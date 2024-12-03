At Uproxx, we love physical media. In fact, we round up our favorite vinyl releases every month to showcase some of the great offerings available. We also recognize that while vinyl is a year-round shopping list necessity, the holidays are a great time to catch up on what you missed. Some of the items below might be harder to find at this point, but check your local record stores if you can’t find them online. We’re sure they’ll be worth it. Check out Uproxx’s Vinyl Holiday Gift Guide below.

Weezer — Blue Album 30th Anniversary Edition Weezer is celebrating three decades of their iconic debut album this year, and they’re doing it big. A new anniversary reissue of the album is packed with goodies, including newly released archival recordings, all in a massive box set that has four LPs, a 10-inch vinyl, and a 7-inch vinyl. Many of the formats, including the box set wrapped in a sweater and the zoetrope edition have already sold out, but the half-speed remaster is still available for pre-order online, or you can head to your local record store to see what they have. Get it here. Jimmy Eat World — Futures: Phoenix Sessions and Surviving: Phoenix Sessions Jimmy Eat World performed their classic album Futures in full earlier this month, and that’s because the album just turned 20 years old. The group has also unveiled an anniversary vinyl in honor of the project (and of Surviving), which is taken from the band’s 2021 livestream event, during which they played the album. Get it here.

MF DOOM — MM..FOOD (20th Anniversary Edition) MF DOOM’s legacy continues to grow (even, unintentionally, in the realm of popcorn buckets), and part of that legacy, 2004’s MM..FOOD, is getting some love on its 20th anniversary. The new anniversary edition, available in vinyl and digital editions, comes with new artwork by Sam Rodriguez. Get it here. Duran Duran — Duran Duran, Rio, Seven And The Ragged Tiger, Notorious, and Big Thing (Reissues) Duran Duran came out the gate scorching hot, and now that era can be celebrated with a new vinyl set that includes the group’s first five studio albums. The albums have long been out of print and they appear in remastered form here, so this is a big thing. From the iconic Rio cover art to the parade of massive hits including “Notorious” and “Girls On Film,” this is an essential run of records for both new fans and those wanting their faves on wax. Get it here.

Beastie Boys — Ill Communication We just passed the 30th anniversary of Beastie Boys’ Ill Communication (the “Sabotage” album). To mark the occasion, the group has unveiled a 3LP deluxe edition that marks the return of a rare edition of the album that had a limited release in 2009. It comes with lenticular cover art and 12 bonus tracks. Get it here. Faye Webster — Underdressed At The Symphony Sometimes, a vinyl pressing is just *chef’s kiss*, and such is the case with that of Faye Webster’s latest, Underdressed At The Symphony. Playing off the album cover’s bold use of blue, the vinyl includes a ring of blue in the middle, bordered by a semi-translucent white vinyl, playing off the bright accents on the cover. Get it here.

Refused — The Shape Of Punk To Come (Reissue) and The Shape Of Punk To Come Obliterated Refused did something cool for the 25th anniversary of The Shape Of Punk To Come: Aside from the album being reissued on vinyl, the band has also shared a tribute album of covers recorded by other artists, with acts like Fucked Up and Touche Amore contributing. One of the most essential albums of the last several decades in its finest form. Get it here. Green Day — American Idiot (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) American Idiot was a massive album back in its day… era-defining, even. That was somehow 20 years ago now, and Green Day is giving the album the love it deserves with a significant new reissue, an 8LP (and 2-Blu-ray) box set that has previously unreleased demos, rare B-sides, bonus songs, and unreleased live recordings. Get it here.

TV On The Radio — Desperate Youth, Blood Thirsty Babes (20th Anniversary Edition) TV On The Radio’s journey to becoming indie favorites started with their 2004 debut album, Desperate Youth, Blood Thirsty Babes. It’s a record that has aged well, especially with the new anniversary edition that comes with five bonus tracks, two of which are previously unreleased. Get it here. Major Lazer — Guns Don’t Kill People… Lazers Do (15th Anniversary Edition) 15 years ago, Major Lazer dropped their debut album Guns Don’t Kill People… Lazers Do. That was also the last time the album was pressed on vinyl, but that changes now as the project has been reissued to mark the anniversary. Diplo’s legacy sure has grown in the years since this, but revisit when he was one of the buzziest producers around. Get it here.

Bush — Sixteen Stone (Reissue) Bush’s “Glycerine” remains one of the most iconic rock songs of the ’90s, and the beloved album it comes from, Sixteen Stone, is getting quite the 30th anniversary celebration: Bush has reissued the album in six distinct color variations. Get it here. George Harrison — Living In The Material World (Reissue) The Beatles were The Beatles, but the band members all crushed it in their post-band solo careers, too. George Harrison’s Living In The Material World was a particular highlight of the immediate post-Beatles era, and now there’s a super deluxe edition that comes with 2 CDs, 2 LPs, previously unreleased recordings, a 60-page booklet, and other goodies. There are also less intense (and space-demanding) versions for more modest budgets. Get it here.

Pulp Fiction OST The soundtrack to end all soundtracks. Okay, maybe that’s a little dramatic, but the influence of Pulp Fiction, both as a film and an album, can’t be overstated. I watched the film recently in a crowded theater and was struck by just how “music video” it all still plays, with big musical numbers tying the scenes together. This new pressing for the film’s 30th anniversary comes on glow-in-the-dark vinyl, and will please any vinyl lover in your life. Get it here. Christmas 7-Inch Color Vinyl From UMG These are some of the biggest Christmas recordings of all time, full stop. In a world where there are countless versions of standards, this is a chance to get the definitive versions, on lovely colored vinyl to boot. Think how cool you’ll look DJing your holiday party with these bad boys. The offerings include — deep breath — The Beach Boys’ “Little Saint Nick” / “Auld Lang Syne” on “Ice Blue” vinyl, Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” / “Papa Noel” on “Translucent Emerald” vinyl, Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” / “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” on “Opaque Snow White” vinyl, Chuck Berry’s “Run Rudolph Run” / “Merry Christmas Baby” on “Evergreen” vinyl, Ella Fitzgerald’s “Sleigh Ride” / “Jingle Bells” on “Apple Red” vinyl, Frank Sinatra’s “Jingle Bells” / “Silent Night” on “Evergreen” vinyl, and Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song” / “Deck The Hall” on “Opaque Baby Blue” vinyl. Get them here.

Steve Perry — The Season 3 The former Journey frontman expands on his 2021 holiday release with 6 new tracks. And while Perry proves to be a capable interpreter of holiday standards, maybe most special is when the record gets personal. He offers a stunning cover of Bobby Darin’s “Call Me Irresponsible” with his late father Ray Perry, giving new meaning to what holiday family catharsis can be. The record is available in both standard and signed formats. Get it here. Fang Island — Doesn’t Exist II: The Complete Recordings This Providence, Rhode Island band burned fast and bright, leaving behind a couple of beloved albums and a spattering of EPs and lesser-heard gems. Now, you can have it all with this complete box set, capturing the legacy of the band in a hand-crafted, laser-etched wooden box. With it, you get everything the band released, an exclusive 7-inch record featuring “Starquake” b/w “Patterns On The Wall” feat. Andrew WK, and a poster. They aren’t producing many of these boxes (300) and they’re sold out online, so follow the link below to see where they may have some in stores. Both albums, Fang Island and Major, are also available individually here. Get it here.

Waxahatchee — Tiger’s Blood Let’s take a little break from older albums to discuss a couple of the year’s best. Waxahatchee continued an incredible run this year with the twangy Tiger’s Blood, and poke around the internet for many available variants. Look at that back cover above on the double vinyl available at the artist’s store. Lovely. This is a must-own album, and a perfect gift for the indie fan in your life. Get it here. Mannequin Pussy — I Got Heaven Mannequin Pussy’s rise hasn’t had the extended peak of Waxahatchee, but more of a major jump with their latest offering, I Got Heaven. There have been a few variants offered of this one as well, but right now, the band is selling this lovely Cotton Candy Splash LP at their store. This is one of the most exciting young bands around today, and this release will look great in your collection. Get it here.

The Weeknd — Hurry Up Tomorrow Yeah, this one isn’t out until next year, but we had to highlight the pretty incredible variants The Weeknd is putting out into the world for his upcoming album. The above is a collaboration with Hajime Sorayama, while he’s also released offerings with Harmony Korine and Frank Miller. These are fun ways to collaborate with icons, and are all being offered at a very reasonable price point, too. Time will tell how good the album is, but if it is anything like his previous few, we’ll be eating in 2025. Get it here. The Stooges — The Stooges Rhino’s High Fidelity reissue series is bringing some heavy hitters to homes like they’ve never been experienced before. This offering from Iggy Pop’s legendary band is limited to 5,000 copies, AAA cut from the original stereo master tapes by Kevin Gray, and offers the 180-gram, gatefold experience you’d expect from premium vinyl. Special to this release is an insert with photos and a Q&A with photographer Glen Craig. This is a classic for a reason, and this might be the best version to own. Get it here.

Ramones — Road To Ruin Take all the info I just said about The Stooges and repeat it for this Ramones offering. But, rather than the photo insert, this comes with a liner notes insert from Ed Stasium. The album contains what is maybe their signature song (or at least one of their top few) in “I Wanna Be Sedated.” The band celebrated 50 years of existence this year (despite the fact that the original members have all sadly passed away), and this pressing lets you hear an iconic record in an optimal state. Get it here. The Doors — 1967-1971 This is also from Rhino’s high fidelity series and features most of the same specs as above. This box set is limited to only 3,000, though (and appears to be out of stock online), and features all of the albums released during Jim Morrison’s life, from the self-titled debut to L.A. Woman. The set is held in a pretty awesome faux lizard skin hardshell slipcase and features rare photos and new liner notes from Doors archivist David Dutkowski. It essentially would knock out all of your Doors needs in a single set. Get it here.

My Morning Jacket — MMJ Live Vol. 4: Terminal 5 – NYC – The Tennessee Fire 10/18/10 Everyone knows My Morning Jacket have been one of the best live bands in the world for a couple decades. Everyone. And to keep their fans fed, the band has been releasing an archival live series on vinyl. The 4th installment dropped this year with a 2010 performance of their 1999 debut album in its entirety. It is taken from the first night of a full-album run that they performed in New York, and comes on gorgeous red vinyl. It’s not quite the same as seeing the band in person, but it’s a pretty great substitute. Get it here. Drive-By Truckers — Southern Rock Opera and American Band Drive-By Truckers have put together an amazing career, with past members like Jason Isbell going on to build their own legacy, while core members like Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley continue to expand on their Southern rock legacy. Two of their most beloved albums, Southern Rock Opera and American Band, are now available with wonderful vinyl editions. The former is a deluxe edition of their 2001 masterpiece, pressed on 140-gram vinyl and including a re-sequenced tracklist full of bonus songs, as well as a 28-page book. The deluxe pressing of their 2016 offering American Band finds the group in a completely different era, while still as profound and impactful as ever. The release offers a bonus LP of live recordings and archival artwork. Get it here and here.

Post Malone — F-1 Trillion Post Malone’s career isn’t even that old, but he’s been through many genre pivots. His latest country era feels natural, even essential, and has been pressed on this lovely Target-exclusive chrome edition. Guests include Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, HARDY, and countless others, solidifying it as more than just genre tourism. Post Malone is a true renaissance man. Get it here. The Police — Synchronicity (Reissue) You may not have known this, but Synchronicity started with a bunch of Sting demos. Well, those have never been heard before… until now, as they’re included in an impressive new reissue of the album. The box set contains 55 previously unreleased tracks in all, along with new liner notes, interviews, and more. Get it here.

The Beatles — The Beatles: 1964 US Albums In Mono The Beatles packed so much into what ended up being about a decade-long run, and that remains true even if you just count their first few years. The new The Beatles: 1964 US Albums In Mono set illustrates that perfectly, as it includes Meet The Beatles!, The Beatles’ Second Album, A Hard Day’s Night (Original Motion Picture Sound Track), Something New, The Beatles’ Story (2LP), Beatles ’65, and The Early Beatles. This is a quality set, too, as all seven albums are pressed on 180-gram Vinyl LPs analog cut from the original mono masters. Get it here. Girls — Album (Reissue); Father, Son, Holy Ghost (Reissue); and Broken Dreams Club (Reissue) Girls had a strong run from 2007 to 2012, and now that era is being immortalized: They released two albums — Album and Father, Song, Holy Ghost — and an EP — Broken Dreams Club— and they’ve all gotten vinyl reissues. This is the first time the albums have been pressed since their initial releases. And, if you want to see what Christopher Owens is up to now, he just dropped his latest, I Wanna Run Barefoot Through Your Hair, which is also available on vinyl now. Get it here.

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross — Challengers: Original Score To The Film Challengers was one of 2024’s more attention-grabbing films, and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross played a part by providing the score. Featuring impactful electronic and techno music, the score amps the film’s excitement up in a way only Reznor and Ross can. The Nine Inch Nails pair have really perfected their work in film over the last couple decades, and Challengers is some of their best score-work yet. Get it here. Schoolboy Q — Oxymoron (10th Anniversary Edition) Schoolboy made his major-label debut with 2014’s Oxymoron, so it’s a major release in his discography. He’s marking the occasion with a new 10th anniversary edition, which comes in exclusive clear and silver vinyl versions that are only at Target. But we particularly love the picture disc double-vinyl offerings, which feature Q’s face both masked up and clean shaven. This is a landmark album and essential to any collection. Get it here.

I Saw The TV Glow — The Original Soundtrack The beloved A24 horror film I Saw The TV Glow came out this year, and it has quite the soundtrack, too, featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Caroline Polachek, Bartees Strange, and more. The vinyl edition is even better, as it comes with a vinyl exclusive cover of The Smashing Pumpkins’ “Tonight, Tonight” by Snail Mail (who has an acting role in the movie, by the way). It’s also one of the best movies of the year, so be sure to check it out while it is still in theaters. Get it here. Paul McCartney & Wings — Band On The Run (50th Anniversary Edition) The end of The Beatles was a sad moment for music, but the silver lining was that it led to Paul McCartney forming Wings, a band that enjoyed a beloved run of its own. The group’s defining third album, 1973’s Band On The Run, turned 50 recently, so now we have a new vinyl reissue of the album. The 2LP edition includes a treat for fans: an “Underdubbed” Mixes Edition of the album, of which McCartney himself explains, “This is Band On The Run in a way you’ve never heard before. When you are making a song and putting on additional parts, like an extra guitar, that’s an overdub. Well, this version of the album is the opposite, underdubbed.” Get it here.