Death Of A Unicorn is not a title that messes around. This A24 movie, which is produced by Midsommar, Hereditary, and Beau Is Afraid‘s Ari Aster (so you know that it will be both dark and strange), also arrives with music composed by John Carpenter.

This movie also happens to be Alex Scharfman’s directorial debut, and the subject matter is exactly what it sounds like with a useful life lesson: if you ever accidentally strike and kill a one-horned beast while driving, don’t allow a billionaire and his minions to dissect and analyze it for any purpose. Wednesday star Jenna Ortega and friends find out that lesson far too late.

The trailer starts out ominous, leans into quirkiness, and then veers into straight-up madness. The frequently silly Paul Rudd portrays Jenna’s dad, and he makes the initial mistake while hitting the unicorn “while en route to a weekend retreat, where his billionaire boss (Richard E. Grant) seeks to exploit the creature’s miraculous curative properties.”

The Bear standout Will Poulter joins the panic, and the schlocky effects, especially involving a second unicorn’s shadow, are so ridiculous that you have to admire the guts involved with this project. And pairing The Beach Boys with John Carpenter? C’mon.

Death Of A Unicorn lands in spring 2025 for a theatrical release.