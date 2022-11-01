If Keke Palmer is angling for a role in Marvel’s reboot of the X-Men, the Nope star just came out swinging hard. For this year’s Halloween costume, Palmer dressed up as Rogue, and she showed off the end product in a set of stunning photos that would look right at home in a Marvel movie. Palmer went for Rogue’s classic look from the comics, which has been all the rage in the MCU lately. She even threw in an homage to the X-Men’s original costumes from the ’60s for a particularly eye-popping and nerdy touch.

Palmer also dropped a hilarious video where she couldn’t help but make a joke about “going Rogue” on some ass. More importantly, she nailed Rogue’s southern accent and her “Sorry, sugar” line delivery sounds right out of the ’90s animated series.

Palmer also shared her Rogue costume on Twitter where Marvel fans went freaking bananas. It didn’t take long before people starting demanding that Kevin Feige cast Palmer as the iconic mutant because she clearly has the looks for the part and the acting chops. Palmer recently crushed it in Nope, so she’s ready for some more blockbuster action.

Keke Palmer should play ROGUE in Marvel’s X-MEN she owns the role now pic.twitter.com/HcXcozeDcs — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) October 31, 2022

Between the Wonder Man casting and Keke Palmer's Rogue pics X-Men needs to be the blackest Marvel superhero group ever. — CurtisWakanda Lizzo's haunted flute on tip 🌈 🇺🇦 (@Currtis25Harr) October 31, 2022

Putting THE Keke Palmer in a marvel movie as a major character is the only way I will actively seen one pic.twitter.com/VJxSJNraUZ — Kay (@kaybebop_) October 31, 2022

marvel needs to cast keke palmer as rogue already im begging on my hands & knees pic.twitter.com/BOMHpTaZsB — ang (@miIeskamala) October 30, 2022

Marvel is going to spend millions on a cover photo for the X-Men and they’re still gonna get ate up by that Keke Palmer poster https://t.co/FbAknWZZ3j — dusty (@BRBRASTREISAND) October 30, 2022

Marvel needs to cut KeKe Palmer a check pic.twitter.com/73lUHeVFoT — HoSitDown (@CoreyPTownsend) October 30, 2022

Anna Paquin played Rogue in the original X-Men movies, but due to rights issues, that interpretation of the character had to stray away from the source of Rogue’s powers. In the comics, she gained her strength and flying ability by absorbing Captain Marvel‘s powers, so it’ll be interesting to see if the MCU goes that route now that it has all the Marvel characters under one roof and a fantastic Keke Palmer waiting in the wings.

(Via Keke Palmer on Instagram)