It’s been a busy year for Keke Palmer. This summer, she starred in the blockbuster thriller film, Nope, written and directed by Jordan Peele. Tonight (December 3), she hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time. During her opening monologue, she revealed even more exciting news.

“I’m especially glad to be here though, because there’s some rumors going around,” Palmer said. “People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby,’ ‘Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight. I am.”

She then unbuttoned her coat and revealed her pregnancy bump to a cheering audience.

“I’ve gotta say though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you, but it’s even worse when they’re correct,” Palmer said. “I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, because I’ve got a lot of stuff going on. People kept coming up to me [saying] ‘Congratulations,’ I’m like ‘Shh! Can y’all stop, I’ve got a liquor sponsorship on the line. Let the check clear, then we can get to the damn baby shower.”

Palmer proceed to call her pregnancy the “biggest blessing” and expressed excitement about soon becoming a mother.

You can watch the monologue above.