Hello Kitty Is Now A Youtube Vlogger For Some Reason

08.30.18 21 mins ago

Hello Kitty is an international sensation, and the children’s character is now doing what former Viners and teens hoping to hit it big inevitably turn to: YouTube. The friendly greeting feline is now on YouTube with her own channel, and her first video does what every Channel-starting video should: explain why they joined YouTube in the first place.

Hello Kitty’s first video is surprisingly inspirational, too, which is a welcome change from the riff raff you might spot on the Google-owned video channel these days thanks to some pesky algorithms and the propensity of the alt-right to flock to the platform. The video is a bit advertorial, of course, as Hello Kitty says she’s always wanted to have a channel and then introduces people to Sanrio and its many fine characters. But this makes sense: Doing anything with Hello Kitty will be profitable, so YouTube seems like a no-brainer. It was estimated the franchise is worth at least $8 billion in 2014, making it the third most profitable brand in history.

Hello Kitty first popped up in 1974, so the Sanrio product may actually be a bit too old to hop on the platform by now. But it appears she will be hanging out on there introducing videos every so often. She did get proper warning from her manager that “the internet is dangerous.” She’s not wrong, but at age 43 we think she can handle it, even if she’s perpetually a third grader.

(via Polygon)

