We’re in the thick of holiday season and it’s time to get on the ball if you are shopping for gifts. May we present an idea: no gift is better than entertainment and physical media. Not only are you supporting the arts, but you also get to own things that most people just borrow. You can re-watch your favorite movie or show, dive deeper with special features, and then watch again in a month or a year. Physical media also looks great as home decor and it’s a conversation starter when you have guests. In addition to 4Ks and box sets, we’ve also outlined some other entertainment adjacent gifts, from subscriptions to toys. Check out the Uproxx Entertainment Holiday Gift Guide below.

CC40 Price: $559.96 Why is this first? Because it is pretty much the coolest thing ever. The Criterion Collection has offered up this new box set with 40 films from their collection, which can essentially double as a starter pack for any physical media collection. All of the films included are 20-plus years old, ensuring that there is no recency bias in their inclusion. And they couldn’t be more disparate. You have classics from Asia (In The Mood For Love, Yi Yi), Latin America (La Ciénaga, Y tu mamá también), Europe (8½, Bicycle Thieves), and the USA (All That Jazz, Do The Right Thing). I kind of want to just keep naming movies. Barry Lyndon! House! Love & Basketball! Each film has its own set of features, resulting in hundreds of hours of bonus content. There are even videos from inside the Criterion Closet (one day I will visit you, closet!). So, essentially, this is the gift to end all gifts. You might never have to give another gift again. Get it here. Criterion Channel Subscription Price: $99.99 per year From its annual sales to the aforementioned trips to the closet, Criterion’s brand remains on its own tier in cinema. This extends to the streaming world as well, as The Criterion Channel provides subscribers with endless hours of home viewing of the finest in global cinema. A spin around their current offerings includes the series Hitchcock For The Holidays, the films of cult icon John Waters, and a thematic collection around the concept of deja vu, which includes Christopher Nolan’s Memento and David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive. But don’t think of the Criterion as some stuffy platform for very serious people: They’re also running MTV classics like Jackass: The Movie and Beavis And Butthead Do America. There are even recently released theatrical movies like The Beast and Evil Does Not Exist, as well as tons of original interviews, commentary tracks, and supplemental features. Get it here.

Crunchyroll Subscription Price: $15.99 per month Another subscription service we love is Crunchyroll. This is the go-to place for all your anime needs, including features, shows, and games. We’re currently watching Satoshi Kon’s lone series Paranoia Agent and there’s just a ton of content that you can’t get in other places. Prices range from a limited, ad-supported free tier to a $15.99 ultimate fan tier, which includes ad-free anime, offline viewing, access to the Crunchyroll game vault, simultaneous streaming on multiple devices, new episodes shortly after airing in Japan, and 15 percent off select items in the Crunchyroll store. You even get exclusive swag after 12 months of subscribing. Get it here. Pulp Fiction 30th Anniversary Price: $59.99 One of the best, most important, and most enduring movies ever made gets a glorious release for its 30th anniversary from Paramount. Just look at that spread above, which includes a beautiful 4K transfer, a pop-up Jack Rabbit Slim’s, stickers, lobby cards, and more. Real talk: We put this movie on at Christmas a few years back and within a few minutes, 20 people were silent and locked in. It’s that kind of film, endlessly re-watchable with an influence that cannot be overstated. Get it here.

Interstellar 10th Anniversary Collector’s Edition Price: $66.99 Christopher Nolan just got his much-deserved Oscar last year, but the truth is he could have been awarded for the majority of films he’s put out. One of his best, Interstellar, is back in IMAX this month and getting this massive box set collection. Make sure you have a deep shelf, because the case is about 3 DVD cases long, but that’s just what it takes to house all these goodies. You get a set of theatrical poster recreations, more than 3 hours of new and archival special features, more collectibles, and access to Nolan’s never-seen-before director storyboard archives. And of course, you get the film in 4K for your collection. Get it here. Happiness Price: $39.96 If you saw Todd Solondz’s daring Happiness in the ’90s, chances are you haven’t forgotten it. If you didn’t, there’s a good chance you haven’t seen it, as it has been hard to find and long-demanded from the physical media community. The Criterion Collection 4K does not disappoint, including a restoration supervised by director of photography Maryse Alberti, a conversation between Solondz and filmmaker Charlotte Wells, and even new cover art from Daniel Clowes (Ghost World). Get it here.

All Of Us Strangers Price: $39.96 Need a good ugly-cry? That’s essentially the experience of watching Andrew Haigh’s stunner from last year, All Of Us Strangers. To watch it in public is to try to muffle your own heaving sobs. Fortunately, the film received a great physical release from Criterion this year (after some concern that Disney was not gonna give it one), so you can cry your heart out at home. Among the additional features of this lovely 4K are a conversation between director Andrew Haigh and author and critic Michael Koresky, an interview with cinematographer Jamie D. Ramsay, a pretty great alt cover, and an essay from film critic Guy Lodge. Get it here. The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth Price: $89.99 If you are of a certain generation, The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth are some of the most important films ever made. Our beloved Jim Henson went beyond the Muppets we already loved and created two masterpieces that showcased evocative worlds for his puppetry. Plus, we have a young Jennifer Connelly and an unreal David Bowie performance and some of the best creature design, well, ever. These new box sets from Shout! Factory for each ensure that the love of these films extends beyond those who were kids when they came out. Aside from the 4K films, the Dark Crystal set includes a collectible crystal shard, along with a 28-page book, collectible art cards, stickers, and tons of special features. The Labyrinth set has a crystal ball, a making-of doc, features on the legacy of Jim Henson, and deleted scenes. Even the packaging is something special to behold. Get it here and here.

Friends: The Complete Series 4K Ultra HD Price: $142.99 One of the most iconic shows of the ’90s gets its first 4K release. Though there has been some sadness around Friends lately with the passing of Matthew Perry, this set is nothing but joy, bringing the complete run of the beloved sitcom in a format that’s the best it has ever looked. Along with all ten seasons, you get hours of special features from the archives, as well as two hours of all-new bonus content. Essential for the collection. Get it here. The West Wing: The Complete Series Price: $125.85 Also from the ’90s (though it mostly ran in the aughts), The West Wing feels like a gentler, more optimistic time. Aaron Sorkin would go on to become one of our finest writers for film and television, but his worldview sometimes gets criticism now for a perspective where left and right can find common ground. Nowadays, the political environment is so polarizing, it all gets painted as quaint, even patronizing. But the patriotic, noble spirit of The West Wing should be praised, not scoffed at. And this recently released Blu-ray collection in honor of its 25th anniversary is a great way to experience the fantastic series. Get it here.

Brokeback Mountain Price: $26.57 One of the most perfect, moving, and beautiful movies ever made is now available in 4K. Sure, it might still make us mad to think of Crash winning the Oscar over this, but it has not hurt the legacy of Brokeback Mountain. We’re left with a legendary performance from Heath Ledger and an enduring story of love, desire, and the parts of ourselves we hide to survive. This Kino Lorber offering is a 4K scan of the original camera negative and gives you an audio commentary from historian/writer Julie Kirgo, several behind-the-scenes featurettes, and a making-of mini-doc. Get it here. Brick Price: $18.99 Before he was doing Star Wars and Knives Out, Rian Johnson got his start with this great high school noir. The film put him on the map and started a long-term partnership with actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who would also star in Looper for the director. This new Kino Lorber 4K is approved by Johnson from the original 35mm film scan, and includes an audio commentary with a number of people who worked on the film, many deleted scenes, and a casting featurette. Get it here.

The Cabinet Of Dr. Caligari Price: $18.99 Another great offering from Kino Lorber, this might be a great gift for anyone that gets Nosferatu-pilled this holiday season. The Cabinet Of Dr. Caligari is a film from the same 1920’s German expressionist movement and actually predates the F. W. Murnau vampire masterpiece. This 4K restoration is essential for horror fans, and offers a new score from Jeff Beal, a full-length doc on German horror, and a feature about the restoration process. Get it here. The Terminator (40th Anniversary 4K) James Cameron has been overseeing the 4K remasters of his films personally, and while some have been skeptical of the overall look, the fact of the matter is that it’s great that these iconic films are seeing definitive releases that the director approves. The Terminator was the film that really put him on the map and is closely tied to his legacy. This version includes both a new Dolby Atmos sound mix and the original theater mono version, ensuring that the movie sounds great whatever your preferences may be. Price: $24.99 Get it here.

Dune: Part Two 4K Price: $20 We’d be remiss if we didn’t include much from this year and Dune: Part Two was one of 2024’s finest cinematic achievements. Often, the middle child of trilogies doesn’t get the most attention, but that trend seems to have shifted in the Dune series, as the second installment built upon the legacy of the first. Aside from the movie in both 4K UHD and a digital download, you get more than an hour of bonus features here. If you wanted to know how they made the worm-riding come to life on screen, this is your lucky day. Get it here. Mean Girls 4K Price: $22.59 Another from this year. Mean Girls was already a pretty perfect movie, but the new version took a musical approach (already a Broadway hit) to revitalize the property. This version includes the Reneé Rapp/Megan Thee Stallion music video, a sing-along mode that lets you join in on the music, and a ton of mini features. Get it here.

Chinatown 4K UHD Price: $69.95 It’s hard to believe that this classic is turning 50 years old this year, but here we are. Time comes for all of us. This limited-edition Paramount Presents release includes the restored film on 4K UHD for the first time ever, and has proven successful enough that it’s a bit hard to find. Still, you can track them down at a slightly elevated price. You also get the sequel, The Two Jakes, on Blu-ray, and a bunch of cool bonus materials. We think the thoughtful packaging alone is worth the cost. Get it here. Captain Planet: The Complete Franchise Price: $69.96 Earth! Wind! Fire! Water! Heart! Yeah, the beloved after-school staple that taught a generation how to take care of their home is available to own. This might be a particularly good gift for the ’90s kid in your life, especially if they now have a kid of their own. 15 discs of content give the full picture of Captain Planet, along with audio commentaries and interviews. Get it here.

Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Complete Series

Price: $130.33 12 seasons over 25 years. Yeah, it’s hard to understate the influence of Larry David’s iconic Curb Your Enthusiasm. The show finally said goodbye this year, which means it is the perfect time to pick up this complete DVD set. This also includes bonus content like a dive into the Seinfeld reunion, but really, you are here for all 120 episodes. You’ve seen the memes, now you can own the origin of the memes. That sentence alone would probably drive Larry David crazy. Get it here. No Country For Old Men Price: $34.96 New to The Criterion Collection this month is No Country For Old Men. 2007 is often considered one of the best years in film, and No Country For Old Men is widely considered the best movie of that year. Does that make it one of the best movies… uh, ever? You bet it does. The Coen Brothers adaptation of the novel from the great, possibly-canceled Cormac McCarthy is a structural masterpiece filled with exceptional performances, most notably the Oscar-winning villainous turn from Javier Bardem. This release includes a 4K transfer supervised and approved by the great DP Roger Deakins, archival interviews with the cast, new convos with Deakins and The Coens, and a doc from star Josh Brolin. Get it here.

Paris, Texas Price: $34.96 Is it a coincidence that Criterion added two movies set in Texas this month? Probably! But either way, they both rule, and Paris, Texas seems to only get more beloved with each passing year. Wim Wenders has been restoring a lot of his movies of late, and he both supervised and approved this 4K restoration. He also provides new audio commentary and archival interviews, along with old interviews from cast and crew. We also get Allison Anders and Claire Denis interviews here, a look at some of the Super 8 home movies featured in the film, and an essay by film critic Nick Roddick. This is a treasure for fans of the film, and an essential new movie for anyone that hasn’t seen it yet. Get it here. Veep: The Complete Series Price: $79.00 We’ve already got Larry David represented, so why not his Seinfeld friend Julia Louis-Dreyfus? Veep had a much shorter run than Curb, but it is arguably flawless in its execution. Sure, the humor walks that tightrope that might make some uneasy, but it’s often a ballet of great performances and mile-a-minute humor. This new set gives you the whole series, along with hours of previously released special features for each season. Get it here.

Rick and Morty: The Complete Seasons 1-7 Price: $54.99 A lot of what we have highlighted are completed series, but the next couple are still ongoing. Rick And Morty, for example, will be returning in 2025 for an 8th season. Still, this collection of the first 7 seasons is a great gift for the Adult Swim fan in your life. This set has the things you’d expect (special features, audio commentary, deleted scenes) and some things you wouldn’t (Inside The Episode features, animatic sketches). Everything included is curated from a wealth of content, ensuring you have the essential experience. Get it here. Ted Lasso: The Richmond Way (Seasons 1-3) Price: $61.42 This one is a show we thought ended… but it turns out, maybe not? Recently, some of the actors from Ted Lasso appeared to sign new contracts that would bring that back for more fun at Richmond, but the first three seasons are pretty complete-feeling on their own. There isn’t much in terms of special features here, though the poster with “Believe” on it is a nice touch for fans of the show, and its messaging. For those that don’t have Apple, this is a great way to catch up on the series before its inevitable return. Get it here.

Wallace & Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection (4K UHD Collector’s Edition) Price: $119.98 Four half-hour specials and ten short films make up this definitive collection. With a run spanning decades, the four specials get the 4K UHD treatment, while the rest is in Blu-ray. You even get the full-length feature The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit. And while the content is its own treasure, the packaging is equally inventive, coming as a suitcase with three discs, a 28-page book with a foreword by critic Peter Debruge, blueprints, recipes, stills, and stickers. There is a new installment dropping on Netflix in January, so catch up fast. Get it here. The Boy And The Heron Limited-Edition Steelbook Price: $34.95 Subs or dubs: the ancient question. Fortunately, when GKIDS are involved, the decision becomes more of a toss-up. This edition of Hayao Miyazaki’s latest masterpiece, The Boy And The Heron, comes as a 4K UHD limited edition steelbook and includes the great English dub featuring Robert Pattinson as the titular creature. You also get that gorgeous alternate art, storyboard reels, tons of interviews, and a fold-out poster. This movie won the Oscar last year for animation, and deserves a spot in your collection. Get it here.

Killer Klowns From Outer Space Price: $35.99 This is the part of the holiday gift guide where I have to stump for my old home, Santa Cruz, California. One of the two greatest films made there (along with The Lost Boys) is Killer Klowns From Outer Space. If you are not familiar, let me describe this movie. It’s about killer clowns from outer space. They put people in cotton candy cocoons and drink their brains through twirly straws. This new edition from Shout Factory offers a 4K transfer from the original negatives, along with features on the creature design and making of the film. Also, there are bloopers. Every physical release should have bloopers, TBH. Get it here. Succession: The Complete Series Price: $80.99 The show of the 2020s is now yours to own. In truth, we wish Succession could have gone on for another four seasons, but you also have to respect the idea of going out on top. In its run, it received 19 Emmys and made several of its cast members certified stars. Now, along with the 39 episodes, you can have this Blu-ray set with over 20 bonus features, including cast and crew interviews and character recaps. We miss the Roy family, but with this, they’re never too far away. Get it here.

Nosferatu Sarcophagus Bed Price: $20,000 This Christmas has a wealth of great movies coming out. From The Brutalist to Babygirl, cinema fans will be eating well. And one of the best is Nosferatu, Robert Eggers’ interpretation of the classic vampire story. It’s a frightening film that’s also a ton of fun, with everyone really going for it in their performances, along with beautiful sets and cinematography. Maybe you are so into Nosferatu that you need a $20K replica sarcophagus bed. No judgment. You should totally get that for yourself this holiday season, or for the vampire in your life that needs a new resting place. It weighs 250 pounds, has a custom-fit mattress and foam lid for easy opening at sundown, and comes with a certificate of authenticity. Get it here. Hello Kitty Price: $24.99 Not all entertainment fans are adults. And not all toys have to be for kids. For the kid (or fun grown-up) in your life, this 12″ plush toy from GUND helps celebrate the 50th birthday of this iconic Sanrio character. It’s surface washable and features soft, bubblegum-pink plush with sparkly hearts, a pink bow, and commemorative embroidery. Great for collectors and people who just want something to hug. Get it here.