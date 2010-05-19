Wizards’ top exec: Gilbert Arenas isn’t being traded, John Wall not a lock for D.C.

I just got off a conference call with Washington Wizards president Ernie Grunfeld. Outside of the typical happiness and optimism from getting the No. 1 pick in this year’s Draft, Grunfeld didn’t commit to picking consensus top prospect John Wall, and said Gilbert Arenas‘ place with the team isn’t in danger.
Dime: What was your immediate reaction to hearing you had the top pick?
Ernie Grunfeld: Immediately I was just so happy, I think I did a double fist-pump when they announced Washington had the top pick. Obviously everybody wants the No. 1 pick, so we’re ecstatic about it. We’re going in a new direction with the team, in a rebuilding direction, and what better way to start that than with the No. 1 pick?
Dime: Talk about having Irene Pollin represent the Wizards tonight.
EG: It was great. The Pollins have owned this team for 45 years and have done so many great things for the city of Washington. She was wearing Abe‘s championship ring … I think the spirit was with her. It’s the end of an era here and the beginning of a new era, with our new owner being here tonight.
Dime: How soon does the process of figuring out your Draft strategy start? Do you give it a night to settle in, or are teams making trade offers and scouts giving their input right away?
EG: Well, the process started a long time ago. We’ve been scouting, doing background checks. I’m sure a lot of different things are going to come up in the next couple of weeks, and tomorrow the Chicago pre-draft camp starts. So the process has already started. We had a lot of options already, but now we can get anybody we want and put them in place for the next eight, 10, 12 years.
Dime: Going into the Lottery, before you knew which pick you’d have, were you already thinking about what areas you wanted to address on the roster?
EG: We were going for the best player available, regardless of position. And now we have our choice of everybody. We also have a pick late in the first round and one early in the second round, so we’ll have to do our research on that as well. But having the No. 1 pick is outstanding and I know our fans back in D.C. are very excited about it.
Dime: What’s your early scouting report on John Wall?
EG: First thing is he’s very competitive. He’s a high-energy player and he’s a winner.
Dime: Thoughts on Evan Turner?
EG: Well, he’s a multi-dimensional talent who can play multiple positions. I don’t want to go through the whole Draft, but we’ve done our due diligence on a lot of players and will continue to do so all the way up to the Draft.
Dime: Does this change any plans you might have had regarding Gilbert Arenas?
EG: Nope. Gilbert is still with us. He’s in the gym working out and getting ready. The more good players you have on your team, the better, and he’s a great player.
Is it that unthinkable to make Gilbert play the 2? Dude has range, save his body and prolong his career, can’t hurt yourself too much being a spot up shooter when the defense collapses unless you attended Micheal Redd’s basketball camp.
For a guard who scouts say needs to work on his outside shooting, why not let him see the work effort needed first hand to be a great shooter?
The same argument that was made for Wall and Harris and be made for Nacho and Wall
Kobe Bryant + Chris Paul = John Wall. Now we just have to wait and see if Wall can take the pressure.
LMAO he shut you down after that evan turner question.
Gilbert has range, but he’s not a spot up shooter. Arenas is an aggressive slasher who CAN shoot the deep 3 ball, but he’s NOT a Ray Allen type who will shoot jumpers coming off of curls. Since both Wall and Arenas needs to control the ball to be effective, I dont think they can coexist.
damn son…after that evan turner question the interview ended mad quick
Trade John Wall for Devin Harris and the nets pick?
Not trying to trade Arenas… not picking Wall as no. 1…
Just hope Mr. Grunfeld doesn’t have that NY Knick magic touch in managing a team…
Ernie is bullshitting. Aint no way he makes any decisions until they get Wall (and prospects 2-10) to DC for a test drive.
And there’s no way they can say Gil’s off the table until they do that.
@ Loc
i was thinkin the same thing…get Devin harris and let Gilbert run the 2 and pick up cousins/favors/monroe etc wit the #3 and let jersey roll the dice on Wall..but that back court is thin defensively..i think Wall and Gil could run on Defense together cuz of Wall’s size and if Gilber leaves his guns ablazing at the door i think they can co-exist on offense too
either that or they could jus trade the pick for Kwame Brown
trade #1 pick for kwame brown hahahahaha
Loc presents a very valid option there…moving Harris and the #3 for John Wall not only gets the Nets the guy they wanted to draft, but frees up cap room for free agency, possibly allowing for a LeBron signing + another max free agent. The only guys I think the Nets have under contract currently are Harris, Yi, Lopez, Lee and Williams, and that’s provided they pick up the options on Lopez, Lee and Yi (yes, yes, and should be a no but for some strange reason it’ll be a yes). Nets are in a very good position right now to make moves during free agency.
I told you fools you couldn’t depend on Wince Carter
Epic choke job
@ surfnaked– lolololololol
Just what Gilbert Arenas needs… more “Walls”
They are not trading Gilbert because who would want to take on that much money when its not clear that he will ever be the player he was
cant believe they gave gil that contract….hes going to ruin wall
The wizards will take wall and arenas will move to sg. Arenas and wall together in the back court is a two headed monster. they will be one of the most dominant forces in the league. plus we got young talent in the front court and we have two early picks in the second round. also wall has a friendship with lebron, which is very enticing for bron and if they could pik up lebron they could seriously win a championship and money isnt a problem
also sg is arena’s real position. He played it in high school, college, and on golden state
On Gilbert: Every player that was traded away from the Wizards except Gilbert’s boy said that he is not the same player he was before the 1, 2, 3 surguries… You just weren’t privvy to that.