Comedy Now: Hasan Minhaj Says Goodbye To ‘The Daily Show’ And Hello To Netflix

08.17.18 1 hour ago

Netflix

What’s Now

Yes, Hasan Minhaj is leaving The Daily Show, but not Comedy Central

Last week, Netflix officially announced that The Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj’s previously revealed Netflix talk show had an official title: Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj. The first late night-style talk show to be hosted by an Indian-American, Patriot Act was described as “unprecedented” due to the fact that Netflix initially ordered 32 episodes. Then on Thursday, Minhaj said goodbye to host Trevor Noah and everyone else and performed a final segment about MoviePass. Even so, this doesn’t mean that he’s done with Comedy Central, which dropped a tease of Minhaj’s upcoming sketch comedy special Goatface on Twitter.

