Why Amar’e Stoudemire & Phoenix Need Each Other

As the Suns’ season came to a close on Saturday while Kobe hit impossible shot after impossible shot, spectators may also have seen Amar’e Stoudemire for the last time in a Phoenix uniform. For Suns fans, the Suns team and Stoudemire, hopefully that is not the case. The Suns need Stoudemire in order to most effectively thrive in their fast-paced offense, and STAT needs the Suns’ style to showcase and maximize his skill set. This team and player are a match made in heaven, and Stoudemire, along with Suns owner Robert Sarver, need to realize that.
Amar’e is the most athletic power forward in the NBA. He can cross his defender, jump over him, or beat him with his quick feet. His athleticism is fully utilized in Phoenix’s offense, while in other places it probably wouldn’t be. With Steve Nash at the helm, the Suns like to run, run, run, and Stoudemire can run the break all day. When they aren’t running their opponent to exhaustion, in the half-court Stoudemire is the go-to guy. Nash will look for Stoudemire at any opportunity, including on the vaunted pick-and-roll, as well as Nash’s signature dribble handoffs. Also, the Suns as a team don’t emphasize defense for the most part, so Stoudemire’s lack of defensive intensity can be covered for or semi-excused.
In addition to Phoenix being the perfect fit for Stoudemire, they provide his best chance for a title now and in the future. Phoenix has Nash, Jason Richardson and Grant Hill all returning for next season at least, and possibly beyond that, so with that core in place there is no reason to believe the Suns can’t contend for the Western Conference Finals again next year. Also, the Suns have Goran Dragic as the point guard of the future, as well as young players like Robin Lopez, Channing Frye and Jared Dudley who can slowly integrate their way into the starting line-up as the older guys retire. Right now, Stoudemire is heading into his prime, and he can be the bridge between Phoenix’s present and their future – making Phoenix his best possible fit.
While Amar’e needs Phoenix, both to thrive individually and for a chance at a ring, the Suns need him just as much. Sarver needs to realize that he must shell out the dollars for Stoudemire if he wants a ring for title-starved Phoenix. Not only is Amar’e the perfect running mate for Steve Nash, but he also provides the Suns the best option in the half-court. If Sarver wants to prove to his fans that he will do what it takes to win, he needs to re-sign Stoudemire. Without him, the Suns lose the most talented power forward in the game, a highlight machine and a fan favorite. Can Sarver’s ownership survive if they let him walk? I don’t think so.
For Phoenix and Amar’e, they should follow the phrase “don’t fix what isn’t broken”, and agree to a max-deal that will keep Stoudemire in town for a long time.
What do you think?
I agree. Amar’e’s best options are in Phoenix. He Could sign a one year deal to stay through Nash’s contract, or a multi year deal a la the article. Either way his best bet is to stay put.
Damn, I forgot to say FIRST!
I’m going to have to disagree to a point…
While STAT does thrive in Phoenix and that system, I believe he can thrive in any system with a capable PG or someone else to get him the ball…
You guys emphasize the open court offense in Phoenix, BUT STAT is not the one getting the majority of those buckets! Those usually go to J Rich, Frye, Nash or another shooter…STAT gets a good portion of his buckets in the half-court…
With that being said, if that is true, STAT can thrive in another system because he can play in the half-court and his defensive “liabilities” get exposed in Phoenix, because there is no other big man who can play capable D there!
The Suns “core” guys are role players who NEED this system to get buckets, STAT can do it without it…i.e., the All-Star game…
I think he should walk if he can get teamed up with another superstar…otherwise, stay in Phoenix and urge them to get another defender or scorer!
I think Amare best fits in Phoenix, but the real question is after the re sign him, how do they get a prime time wing player like D Wade or Joe Johnson to go along with it?
Amare was exposed this postseason..one game where he had 42..the rest, he was slowed down, and didnt hold up defensively…get a player with defensive ability,and the offense will take care of itself.
amare is overrated. he was lucky with the 42 pte game! put your money on someone else. the did not win with him the last years nor will the have a better chance in the future.
take the usual risk and sign a more all around power forward.
“Most talented power forward” is debatable. I think Gasol is more talented to be quite honest.
amare cant lead a team to the finals, but he’s a good second option. combine him with a 1st banana type in ny (distributor, scorer, go to guy- dwade) under d’antoni, and knicks are immediately a deep playoff team (hahah i’m careful with my words)
i think a max deal for amare from phx is the best option for amare. for the suns they should let amare walk, give a max deal to dirk so he can get out of the hell hole that is dallas, and they (the suns) pick up an athletic big man to still pick and roll with nash (tyrus thomas?). Dirk has a much better team, yet he still has nash to make all the big decisions and take all the big shots, and nash and dirk are like best friends anyways. Plus the suns dont have to be locked into a huge deal with a player that needs someone to get him the ball after nash retires. I know this is like 99% unrealistic, but what do you guys think? should steve kerr be contacted?
Watching him since he’s been in Phoenix he’s definitely taking a step back since the microfracture and eye injury, he used to be dominant and mentioned along with Dwight Howard as up and coming front court guys but now its not the case.
4 boards in that last game and looked terrible the first 3 quarters. I wouldn’t pay max for him, and he definitely is not a player that makes everybody better, so i would concur with that needing to be 2nd bananna comment.
He would do well somewhere else but still have the same problems, which could be masked more by playing with Wade or Lebron. Miami is the rumor but they would still be lower half of the power teams in the east. (#4-#8 playoff seed)
I’d take Dirk in a heartbeat, neither can play D but Dirk can create his own shot and has better range and would put up even bigger numbers with a reunion with Nash.
best option for him, yes.
best option for the suns, no.
they should have traded him to golden state last year.
dude doesn’t have the heart to be a champion. He’s their weak link. OUt of their whole roster, he’s the guy with the biggest gap between what’s needed out of him and what he brings to each game. He only has a great night after 2-3 subpar ones, or after he gets called out by the media. That’s proof that he can be more than he is, but he’s holding himself back. He doesn’t keep that same intensity until someone makes it personal.
amare has to leave the suns. nash, hill only has about 2yrs left on there legs, jrich mybe 4 more years and amare is stuck with fry who dosnt play D, out of control robin, and dudly? who will only b a good bench guy.
amare has no future in phx, unless they sign a younger player NOW to run with him in the next few years. good luck in tryin to convice DWade or LBJ to run in the sun.
it will be awesome if Dirk goes to PHX to reunite with his old best dude.
Cmon Dime, their “young players” ain’t that young. Dudley is who he is, Frye is who he is, etc. And do you see future greatness for Robin Lopez? Didn’t think so. Phoenix has/had to win now, because their future, as far as talent, looks bleak once Nash and Hill are gone and Richardson is running on fumes.
4 rebounds WCF = no way in hell max contract…without Nash (Matrix, Q Richardson)he will fall off..again 6′-10″ 4 rebounds you do the math