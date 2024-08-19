Love Island USA reached new heights this year thanks to season six. The show, which is a spin-off of the UK-based series Love Island UK, burst through the mainstream pop culture ceiling as it broke records in viewership and saw support from celebrities like Latto, Keith Powers, and Odell Beckham Jr. (his brother Kordell was a cast member on the show and won the season with now-girlfriend Serena). Season six was jam=packed with viral moments from Kordell and Serena as well as other beloved and not-so-beloved cast-members like JaNa, Leah, Aaron, Kaylor, Rob, Miguel, Liv, and others.

Before Love Island USA officially closes the books on season six, fans will have one last chance to see the cast members in one room together thanks to the season 6 reunion episode. Here’s when you can watch that: