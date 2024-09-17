Heroes aren’t born, they’re made. But the story of Aaron Hernandez, an unnaturally talented professional football player whose championship-winning legacy was tainted by two separate murder cases – one a double homicide – proves that monsters can be made too. At least, that’s what the latest installment of Ryan Murphy’s true crime anthology, American Sports Story, argues.

The 10-episode FX series chronicles Hernandez’s rise to infamy, from high school standout to collegiate superstar to starting tight end for the New England Patriots during the height of the Tom Brady / Bill Belichick era. For every win on the field, there’s a stumbling block off: early concussions that contributed to a neurodegenerative disease the real Hernandez was posthumously diagnosed with, an abusive father, a culture of homophobia that forced him to remain closeted, drug use, toxic family ties, and a system that failed to hold athletes accountable at both the university and professional level. Tackling just one element of the tragedy that was Aaron Hernandez, who died by suicide at just 27 years-old, is a test of an actor’s ability, but Josh Rivera is tasked with covering such an expansive part of Hernandez’s descent.

In conversation, Rivera has an easy charm about him. He’s contemplative and thoughtful when speaking about Hernandez’s troubles, and the victims who suffered because of his poor decisions. But he’s just as quick to joke about his own experience on the gridiron – he played high school ball before changing course to theater – and his surprisingly normal private life, one far removed from the one Aaron Hernandez led.

We spoke with Rivera about his intense transformation for the role, his earnest appeal to football fans who might be watching, and how he leaves weightier work like American Sports Story behind with some help from D&D.

What intimidated you most about saying ‘yes’ to this show?

First of all, everybody knows about it. It’s something that a lot of people already have an opinion about. It’s something that a lot of people were following closely. And then, this is a nonfiction person. This is a real person who left behind real victims and real tragedy in his wake. I don’t personally love being in the center of controversy. I’m pretty quiet on social media. I don’t really make big statements. I like my little quiet, private life. So that sort of makes me a little bit nervous, in terms of what that does. I feel like even just saying yes to something like this is taking some kind of stance. I wanted to be really sensitive and I wanted to do right by the people that were left behind. And I just tried to do my best with the resources that I was given and acted as honestly as I could.

If everyone already knows this story, what did you intend for the show and your performance to add to it?

Something I’ve been bringing up that I think is important to keep in mind is, all of this is possible because of our consumerism. On a societal level, there is some share of culpability that we have in enabling things like these. Because a person wouldn’t be able to get away with anything if not for our need for content and entertainment, and the desire to see people that we like win, because that makes money and we give money to people who keep winning, regardless. I think that’s an important thing to keep in mind while watching the show.