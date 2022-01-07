Mario Kart is in many ways the perfect balance of skill, luck, and fun, to where anyone playing it can feel like they have a chance. This is how someone who doesn’t play video games at all can say “I’ll work you in Mario Kart” and be completely genuine.

With the franchise being so popular among, it’s no surprise that they keep making these games, but it’s been quite some time since we got a new entry. The most recent, Mario Kart 8, released back in 2014 for the Wii U. The game was then re-released to the Nintendo Switch as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and featured most of the content already unlocked. Since it’s been so long, there’s been plenty of questions about when a new game could be on the way.

According to a report from GameIndustry.Biz, a teaser for an upcoming Mario Kart could be coming sooner than expected. Apparently, a new Mario Kart game is already in development and we could see a teaser as soon as this year. The last fun detail in the report is that this game may feature a “new twist” on the Mario Kart formula.

I am aware Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still selling very well on the Nintendo Switch, but Mario Kart 9 is in active development (and comes with a new twist) and Nintendo could tease it this year.

While we’ve all been expecting news on Mario Kart to eventually happen, it was a little bit of a surprise to know a teaser could be on the way so soon. Of course, a teaser doesn’t necessarily mean the game is anywhere close to finished — Nintendo historically has been very patient when it comes to releasing their biggest IPs, so until there’s a confirmed release timeframe the most we can do is wait.

What’s going to be way more fun to speculate on is the apparent twist for this upcoming Mario Kart. Every Mario Kart game typically tries to bring its own new features, such as the partner mechanic in Double Dash and the anti gravity sections of Mario Kart 8. Of course, with the game so deep into its lifespan now we’re not sure which new features they could bring to Mario Kart 9, but it’s going to be exciting to see what they have in store.