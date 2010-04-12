Why Batman (Kobe) Beats Superman (LeBron) in the NBA

This morning, our friends at LakersNation.com put together a piece entitled Why Batman Beats Superman in the NBA. It’s an epic post that takes the two best basketball players in the world (Kobe and LeBron), breaks down why The Mamba is the NBA’s version of Batman, why The King is the NBA’s version of Superman, and why when the chips are down and the square off with each other, Batman will win every time.
They even put together this sick video to set the stage for the battle:
Check out Lakers Nation’s full post HERE and let us know what you think.
really cool video – needed a side by side or something at the end- but nice work
Thanks . . . wanted to set up the article more than be the article . . . just hope you all like it!
Well of course Batman beats Superman. Sports not withstanding
“the dark night” would be an awesome new nickname for kobe.
man that video was sick. two of the best in the world. great video. great comparison. on point mos def.
this is probably the greatest article ever written
great video and a very (not so?) subtle contrast of both epic players. We all have our favorite and I don’t feel that either side is willing to budge an inch on “their guy”. Having said that, it won’t be decided in a finals matchup either, as each player has a different position, and that position calls for a different style of player.
A SG has his role—shoot; A SF has his role—cut and slash to the paint. We should all be focused on the greatness that each player brings to the court, their team, and the league at large, rather than constantly bitch about “the other guy”.
Still, Mamba is “my guy”.
That video was “Boddy Approved”
i like it, it works on so many levels.
Natural gifts vs Discipline.
Strength Vs Skill
the ultimate good guy Vs the controversial borderline villain.
the alien orphan (dude from akron) VS wealthy heir (son of an NBA player)
Superman would win in a 1 on 1 fight(stats), but Batman’s bin in better movies(rings)
Good article, terrible title.
The article never chooses one over the other, or declares that “Batman Always Beats Superman”. It just compares the two to the respective superheroes and pretty much tells us why it’s hard to decide which is better.
They don’t even sway a little towards one side, let alone declaring that Batman “Always” wins.
Flash would come in and whoop on both of them!!!
LeBron James is the greatest basketball player of all time
Sorry, edit: It doesn’t say “always”, but it states that “Batman beats Superman”, with certainty… not saying “usually”, “probably”, or “most of the time”.
That was a great video but everyone knows that Superman would crush Batman with absolutely no problem. He moves to fast is too strong… he technically could break Batman up into little bitty pieces. All that being said King James is my man. The game has never seen a basketball player like him ever. He is the best player in the game period. The argument about that he hadn’t won championships so he can’t be the best is quite an ignorant argument. That would make big shot Bob (Robert Horry) the best player in recent history with & championships. Plus, Michael Jordan was widely considered the greatest basketball player in the world minimum of a good 3 years before his first championship. People have no problem with stating that this was true with MJ. Noting that the quality of a team has everything to do with winning a championship people still want to use a double standard with this argument. As great and fantastic of a basketball player that Kobe is he is just a pinkey toe nail below Lebron right now as a basketball player.
Plus, last year was Kobe’s first championship as the undisputed leader. Shaq was always the Batman and Kobe the Robin on that squad. We all know how quickly Superman would beat Robin. Now Shaq is not even Robin in the Lebron / Shaq duo. Shaq is more like one of the Gothom police officers who stand around and wait for Batman to save the day.
The article was amazing but, the real question here is if Shaq finds out will he be mad a Lebron for stealing his superman name?
superman would destroy batman easy now lbj vs kobe edge to the king but barely.
Batman needs Krypto-Nate comin off the bench to provide some assistance. Lakers bench could use a sparkplug like Nate
There is one reason and one reason only why in a seven game series Kobe will always beat Lebron. Kobe has Phil Jackson as his coach and Lebron has Mike Brown.
Shaq is more like a damsel in distress now than a Gotham policeman.
LeBron is more like Lex Luthor. He looks like he’s gonna win and has the advantage from the get-go but he always loses in the end…
big up lakers nation (damn that hurt to say…just,…damn.) the videos fresh.
Lebron is much too powerful to be Lex Luther and he’s more loved. Kobe would be closer to Lex… he is a Mastermind and he is hated by most… ask Philly.
#4 yes in fucking deed!!
at 2:03, Lebron does his Illuminati satanic ritual watch: [www.youtube.com]
Lebron is possessed by a demon he is a blasphemer
Danny Granger is Batman … That is all!