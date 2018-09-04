NBC

Parks and Recreation has only been off the air for three-and-a-half years, but it’s already hard not to miss Pawnee and those who lived there. Although it began in a more satirical bent, the show found its footing when it realized it wasn’t a mere clone of The Office. Specifically, it got better once it realized its main hero, Middle American bureaucrat Leslie Knope, was worthy of affection, not ridicule. The same went for her gaggle of weirdo co-workers, who populated the fictional Indiana town’s eponymous department. Over seven seasons, from 2009 to 2015, Parks and Rec walked a fine line between batty comic invention and good vibes, able to toss off a bizarre one-liner as easily as it could find the space to pluck at the heartstrings.

Predictably, there were a lot of stand-out episodes. Quality control was consistently high for its run, making it an easy show to rewatch (episodes can currently be found on Netflix). Because of this, it was tough to pick only 10 out of a total of 125 episodes for this list, but somehow, we managed. Here are the 10 best Parks and Rec episodes and a list of honorable mentions that just had to get some affection thrown their way.

Honorable Mentions: Rock Show, Hunting Trip, Citizen Knope, 2017, The Johnny Karate Super Awesome Musical Explosion Show

NBC

10. One Last Ride (Season 7, Episodes 12 & 13)

The Story: It’s the final episode of the final season, and the gang is all departing Pawnee for greener pastures — fates we get to see because the episode follows each character into the future to show how their life turned out.

Why It’s On This List: Including this is a bit unfair to the many other great Parks and Rec episodes, as it was, again, the final episode. It’s also reminiscent of one of the all-time great finales: the closing of Six Feet Under. That insta-classic finale wrapped things up with a five-minute montage that showed how each major character died, not only giving HBO subscribers everywhere an emotional wallop but reminding them of their cosmic insignificance. Parks and Rec embraced the same general idea but spread it over a full hour. Where most episodes were more funny than moving, this one was definitely the reverse. But the show deserved to switch up the mix for its hour-long capper. Hell, even Bill Eichner’s supernaturally angry Craig Middlebrooks gets a touching send-off.

NBC

9. The Debate (Season 4, Episode 20)

The Story: After an entire season of build-up, Leslie finally gets to debate Paul Rudd’s Bobby Newport, the dimbulb trust fund man-child who’s running against her in pursuit of the city council seat she’s long dreamed of occupying.

Why It’s On This List: This isn’t only the near-climax of an entire season mostly spent on a batty campaign between a well-qualified woman and a brattish scion. Directed by Poehler, it’s the very embodiment of the show’s cockeyed-yet-utopian view of America. It’s a hilarious watch packed with goodies; a lot of them courtesy of Rudd’s predictably game turn as a sweet but dangerous moron. But it’s the way it all pans out that pushes it into Top 10 status. Here, good prevails over evil, and hard work and decency is rewarded over complacency and cynicism.