Take away the three, and he can still generate buckets and dominate a game. Although listed at 6-6, 215 pounds, Redd appears heavier (i.e. stronger), helping him get inside and absorb contact. And while he doesn’t quite match Ray at the free throw line, his 84 percent career FT clip ain’t exactly Shaq-like. When Redd dropped 30 on Chicago on last season’s Opening Night, here’s how I described it in Smack:
“If we had to use one word to describe Michael Redd last night, it would be sharp. On one of Milwaukee’s first possessions, Redd went back-to-the-basket on Thabo Sefolosha and broke out a string of fakes and jabs that gave Thabo the runs before sticking a turnaround J in his face (or where Thabo’s face would be if he hadn’t gotten shook out of his socks). Whether it was handling the ball, cutting to the basket, unleashing that beautiful jumper or running around screens, Redd looked sharp in everything he did. After a mix of mid-range J’s and trips to the free throw line in the first half, Redd came out for the second half and immediately wetted three straight triples.”
Whether Redd can maintain that versatility that currently gives him the edge over Ray is the question. If the knee injury that grounded him in ’09 persists, Redd’s game could more closely resemble Ray and his suspect ankles. If he’s at full strength, though, Redd will further widen the gap over the next couple years while he’s still in his prime. (His hairline might say otherwise, but Redd turns just 30 next week.)
In the final minute of a game, sure, I’ll take Ray. For the first 47, though, I’ll take Redd.
Who do you think is better?
Jesus Shuttlesword!! No question. As matter fact am gonna watch He Got Game right now.
are you serious? is that really a question?
the answer is no, its not a question. redd is nice, but he’s a poor man’s ray allen
Ray Allen all the way if not the greatest shooter in NBA history he’s definitely top 5. He Got Game
think about it… if it was redd with the sonics instead of allen a couple years back, how would that have turned out?
without question the answer is Jesus
This isn’t even a question. Sugar Ray
I got one, Isiah Thomas or Allen Iverson?
I know they played in different era’s but seven of my co-workers and I were talking about it and we were split.
I’m insulted for Jesus Shuttlesworth myself. I don’t think they are even close. Jesus has been to the playoffs with three separate teams. Further to that after that 50 point explosion last playoffs I think that had to be the nail in the coffin. Hova! Let me know when Redd does something that matters, anyone can score on a bad team. My mom could put up 20 on the Bucks.
#3, My sentiments exactly
I would take Allen in the last 1 minute of any game than Redd for the first 47 minutes of any game any day. I am giving Austin a pass on this one cuz there really isnt much defense for his Redd argument. Its like selling caller ID to a blind man.
#5 I always said if Allen Iverson had dedicated himself fully to being a ppoint guard he could have been better than AI, but he never did that. As such Isiah will always be the better all around player. In terms of scoring ability. AI, but not by much, but if you’re talking about all around game and basketball IQ Isiah is the better player.
Sorry Iverson could have been better than Isiah.
Jesus Saves…
@MBE18 … you and your co-workers should be embarrassed if you were arguing that Iverson is better than Zeke.
No doubt he is a shitty GM but Zeke is in “the best point guard of all time” debate while Iverson is in “the most selfish point guard of all time” debate. They are in completely different categories.
I saw Ray Allen play in a preseason game once and even his misses were beautiful. I think Allen is slightly better than Redd. Allen can/could create alot better for himself and his teammates. As for Isiah and Iverson it depends on what your team needs. Zeke was definetly the better point guard though.
i’d say the iverson-isiah debate should be next. this one isn’t an argument.
@18 in terms of a 1 to 1 comparison i’d say it’s closer than you think. I’d take zeke as a teammate tho but I like watching AI more as a fan. Overall skillwise, I dunno……..
i meant @13.
why are we even comparing these two?michael redd aint done shit!ray ray has the sweetest J ever!!and he’s got a ring now..
Jesus (Shuttlesworth) is the answer.
Praise Jesus (Shuttlesworth).
i meant @12 (scott). these post numbers are changing every tme i refresh.
no question ray allen.
michael redd dribbles the ball like it’s a 10-ton brick! whenever he puts the ball on the floor it’s a turnover.
horrible question DIME
as far as isiah and ai…. i would go with isiah.
@12, you should be ashamed of yourself for putting isiah in the greatest point guard conversation. he’s a top 10 but not even close to #1. get real!
RAY: forgive DIME for even thinking of posting this for they do not know what they are doing…
Redd is.. Why does everyone overlook how Ray Allen disaappeared on the Celtics in the playoffs for long stretches the past 2 years?
WTF?
dumb question
@12 Scott…Why should I be embarrassed if you don’t even know who I sided with? Isiah is a great point guard, but I have never heard anyone make an argument that he is “the best point guard of all time.”
@19 Sanssasin…I agree with you, a top 10 point guard.
easy one allen wins easy.
mbe18
i hope u are on the side that picked thomas because that isnt even a debate hes a top 5 pg alltime.
iverson is just selfish and overrated.
I’m from Milwaukee, and I take Ray to win, Redd to score. Truth is, Redd’s shooting is a myth. He’s much better going to the bucket than people think, but a worse shooter. That lefty Sam Perkins thing isn’t all that! And Redd is horrible at the line with seconds left. Horrible. And he’s a shot hog. Nice guy, though.
We won a bit when Ray was around, so I’m going with him. His shot is better aesthetically, and he’s quicker still. I remember him telling Redd that he needed to work on his “old man body”, hehe.
The real question is Can Michael redd be mentioned in the same breath as ray Allen ?
Can’t be serious here can you
@Sanssasin … really??? Zeke in the 80’s was nasty. Besides Oscar and Magic who else is better than Zeke?
I don’t think he is the best PG of all time (I’d go Magic, Oscar then Zeke) but whenever you discuss best PG of all time you have to consider him … same can’t be said about AI
@Me … the argument over who is the better player should never turn on “I like watching him more” … it’s all about championships and what that player does to help his team win them
@MBE18 … re-read my post. I said you should be emabarrassed if you were arguing AI was better.
Isiah played with Mark Aguirre,Joe Dumars,Vinnie Johnson, Bill Laimbeer, Dennis Rodman and John Salley in his prime.
Iverson played with Raja Bell,Matt Geiger, George Lynch, Aaron McKie, Dikembe Mutombo and Eric Snow in his prime.
You can’t even compare those teams in terms of talent.
I know it was a different era, but everyone should take that into consideration as to why Iverson comes off as selfish. He had no choice but to dominate the ball.
Looking at that Sixers roster is what makes it even more amazing that Iverson took them to the finals.
Scott, I was on the Isiah side.
Ray Allen by far. He was a ridiculous athlete in his prime………..
I will not stand here and have Michael Redds J called beautiful!!!!
Why everyone claim Ray shot is super-pretty, it’s nice, of course, but it’s also tend to be a little jerky sometimes which causes a lot of in and outs and bad shooting nights…
Ray easily. He’s still effective driving (I guess because he shoots so many threes now) and even though he’s not a great defender he makes good defensive plays because he’s smart.
Redd is just there on D. Not a liability but he’s not locking anyone down.
I’m gonna go out on a limb and say Ray is still the same player he was 5 years ago but plays a different role on the celts than he did on the bucks or sonics. He only scores 18 or 19 a game because he shares with two other allstars.
Ray-Ray. Hands Down.
This is probably the MOST LOPSIDED “Who’s Better?” comparison so far…
@ Scott
What about John Stockton? Compare Stockton’s numbers to anyone and you will be impressed.
I think the Greatest PG debate is between Oscar, Magic, and Stockton and that’s it.
Seems like everyone remembers Isiah’s limping around with his sprained ankle in the Finals (which was very inspiring), but seem to forget his assist/turnover ratio was not good, played selfishly, was not a good 3-point shooter, and was a so-so defender.
Now saying all that, I would still place him easily in Top 10 probably even Top 5, but NOT #1! That’s just ludicrous to me.
This comparison is so bad, there’s been one vote for Redd (post 20) which actually is a point for Ray cuz the Celtics really don’t scare anybody if Ray ain’t on. The last couple playoffs, when Ray is off, the team struggles, when he’s on…championship. Much like the Kidd vs Nash debate, I’ll take Nash or Ray in the final minutes all day…..every day.
Mike Redd really had no chance in this. Maybe Ray vs Reggie woulda been more even
ray allen all day. when he misses, it still looks good.
agree with K Dizzle… it should’ve been ray vs reggie…
Ray vs Reggie would have been great.
Everyone kinda acting like Redd is just booboo. I think Ray is the better but it ain’t like it’s by this wide margin many are making it seem.
Ray has proven himself over the course of time and is still an oh so very slight margin ahead of Redd now to me.
Still, please make no mistake…Redd will shoot your face off!
Oh and it’s current players vs. current players for this one. So anyone bringing up what would be better as far as a past player vs. a present player.. well perhaps DIME might do that next, but this ain’t that. Sooooo…
@Sanssasin … the only reason I’d put Zeke ahead of Stockton is because Stockton never won a chip. Stockton would defintely be my number 4 though.
And I have to respectfully disagree with your comment about Isiah’s D … he was a dirty defender
Do we even have to go here? Ray Allen all day.
LOL. Like Stockton wasn’t a dirty defender?
Redd would have been up there with Ray if he hadn’t been so injury prone. Ray never had a major injury, he took good care of himself to stay in top condition throughout his career. Not saying Redd didn’t, but in terms of having the breaks, Ray also had the edge.
Redd vs Kapono might have been a little bit more fair…
Allen might be one of the most fundamentally sound shooters ever, watch the guy shoot, EVERY shot looks exactly the same, and his motions are EXACTLY the same everytime. Don’t get better than that.
Redd is aight, good when he’s hot. Nothing really exceptional about his game, he’s just a really good player in general.
ray. not even close
We’re talking about who’s better RIGHT NOW, so I agree with Gee that it’s closer than you people are making it seem. If Ray was the No. 1 player on a team right now, they’d be a Lottery team. Redd is a more versatile scorer like AB said; If Ray’s shot is off, he’s not hurting you at all.