It’s always inevitable that two main characters in one show will be paired off by the fans, though it seemed to happen quickly when it came to The Bear. Season one introduced the world to Carmy and Sydney, who could not be more different, but that’s what makes the pairing work so well! Platonically!

Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White have mentioned numerous times that forcing a love storyline between them was never in the cards, and even though the fans can’t help but root for them, Edebiri finds it “frustrating.” Now that season three is here, there’s a new potential love interest for Sydney, at least according to social media.

Fans have been picking up on some potential sparks between Sydney and Luca, played by Will Poulter, who “literally begged” to be on the show before appearing on season two. He appears again in season three, this time he gets to interact (flirt??) with Sydney. The people are here for it:

I can stay silent no longer… Luca & Sydney?! Obsessed. Endorsed. Approved. Make it happen in Season 4. #TheBear #TheBearFX pic.twitter.com/Exk9PUqo5z — Meaghan Darwish (@meag_darwish) June 27, 2024

hopping on the sydney and luca train pic.twitter.com/BPrUSJR1RO — liv 🇵🇱 THE BEAR SPOILERS (@livvytopia) June 27, 2024

anyway this is sydney and luca stan account #thebear pic.twitter.com/5YOBz9TxzN — ivy (suspended version) (@ohhhhhherewegoo) June 27, 2024

luca and sydney have more chemistry in these two scenes than carmy and sydney in 3 fucking seasons — guin (@ghostofguin) June 28, 2024

Sydney and Luca instantly hitting it off pic.twitter.com/NOadTFXXiD — saf 🐑| #IWTVSpoilers (@firstxprince) June 28, 2024

Sydney and Luca

pic.twitter.com/iUCpY6jJFJ — justin berzatto (@jerstonfilm) June 27, 2024

carmy is failing me guys so what's luca and sydney's ship name https://t.co/QW3WY0ZDlJ — Liaaa (@seecrtacc) June 28, 2024

Earlier this month, White confirmed that from the start, “there was no talk in the rooms about any romantic implications [between Carmy and Sydney].” Carmy had his own romantic subplot in season two, which affected his ability to juggle his priorities. If Sydney were to have a love interest, she would probably notice this a bit less.

On the other hand…some people really want Luca to be with Marcus. We will see!

Here's how we can make Luca a regular character and make him Sydney and Marcus' shared boyfriend. #TheBearFX pic.twitter.com/zlsnrn5R3v — Existential Crisis Corp. (@Nawjuhh) June 27, 2024

The Bear is now streaming on Hulu.