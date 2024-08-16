Who Will (And Won’t) Attend The Love Island USA Season 6 Reunion?

The Love Island villa isn’t really a place, but more of a state of mind. Right now, that state of mind is in New York, filming the Love Island USA season 6 reunion. This is the first USA season of the hit reality show to get its own reunion, so there’s a lot of speculation happening now about how it will all go down. Are Kaylor and Aaron together, against Kaylor’s mom’s wishes?? Will Leah and Miguel make it official? Is Rob still working as an up-and-coming live snake wrangler? There’s so much to know.
Thanks to the power of social media, we know that many of the cast members from this season have been out and about in New York while the reunion filmed on Wednesday. Some of the girls even stopped by to see host Ariana Madix in Chicago on Broadway in order to make it an authentic New York trip, while the boys were spotted in Times Square, seemingly in order to cause as much chaos as possible.
While Peacock has not confirmed the final list of attendees, the following islanders were spotted at the reunion and on the red carpet beforehand, so we can assume they make an appearance on the reunion:
The Villa Islanders:
Leah Kateb
Miguel Harichi
Kaylor Martin
Aaron Evans
Serena Page
Kordell Beckham
JaNa Craig
Kenny Rodriguez
Nicole Jacky
Kendall Washington
Olivia Walker
Rob Rausch
Andrea Carmona
Nigel Okafor
Harrison Luna
Kassy Castillo
Connor Newsum
Hannah Elizabeth
Cassidy Laudano
Coye Simmons
Plus the Casa girls:
Daniela N. Ortiz Rivera
Catherine Marshall Sierra Sade Mills
Daia McGhee
Islander Caine Bacon confirmed that he would not be at the reunion, even though he travelled to New York for filming. Bacon claimed he was “cancelled” from it, though TikTok fans believe his controversial social media posts after he left the island caused him to get axed.
The Love Island USA season 6 reunion, hosted by Ariana Madix, will stream on Peacock on Monday, Aug. 19 at 9pm.