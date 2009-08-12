Who’s Better: Steve Nash or Jason Kidd?

We argue. You decide.
STEVE NASH (by Ben York)
He’s lost a step. He can’t play defense. He’s old. He’s overpaid. He’s a system point guard.
Blah…blah…blah…
The so-called debate on whether Steve Nash can still play effective and consistent basketball is ridiculous and, frankly, irresponsible. Last season, in the most tumultuous and difficult year of his 13 year career, Nash put up numbers that almost bested his first MVP season in ’04/05.
’08-09: 15.7 ppg, 9.7 apg, 3.4 tpg, 93.3 FT%, 43.9 3PT%, 50.3 FG%
’04-05: 15.5 ppg, 11.5 apg, 3.3 tpg, 88.7 FT%, 43.1 3PT%, 50.2 FG%
Those are sick numbers, and he did it with much less options to work with, even from his 2nd MVP season (with Amar’e out) in ’05-06. The real question here is right now, who is the more effective player — Kidd or Nash? The answer to that, my friends, is obviously Steve Nash.
The Mavs system, with Jason Kidd at the helm, isn’t PG centric or guard focused; the bulk of their points and creativity on offense comes from the wings and Dirk‘s ability to play inside-out. I mean, for God’s sake, J.J. Barea could run that team just as good as Kidd has, sometimes better. One way to illustrate how much better Steve Nash is than Jason Kidd, at this point in time, is to hypothesize how the Suns and Mavs would be if Kidd and Nash switched teams. Yes, each team plays a different style and has different personnel, but can you honestly say that if the Mavs had Nash they wouldn’t have a legitimate shot at beating the Lakers? On the flip-side, if the Suns had Kidd, they’d be a bit better defensively but they’d lose out on Nash’s ability to take over games on the offensive end of the floor; having Kidd on the Suns certainly wouldn’t lead to any more wins or make the Suns a better team — Nash on the Mavericks makes them better.
There’s no question that Kidd is still a better defender, but at what point do we give Nash a break? He’s had three of the all-time worst defenders of the pick & roll (Dirk, Amar’e, and Shaq) as “help” for his entire career! Of course, this isn’t to say that Nash is a great defender by any means. Rather, there are just so many other facets to his game (leadership, creativity, shooting, encouragement, support, and work ethic) that he should be let off the hook a bit for his defense.
Back to the question at hand — right now, there shouldn’t be any question who is the better player. From a statistical point of view, it’s not even close. Nash beats Kidd in points, assists, FT%, 3PT%, FG%. How about intangibles? Nash is a clear leader of men by example; he’s the first off the bench to high-five and encourage teammates (even in a blowout), consistently deflects credit, and shoulders the blame when things aren’t going well. In simple terms, Nash personifies the true definition of a leader, and backs it up with his game.
JASON KIDD (by Austin Burton)
If any two players stood a chance of remixing the SportsCenter-bred basketball fan’s mentality, it was Jason Kidd and Steve Nash. Preceded by Maravich and Magic, succeeded by CP and D-Will, Kidd and Nash were the ground-bound magicians with the ball, the ones who drew “Did you see that sh*t he did?” reactions without touching the rim or taking a shot. And nearing the end of their careers, the debate over who’s better is still out there.
When Nash inked a two-year, $22 million extension with the Suns this summer, there was a sense that it was more of a “Thanks for everything” than a “Take us to the promised land” deal. When Kidd re-upped with Dallas for $27M over three, it was no lifetime achievement trophy. Kidd is still expected to deliver the goods; in large part because he’s better at it right now than Nash, the man he once fought for Best Point Guard in the World status.
Admittedly, the contract thing is pure perception. In judging Kidd vs. Nash, the facts take me back to one game in April. On national TV, the Suns went into Dallas needing a win to stay in the playoff picture. The Mavs were also fightingâ€”there were no giveaways in the West at that pointâ€”but it clearly meant more to Phoenix. So all Kidd did was rip Nash apart, dropping 19 points and 20 assists (with two turnovers) in three quarters, orchestrating an offense that scored 140 points and effectively ended Phoenix’s season. It was Kidd’s best all-around effort of the year and a near-flawless display of how to play point guard on an NBA court.
In guiding Dallas to the second round of the playoffs, Kidd averaged 9.0 points, 8.7 dimes, 6.2 boards and 2.0 steals in ’08-09. Nash inevitably scored more and put up more assists in a system that dictates greater numbers, but he can’t match the rebounding, steals and just all-around effectiveness Kidd offers. Steve Nash is an offensive basketball player; Jason Kidd is threat across the board. Kidd had three triple-doubles last year, and two other times he recorded double-digit rebounds and assists but fell short on the scoring part. True, Kidd’s defense is suspect at this point, but it’s still better than Nash’s, whether it’s straight-up D or playing the passing lanes. And while Nash has either tabled or dropped in every area of his game, Kidd is actually getting better in at least one facet: Last season, Kidd hit 40.6% of his threes, the best line of his career, and his 41.6% from the field was his best since 1999.
The PG position has changed since the Magic era — from teams coveting pure playmakers to preferring explosive scorers — and then changed back again. In that time, Kidd and Nash have been both the prototypes and the throwbacks. Except for a year or two along the way, Kidd has always been the better player. With little left but the Hall of Fame in their sights now, he’s still got Nash in his rearview mirror.
Who do you think is better?
kidd hands down
J Kidd all the way
Ahhh ask and you shall recieve.
Man thanks so much for BRINGING THIS BACK! For real when it’s comes to debating various things with dudes concerning certain players these you argue we decides come in handy from what DIME writers argue to what commentors say. Fa real!
Although I like Nash (specially in video games) I will have to roll with Kidd. Triple doubles plain and simple. While some will argue it’s easy to get 10, 10 and 10 you just don’t see a lot of it happening.
I really don’t have nothing bad to say about Nash outside of defense which York covered. Still this sorta a Tomato Tamato thing. You can’t really go wrong with either, it’s just what you would rather.
For me I would rather Kidd.
theres a reason why steve nash is a two time mvp and jason kidd is not
@ POPPI GEE – Great points. It’s very much tomato/tamato with these guys.
I’d say Nash, because of the MVPs.
At least this guy agrees with you on something, Austin:
[www.opensports.com]
As a Suns fan who has seen both of them play for years, I go with Nash.
I still prefer KJ over both though ;)
To paraphrase ‘Steve Nash is a great offensive basketball player; Jason Kidd is threat across the board.’
This is why Kidd is the better player
they’re both overrated in my opinion, Kidd has had some pretty good finishers to dish off to in up tempo systems but crunch time in playoffs when it’s halfcourt time he is less effective. As far as Nash goes how does a player win MVP in the same year that the team he left goes all the way to the Finals in their first year without him and the team he goes to doesn’t get to the Finals in his first year with him? He’s also had some pretty good finishers as well and you gotta play defense that’s part of the game basketball is not football.
Nash, hands down. He’s a player that the other team will gameplan to stop, while you can’t say the same for JKidd at this point. Nash is the best player on his team (Don’t try to say Amare is. He’s nice, but isn’t a dominant rebounder and lives off of Nash dimes.) JKidd is maybe the 3rd, probably more likely the 4th best player on his team.
One last point. People say Phoenix’s system is what gives Nash such great numbers and I’m inclined to agree as far as assists go (you don’t get great shooting numbers due to any system). But don’t forget that Phoenix’s system you want to credit IS Nash. No one else can run it but him.
Jason Kidd from the bay all day. Defense wins championships and J-Kidd plays better D. He has a bigger body so he rebounds better and can take a small guard into the post things Nash can’t do. The one thing Nash might be better in is shooting. But that’s not necessarily something you need out your point.
Historically, JKidd’s the better player, without question. After Magic, Oscar, Stockton, and Zeke, you could make the case Kidd’s right there at #5. Nash had a few amazing years (and, were it not for Timmy and Shaq being right in the heart of their “I will eat your children” dominance of the NBA, Kidd could’ve copped an MVP for his work with the Nets too so the Nash won an MVP, Kidd didn’t talk is flawed. I think Aaron Williams is still sending him royalty checks.)
Do you even have to ask. I live in Victoria BC and I still say J-kidd is better. The numbers don’t lie, and J-kidd is way more clutch than Nash. Nash is a better shooter than kidd but kidd hits shots when it counts.
There is no way in hell that Kidd is the better pg. Besides a little bit of d Nash does everything better. Kidd is overrated. If it wasn’t for a dumb ref and tim Duncan in his freaking prime Nash would have a few rings. Not to mention if Nash is black he would have his 3rd MVP trophy. Btw where is kidds MVP trophy? Oh yeah he doesn’t have one because he isn’t as good. I wouldn’t be suprised if the suns exceed all expectations this year and top the mavs. They should have kept Devon Harris maybe then they would be good.
Not to mention J-Kidd went took his team to the finals something Nash has never done with better teams.
1) ya nash almost put up numbers similar to his mvp year but that year he didn’t even deserve the MVP so poo poo to that.
2) Kidd does more since he still rebounds and at least attempts to play D
3)simply cuz the mavs got better once nash left
4)nash will always be exciting but never win a ring or even sniff the finals.
Final: Nash is like a hawaii QB, good in a system which is why he was bitching when porter was there. IN a system where u run up and down and gun, he looks legit. But when it comes playoff time and the game slows down, he can’t stop a 4 year old which is why they don’t win. Kidd does more all around and while he can’t shoot like nash, he still is a more well rounded player.
LOL Kidd took his team to the finals in a weak weak east conf just to get spanked by the west
@BiG ShoT BoB – Kidd took a team to the finals in the East, when it was horrifically worse than the West; even more so than it is today.
Jason Kidd was robbed of the MVP in his first season with the nets…! That’s the season he came in a VERY close second to Duncan. If he has that hardware this isn’t even a discussion
Im gonna go with Kidd as the better player. But it was a really hard decision, and I think when it comes down to it I’d rather have Nash on my team. The one thing I will say is that Nash has more of the ability to just start going nuts and being everywhere at once, scoring running the floor, and even (im scared to post this here) getting steals. I still think Kidd is the better player but I just cant help loving the excitement Nash brings to the court.
i’ll take the triple double machine all day every day
over their careers JKidd has always performed – Nash not to the same effect
Ayo Bron42 nice comparison of Nash to Hawaii. Most def. the system.
Gotta holla on my dawgs with that one. Gave Hawaii the spanking of their life in that game. GO Dawgs!
Honestly too, you have to ask yourself what type of numbers Kidd would have pulled playing on the Suns when Nash got the MVP. Probably be pretty outrageous.
I’d take Nash just for the simple fact he doesnt get outplayed as much as Kidd does nowadays..
Kidd looks good until he plays another ELITE PG.. Then he just looks old which is weird.. But watch Nash matchup against CP3 or Dwill.. Its an old school showdown at the okie corrall..
Both cant stop anyone but Nash gives you the best shot at neutralizing the other teams star guard.. and when i say neutralize i mean keeping up with..
kidd got robbed of the mvp in 02, duncan deserved it in 03 tho
@Heaven is a Playground
How dare you say Nash is a worse clutch player than Kidd? When the game is on the line, Nash takes the decisive shots. The only guy who is more clutch than Nash is Kobe Bryant.
And if it counts for anything, Kidd went to the finals to lose, and the east has always been weaker than the west. Besides, PHX always fell to the eventual champions during the Run and Gun Era, so, has Kidd’s team, but how would the latter’s team perform if they were in the west during the playoffs?
And Nash a system guard? C’mon, Terry Porter’s system didn’t do anything to help Nash and he put almost 10 assists per night before TP was fired, while being very effective in his shots, the real problems were the turnovers, but that was with the entire team.
And the guy on the article picked only one game to say that Kidd is better than Nash, what about other recent performances? Nash was better than Kidd in most of them, that’s not a valid reason to prove Kidd’s a better player.
I’m sorry…you simply cannot say “blah blah blah” to the fact taht Nash CAN’T PLAY DEFENSE!
Don’t get carried away people. If you’re thinking rationally then you know that this is REAL close, which is exactly why they’ve been paired up for this debate. It really comes down to preference, both are without doubt among the NBA PG elite.
@ Ben…what you can’t say that Nets team wasn’t tight. They could have easily beat most of the teams in the west that year except for the Lakers. But they went 6 games with the Twin Towers
Kidd
Kerry Kittles (Good shooter)
A young Rich Jeff
A Beast Kenyon Martin
Mutombo
bench:
Arron Williams
Lucious Harris (Where’s this guy at?)
Collins Twin
Donyell Marshall
Rodney Rodgers
With Byron Scott coaching.
If you look at that roster they actually weren’t that talented on paper but that says something about J-Kidd he put his stamp on that team and made them competitive kinda in the same way Billups transformed the Nuggets this year. If you remember they weren’t going anywhere with Marbury running the show.
Come on…Nash is a MUCH better player, no question.
He’s not only one of the greatest passers ever, but also one of the gratest shooters of all time.
How many unathletic 6ft PGs have you seen shooting 50% FGs while scoring 15ppg.
Are you kidding me?
Steve Nash is one of the greatest PGs EVER, no question.
And yeah, Nash can’t defend.
But wasn’t Magic a horrid defender too?
Oh, yes he was…
Nash has no defense.
Magic a horrid defender? The guy was able to guard all five positions…
Correction Big Shot Bob..
He could PLAY all 5 positions.. Guard them?? different story..
Worthy was the defender..
Magic was a great team defender, not a good individual defender like Jordan, Kobe, and J-kidd. Did I say J-Kidd? oh yes I did. J-kidd had to guard Gary Payton for majority of his life and Nash had to guard some skinny kid from Victoria BC. Get out of here with everyone saying Nash is a better PG. If J-Kidd did not bit*h slap his wife a few times to put her in place well he’s stressing out on how to get his team to the playoffs, than he would copped MVP trophy. J-kidd in his prime with blonde hair was something special to watch. Everyone gives Rex Chapment the credit for hitting the shot of his life in the playoffs but it was Kidd who carried the Suns team to another level where they were able to overachieve.
LOL dudes will find weak excuses to pump their guys. I`m gonna try to answer the question and stop livin in the past like most of you dudes.
The question was `Who you want RIGHT NOW` not Who got the mvps or who got to the Finals?
Before I start tho, AB, I had a good laugh at JKidd shootin a scorchin 41% from the field for the first time in 10 years. That hilarious, when AI gets ripped for shootin 42%
First off, JKidd`s advantage over Nash RIGHT NOW is that he`s a RELATIVELY better defender and a better rebounder than Nash. Nash`s advantage is that he can get buckets from anywhere and has stupid range on his j. So one better defensively and one better offensively. So your decision gotta be based on what your team needs. Before they both reupped, heads were talkin about either one goin to New York. The argument was that Kidd would bring leadership, while Nash would bring excitement. It`s a win-win and personally, I`d rather Nash cuz he can space the floor better cuz don`t nobody respect Kidd`s j and good shooting covers up mistakes. Kidd`s defense ain`t what it used to be so that argument is losin ground. Neither one of them can slow down CP3, Tony P, DWill, Chauncey, Westbrook, Rose, Rondo, Harris, Nelson, Brooks etc, Difference is Nash will put up 30pts and 10as efficiently to minimize the damage while kidd will do the 9pts, 11as, 7 boards to minimize.It COMPLETELY depends on your team makeup. I`m a Laker fan so I prefer Nash cuz he would be perfect for the triangle.
I`m tired of readin the stupid ass argument that the Mavs got better after Nash left. Word? It wasn`t even the same team. Comparin the 03-04 team that didn`t have Terry, Harris, Stackhouse, Dampier to the 05 squad which got rid of deadweight Antoine Walker and obviously got better defensively with Terry, Harris, Stack and Damp not to mention the improvements of rookies Howard and Daniels is just stupid. The lineup completely changed with only Dirk and Fin the remaining starters, but it`s because Nash left they got to the Finals? So who`s fault is it that they got beat by Golden State in the first round?
I understand you need to rip on Nash to build Kidd up and vice versa, but let`s try to stop playin like both these dudes ain`t hall of fame bound….cuz they both are
I’m going to approach this as if they’re both retired.
Nash only has that 3 point shot over Kidd, sweet as it is.
Kidd is better overall especially on defense where he has forced steals and instantly created offense. Kidd rebounded better and his size created problems on defense as much as offense where he could back down smaller defenders.
Nash, as good as he was, played in the shot happy systems of Nelson and D’Antoni. I don’t think the Mavs or Suns would have been any less if Kidd had run the show with rosters like Nowitski, Finley, Antoine Walker, Antawn Jamison, Josh Howard, Marquis Daniels, Ed Najera, Tony Delk – ’04 Mavs Roster, or the Suns with Amare, Matrix, Joe Jeezy, Q.Richardson, later on Boris Diaw and Raja Bell, James Jones, Jim Jackson, Tim Thomas, etc,etc, there were gunners on each squad , man.
Kidd was better.
We all know both players are hall of fame bound. But, I would still take Kidd over Nash because Kidd showed the mentality of wanting to rip your heart out during the playoffs and Nash didn’t. Ya Nash got a love tap from Horry (spurs and suns playoff match), but he never came back and carried his team, dude choked when it counted the most. Amare was a big piece, but I still believe Kidd would have found a way to win with Shawn, Boris, Bell, and some centre (I don’t remember his name). Seriously Kidd makes plays that seem pretty impossible for a 36-37 year old look easy. Kidd did have an impact on Dirk’s game this year, Dirk was back to his old MVP form. So my vote is Kidd because he can still carry a team with one other solid player(dirk) and the rest of the Mavs players are ok. Can Nask do that with Amare in the West Divison? My predictions is no.
this line is ridiculous,”Last season, in the most tumultuous and difficult year of his 13 year career, Nash put up numbers that almost bested his first MVP season in ’04/05″.It doesn’t matter how many years this cat bests his MVP season if the years he won the award were bogus.This cats name won’t ever be mentioned in the top 10 of the patheon of great point gaurds. His MVP award got other NBA players discrediting the award in it’s entirety. Shaq,Robert Horry, Chris Weber, Chauncey Billups, Rip Hamilton went on record saying that second MVP he got should’ve have went to Kobe. This cat is one of only 8 players in NBA history to win this award two times in a row..(Tim Duncan,Larry Bird,Wilt Chamberlin,Michael Jordan,Magic Johsnon,Moses Malone, Kareem Abdul Jabar and Bill Russell)and because of Stern allowing the media to vote on this thing this cat is in a class of players that he doesn’t belong.I can name about 5 point gaurds who’ve never won this award that are better than him. The answer to the question is too easy Jason Kidd by far. Dime you shouldn’t even pose this as a question.
In no particular order players that haven’t won the MVP that are better than him: John Stockton, Jason Kidd, Isiah Thomas, Chauncey Billups, Gary Payton and that’s just off the top of my head.
@douglas copeland – Name them (5 pg’s who were better than Nash never to win the MVP).
Personally I think its a wash. They both cancel each other out. As bad as Nash’s defense is, Kidd’s offence is equally just as bad. Like for real how is your career fg% 40%??
please refer to blog#40 Ben York
Seiz it doesn’t matter how bad you shoot if your stopping the guy your gaurding. Kidd gets other cats open shots and he rebounds like no other point gaurd,tripple double king besides Magic. Nash would score 25 points,drop 13 dimes but his dude would give him a cool 25-30 points and he aint getting you no rebounds. J.Kidd was an asset to his team.
There reason for giving Nash that award twice was because he made his team better,”that’s ridiculous” Shawn Marion was an all-star when Marbury was the suns point guard,Stoudamire was a beast, Joe Johnson is Atlanta’s franchise player,Raja Bell was a first team defensive player for 05-06,2nd team for 07-08 like this cat just had scrubs around him and he could never when a ship,never even made out of the western conference. Nash can’t hold a candle to any of those cats i listed in Blog#41.
@douglas copeland – That’s fair. Though, I’d argue Nash has had an overall better career than Billups. It really depends on the subjectivity and objectivity of how we define a great pg or a worthy MVP candidate/winner. Opinions are going to vary greatly.
See Ben that’s that shades of grey discussion “what you define a great PG or worthy MVP”?Well let see I’ve named the other 8 players that have won that award two years in a row blog#40 and his name is the only one that doesn’t fit. When you win that award twice your on the mount rushmore of NBA greats or atleast in that discussion.You see who that list consist of everyone else looks like they belong. I beg to differ with that chauncey billups thing he’s lead his team to the finals twice,one a ship and a finals MVP,took denver from first round obscurity to a title contender.He does everything that Nash can do offensively but more he can actually rebound,post guys up and yes he can defend a top tier point gaurd. It’s a grasping for straws and chasing of the wind trying to validate this cats greatness, even people that I know that still are Nash fans admit they feel ignorant arguing his greatness or his receiving those two MVP awards it was the leagues desperate attempt at trying to put that international face on the league him and Nowitzki. Both of those cats crumbled under playoff pressure and didn’t have the heart to lead there teams.All those guys I gave you in blog#41 had heart they lead there teams to the finals atleast.