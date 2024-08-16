Who Will (And Won’t) Attend The Love Island USA Season 6 Reunion?

The Love Island villa isn’t really a place, but more of a state of mind. Right now, that state of mind is in New York, filming the Love Island USA season 6 reunion. This is the first USA season of the hit reality show to get its own reunion, so there’s a lot of speculation happening now about how it will all go down. Are Kaylor and Aaron together, against Kaylor’s mom’s wishes?? Will Leah and Miguel make it official? Is Rob still working as an up-and-coming live snake wrangler? There’s so much to know.

Thanks to the power of social media, we know that many of the cast members from this season have been out and about in New York while the reunion filmed on Wednesday. Some of the girls even stopped by to see host Ariana Madix in Chicago on Broadway in order to make it an authentic New York trip, while the boys were spotted in Times Square, seemingly in order to cause as much chaos as possible.

While Peacock has not confirmed the final list of attendees, the following islanders were spotted at the reunion and on the red carpet beforehand, so we can assume they make an appearance on the reunion:

The Villa Islanders:

Leah Kateb

Miguel Harichi

Kaylor Martin

Aaron Evans

Serena Page

Kordell Beckham

JaNa Craig

Kenny Rodriguez

Nicole Jacky

Kendall Washington

Olivia Walker

Rob Rausch

Andrea Carmona

Nigel Okafor

Harrison Luna

Kassy Castillo

Connor Newsum

Hannah Elizabeth

Cassidy Laudano

Coye Simmons

Plus the Casa girls:

Daniela N. Ortiz Rivera

Catherine Marshall Sierra Sade Mills

Daia McGhee

Islander Caine Bacon confirmed that he would not be at the reunion, even though he travelled to New York for filming. Bacon claimed he was “cancelled” from it, though TikTok fans believe his controversial social media posts after he left the island caused him to get axed.

The Love Island USA season 6 reunion, hosted by Ariana Madix, will stream on Peacock on Monday, Aug. 19 at 9pm.