Why Batman (Kobe) Beats Superman (LeBron) in the NBA

This morning, our friends at LakersNation.com put together a piece entitled Why Batman Beats Superman in the NBA. It’s an epic post that takes the two best basketball players in the world (Kobe and LeBron), breaks down why The Mamba is the NBA’s version of Batman, why The King is the NBA’s version of Superman, and why when the chips are down and the square off with each other, Batman will win every time.

They even put together this sick video to set the stage for the battle:



