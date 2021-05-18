Matthew McConaughey has always been a mercurial figure—even as he has finally seemed to grow into his role as a famous actor by trading in titles like Failure to Launch and Surfer, Dude for more prestige projects like Dallas Buyers Club and True Detective. Yet, as his Lincoln car commercials continue to prove, the best way to describe the McConaughey brand might just be “kind of weird.” Which makes the idea of the Oscar winner successfully mounting a campaign to become the governor of Texas… well, a little frightening to some people.

Yet the rumors that the Dazed and Confused scene-stealer is considering going up against Greg Abbott and making a run for the role of Texas governor go beyond speculation at this point. As Politico reports, “McConaughey has been quietly making calls to influential people in Texas political circles, including a deep-pocketed moderate Republican and energy CEO, to take their temperature on the race and to talk about seriously throwing his hat in the ring, according to multiple people familiar with the conversations.”

While there are varying opinions as to whether “The McConaughey Years” could be a good thing for the Lone Star State, there’s one indisputable and somewhat troubling fact about the actor’s seemingly newfound interest in politics: No one really knows what he stands for. As Meridith McGraw wrote in Politico:

“What’s less clear is what kind of platform McConaughey would run on or even which party banner he would run under. McConaughey has been peppered with questions about politics and news of the day while promoting his memoir, Greenlights, but overall, has been vague about his political leanings, saying little about specific issues or policies. The political calculations for a decision about party affiliation would also be tricky. ‘The question is: Would he run as a Republican? A Democrat? Independent? And where is he on the political scale? He says he has a funny phrase about being a hardcore centrist, but what party would he run under?’ said [Karl] Rove.”

While McConaughey has been peppered with questions about his political ideologies in recent months, he has so far successfully evaded giving any firm answers to where he stands… on pretty much anything. Which, while totally on-brand for McConaughey: The Actor, leaves a lot to be desired in a potential gubernatorial candidate.

Still, McConaughey has confirmed that he’s definitely considering going head-to-head with Abbott. When asked about his political aspirations on Today in March, McConaughey said that he’s definitely thinking about it, noting:

“What I’ve gotta choose for myself is, I want to get into a leadership role in the next chapter of my life. Now, what role am I gonna be most useful in? I don’t know that that’s in a political position, or if that’s me as a free agent. It might be me as a free agent. So that’s something I’m personally working on is what is my position of most use in a leadership role.”

[Insert your own alright, alright, alright joke here.]

(Via Politico)