World’s First Sneaker Pawn Shop Opens In NYC

06.17.14 4 years ago

There’s a wholly unique reason to visit the pawn shop opening up in Harlem over the next few weeks on Lenox Avenue and West 120th Street. Nice Kicks first spotted the shots when Animal New York stopped by the entrepreneurial vision of 10th-grader Chase Reed, who along with his father, Troy, and Rahsaan “Uncle Bless” Capers, have opened up a sneaker-only pawn shop with some of the most classic kicks ever made.

Our only experience with pawn shops came after a particularly gruesome weekend in Atlantic City, so this totally changes the game.

Check out the excellent condition of the sneakers — both old and new — snapped by Aymann Ismail for Animal New York:

Air Jordan 2 “Doerbechner Charity”

Nike KD 6 “What the KD”

Nike Barkley Posite Max “Splatter”

Nike Kobe 9 Elite “Masterpiece”

Nike Foamposite “Cough Drop”

Air Jordan 6 “Champagne”

Air Jordan 9 “Doerbechner Charity”

Air Jordan 1 “Doerbechner Charity”

Nike LeBron 10 “Crown Jewel”

