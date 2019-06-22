Zion Williamson Celebrated Getting Drafted With A Pizza Party

Getty Image

It’s been presumed for months that Zion Williamson would end up being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and on Thursday, that came into fruition. The New Orleans Pelicans used selected the former Duke standout, giving the Pelicans a potential superstar to lead the franchise into the post-Anthony Davis era.

Still, while everyone has tabbed Williamson as the top pick for some time, there’s no substitution for hearing your name called, shaking Adam Silver’s hand, and going down in history as a No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. It’s the kind of event that inevitably leads to a player celebrating with their loved ones before the work begins.

Williamson did just that, but because he is still 18 years old, his options for a gigantic celebration were a touch limited. Instead, TMZ reports that he took advantage of the draft being held in the pizza capital of the world and had a Mardi Gras-themed party at a pizza place in New York.

After leaving Barclays Center — mobbed by fans and with an NYPD escort — Williamson and his fam and friends hit up 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen in NYC for a Mardi Gras-themed bash. … We’re told the restaurant — which was shut down to the public — served up a bunch of pizzas, burgers, salads and seafood for the superstar baller and his crew. They also had a pop-a-shot in the house.

Williamson apparently called it an evening at 1 a.m. We were given plenty of delightful moments thanks to this draft — Williamson’s beautiful moment where he discussed his mother’s influence on his life and career, Jordan Bone getting drafted, Coby White learning about UNC teammate Cam Johnson going 11th overall — and while it might not be as emotional as those, celebrating this life-changing moment with a bunch of pizza is extremely good.