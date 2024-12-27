Are We Ever Going To See Robert Pattinson Play Batman Again?

And just like that, we went from Batman surpluses to deficits. But maybe that’s only natural.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. is moving Matt Reeves’ The Batman 2 from October 2, 2026 to October 1, 2027. Those looking forward to Andy Muschietti’s (It) different Batman film, The Brave And The Bold (which is set to be a part of James Gunn’s DCU reboot), are also feeling the cold slap of disappointment. Comic Book is reporting that Muschietti recently said that film has been “postponed a little bit” during an interview on California Secreta.

Why the Dark Knight dry spell? Who knows. Scripts take time to finesse, scheduling matters happen, etc. Maybe this frees Reeves up for season 2 of The Penguin?

Realistically, going five years without isn’t even that extreme. It took four years between Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight and Dark Knight Rises. We’ve just gotten used to being inundated by capes, cowls, and super synergy with Batmen appearances in 2016 (Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice AND Suicide Squad), 2017 (Justice League), 2021 (Zack Snyder’s Justice League re-cut), 2022 (The Batman), and 2023 (The Flash). That’s a lot, and that doesn’t even count the 100 episodes of FOX’s Gotham, which ran from 2014 to 2019, the 30 episodes spent telling the origin story of Batman’s butler, Alfred, from 2019 to 2022 in MAX’s Pennyworth, or the canceled Batgirl film.

How many of those appearances were good and/or memorable?

It’s not like DC fans are going to be left dry. Gunn’s aforementioned Superman is on the horizon, releasing July 11, 2025. There’s also Peacemaker season 2 and the first season of the Aaron Pierce/Kyle Chandler starring Lanterns series. That’s a less breakneck rollout than we’ve become accustomed to, but what we were getting accustomed to was an oversaturated marketplace where projects were coming out cursed by sameness only to get lost in the crowd. Allowing a breath and a more deliberate pace isn’t necessarily a bad thing. It’s just a little hard to adjust to.

An interesting thing to ponder, especially right now in the time of year when we don’t have a lot of things to dissect, is whether we’re actually going to see Robert Pattinson play the part of The Batman again. This is, I will caution, the height of hollow speculation based on zero actual evidence. The answer to the question posed is likely, “of course we are, just be patient!” But come along with me and let’s waste some time.

Sometimes things get delayed into oblivion and the best-laid plans and well-laid-out strategies unravel with market shifts. Ask Ben Affleck about his own planned solo Batman film as writer, director, and star. Delayed and then dead.