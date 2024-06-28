the bear s3
FX via HULU
TV

Move Over Carmy, ‘The Bear’ Viewers Are ‘Shipping Sydney With Another Character

It’s always inevitable that two main characters in one show will be paired off by the fans, though it seemed to happen quickly when it came to The Bear. Season one introduced the world to Carmy and Sydney, who could not be more different, but that’s what makes the pairing work so well! Platonically!

Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White have mentioned numerous times that forcing a love storyline between them was never in the cards, and even though the fans can’t help but root for them, Edebiri finds it “frustrating.” Now that season three is here, there’s a new potential love interest for Sydney, at least according to social media.

Fans have been picking up on some potential sparks between Sydney and Luca, played by Will Poulter, who “literally begged” to be on the show before appearing on season two. He appears again in season three, this time he gets to interact (flirt??) with Sydney. The people are here for it:

Earlier this month, White confirmed that from the start, “there was no talk in the rooms about any romantic implications [between Carmy and Sydney].” Carmy had his own romantic subplot in season two, which affected his ability to juggle his priorities. If Sydney were to have a love interest, she would probably notice this a bit less.

On the other hand…some people really want Luca to be with Marcus. We will see!

The Bear is now streaming on Hulu.

Listen To This
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2024
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2024 So Far
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Afrobeats Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors