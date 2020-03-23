The ever-growing list of celebrities who have tested positive for the coronavirus include Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hijvu, Bravo host Andy Cohen, and numerous NBA players. Let’s not add Danny DeVito, OK?

The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star was asked by New York governor Andrew Cuomo to record a (non-tone deaf) PSA about why everyone, but especially young people, should stay indoors and practice social distancing. “I’m asking you from the bottom of my heart, all over the state of New York, stay home. I mean everybody. I mean, we got this virus, this pandemic and, you know, young people can get it, and they can transmit it to old people. Next thing you know, I’m out of there,” DeVito said.

Danny DeVito is 75 years old, and “80 percent of deaths associated with COVID-19 are among adults aged [over] 65 years,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Simply put, if he gets it, we may lose a legend. That sobering thought is being expressed over social media, with one Twitter user writing, “YALL FU*KERS BEETER STAY HOME, WE GOTTA PROTECT WORLD TREASURE DANNY DeVITO,” while another added, “If y’all give danny devito this f*cking virus it’s on sight i SWEAR. stay at home and wash your hands mfs.” Stay at home. Do it for Frank Reynolds.

Danny DeVito wants you to stay home and save lives.#NewYorkStateStrongerTogether @DannyDeVito pic.twitter.com/7V8yXbqHwB — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 22, 2020

(Via Andrew Cuomo Twitter)