In an era of movie franchises that never end, Jordan Peele is a rarity: an idiosyncratic director who gets Hollywood money to make one-off genre movies (though even he’ll admit he’s no John Carpenter). Get Out didn’t need a follow-up; nor did Us. Same with his third outing, Nope, his longest and most ambitious work yet. But in a new interview with The New York Times, the sketch comedy god-turned-filmmaker teased that we might not have seen the last from the world of Nope.

In the interview, NYT’s Mekado Murphy asked Peele what’s up with an obscure Nope detail caught by Internet snoops: a character listed on the IMDb as “Nobody” who was cut from the film. At first Peele was tantalizingly vague, saying only, “People are doing a lot of interesting detective work, is what’s going on.”

He then elaborated, sort of. “The story of that character has yet to be told, I can tell you that,” Peele said. “Which is another frustrating way of saying, I’m glad people are paying attention. I do think they will get more answers on some of these things in the future. We’re not over telling all of these stories.”

While the story of Nope is more or less resolved, there’s a lot going on in its sprawling 130 minutes. Peele could easily return to the world from the POV of another character, even one who we never see because they didn’t make the final cut. But does he mean a sequel? A spin-off? A side-quel, telling a different story from around the same period? Peele is one of the few filmmakers in contemporary Hollywood who can do whatever he damn well wants, and if Peele wants to stick around in the Nope-verse a bit longer, then that’s what he can do.

(Via NYT)