Why Batman (Kobe) Beats Superman (LeBron) in the NBA

#Video #Kobe Bryant #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
04.12.10 8 years ago 26 Comments

This morning, our friends at LakersNation.com put together a piece entitled Why Batman Beats Superman in the NBA. It’s an epic post that takes the two best basketball players in the world (Kobe and LeBron), breaks down why The Mamba is the NBA’s version of Batman, why The King is the NBA’s version of Superman, and why when the chips are down and the square off with each other, Batman will win every time.

They even put together this sick video to set the stage for the battle:


Check out Lakers Nation’s full post HERE and let us know what you think.

