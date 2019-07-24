Getty Image

Zion Williamson will rep the Jumpman logo to start his NBA career, as the top overall pick from this year’s NBA Draft announced his decision to sign with Jordan Brand on Tuesday.

There was plenty of speculation in the months leading up to and after the draft as to who he’d sign with and for how much, with some positing he’ll get a bigger deal than LeBron James got from Nike out of high school. On Tuesday evening, Adam Zagoria of Forbes reported the figures were 7 years, $75 million, which would put him second behind James but ahead of Durant.

However, those numbers may be a little off, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday that it was a five-year deal and is the richest in league history on an annual basis for a rookie. Woj doesn’t report official figures, but James’ deal was seven years and $87 million back in 2003, which would mean Zion’s must be worth more than $12.5 million per year.