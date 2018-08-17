Netflix

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

What’s Now

Yes, Hasan Minhaj is leaving The Daily Show, but not Comedy Central

Last week, Netflix officially announced that The Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj’s previously revealed Netflix talk show had an official title: Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj. The first late night-style talk show to be hosted by an Indian-American, Patriot Act was described as “unprecedented” due to the fact that Netflix initially ordered 32 episodes. Then on Thursday, Minhaj said goodbye to host Trevor Noah and everyone else and performed a final segment about MoviePass. Even so, this doesn’t mean that he’s done with Comedy Central, which dropped a tease of Minhaj’s upcoming sketch comedy special Goatface on Twitter.