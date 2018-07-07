Zach LaVine Doesn’t Understand How Restricted Free Agency Works

Getty Image

Two-time dunk champ Zach LaVine continues to be an intriguing prospect. During his first few seasons in Minnesota, he proved that he’s much more than just a high-flier. He can put the ball on the floor, he’s shown flashes of versatility as a scorer, and at just 23, it’s understandable why a team would be willing to take a chance on him.

But LaVine is also coming off a major knee injury — a torn ACL — that limited him to just 24 games last season in Chicago and the Bulls were absolutely correct to let LaVine hit the unrestricted free agent market to figure out what his value is. According to the Sacramento Kings, who signed him to a four-year, $78 million contract on Friday, that value is extremely high, higher than most would’ve imagined.

The Bulls have 48 hours to match, and it appears LaVine was none to happy that his incumbent team had been dragging their heels about offering him a deal, as they had reportedly been trying in vain to work out a more modest contract somewhere in the $18 million per year range.