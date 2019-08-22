Netflix

A long, storied, and somewhat dubious tradition exists of actors playing warring versions of themselves exists. There’s Harold Ramis’ Multiplicity (1996), of course, starring Michael Keaton as a construction worker who duplicates himself to comic effect. Fast foward to 2019, and Marlon Wayans will soon go full Klump by playing six versions of himself in Netflix‘s Sextuplets. Well, Netflix also must be aware that Paul Rudd is so beloved that folks would love to see more than one of him, and that’s exactly what’s happening in the upcoming Living With Yourself TV series.

The series will see Rudd in his first leading TV role with double the mischief that we usually see from him. Maybe double the dancing? No idea, but he plays an angst-filled protagonist who tries to better himself in an unorthodox manner that brings unintended results. From the synopsis:

Living With Yourself is an inventive existential comedy that asks: do we really want to be better? Miles (Paul Rudd) is a man struggling in life. When he undergoes a novel spa treatment that promises to make him a better person, he finds he’s been replaced by a new and improved version of himself. As he deals with the unintended consequences of his actions, Miles finds he must fight for his wife Kate (Aisling Bea), his career, and his very identity.

Existential ennui aside, this also like a perfectly breezy type of series that will suit Rudd’s lighthearted air, even if the first look photos that Netflix has released don’t tell us too much, just that one Rudd is slightly schlubby. Seriously though, if we don’t see a dance-off competition between Rudds at some point, then some heads might roll. Living With Yourself will stream on October 19, and here are more stills of confused double-Rudd.

Netflix