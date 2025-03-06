Each week our staff of film and television experts surveys the entertainment landscape to select the ten best new/newish shows available for you to stream at home. We put a lot of thought into our selections, and our debates on what to include and what not to include can sometimes get a little heated and feelings may get hurt, but so be it, this is an important service for you, our readers. With that said, here are our selections for this week.

15. Severance (Apple TV Plus) After a long, long break, one of the best shows on TV is back. Severance picks up where season 1 left off, with Mark (Adam Scott), Helly (Helly Riggs), Dylan (Dylan), and Irving (Irving Bailiff) trifling with the severance barrier, “leading them further down a path of woe,” according to the cryptic Apple TV Plus synopsis. There are so many mysteries left to answer: what’s the deal with Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman)? What’s the deal with Seth Milchick (series MVP Tramell Tillman)? And seriously, what’s the deal with the freaking goats? Watch it on Apple TV Plus 14. Common Side Effects (Max) Mike Judge and Greg Daniels have been attached to some of the best TV comedies of the last 30 years, including Parks and Recreation, The Simpsons, and The Office for Daniels and Beavis and Butt-Head and Silicon Valley for Judge. They also co-created King of the Hill. Their latest collaboration is producing Common Side Effects, a surreal Adult Swim animated series about the “world’s greatest medicine” from creators Joseph Bennett (Scavengers Reign) and Steve Hely (30 Rock). Episodes will stream the next day on Max. Watch it on Max

13. Mythic Quest (Apple TV Plus) A new season of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia is coming later this year, but don’t forget about Rob McElhenney’s other excellent comedy series. Mythic Quest season 4 (also the show’s final season) brings everyone — including McElhenney’s Ian, Charlotte Nicdao’s Poppy, and Danny Pudi’s Brad — back together at Mythic Quest HQ, where they’ll confront “new challenges amongst a changing video game landscape as stars rise, egos clash, relationships bloom and everyone tries to have a little more work life balance.” I’ll miss Ian and Poppy’s Don and Peggy-like fraught yet platonic relationship the most. Watch it on Apple TV Plus 12. The White Lotus (Max) The White Lotus returns with a new location (Thailand) and a new group of talented actors playing emotionally- and spiritually-empty rich folks. The cast includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Blackpink’s Lisa, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Aimee Lou Wood. “I do feel like the other seasons were a rehearsal for this one,” creator Mike White teased. Watch it on Max

11. Nosferatu (Peacock) Is the Count Orlok voice the new Bane voice? Judge for yourself with Nosferatu, the latest film from The Lighthouse and The Northman director Robert Eggers. The gothic tale is creepy, sexy, and has wonderful performances from Lily-Rose Depp, Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, and Willem Dafoe. It’s great, unless you don’t like rats. Then maybe skip it. Watch it on Peacock 10. A Thousand Blows (Hulu) There’s a Peaky Blinders movie coming out soon, but before then, creator Steven Knight has a new show on Hulu. A Thousand Blows is about the world of underground boxing in 1880s Victorian London, as well as the all-female crime syndicate Forty Elephants. The cast includes Malachi Kirby, Erin Doherty, Francis Lovehall, and Stephen Graham, giving the show a Peaky connection. Watch it on Hulu

8. Reacher (Prime Video) You know what time is it? It’s Reacher o’clock. In season 3, the big guy meets an even bigger guy. He also “hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out,” according to the Prime Video synopsis. “There, he finds a world of secrecy and violence and confronts some unfinished business from his own past.” Every episode is basically the same, which is to say, they’re all a lot of fun. Watch it on Prime Video 8. Venom: The Last Dance (Netflix) The Venom trilogy (an objectively funny collection of words) comes to an end with Venom: The Last Dance. There’s sadly no Michelle “I’m Sorry About Venom” Williams, but Tom Hardy is back as Eddie Brock / the Looney Tunes-inspired voice of Venom. This time, they’re on the run and forced into a “devastating decision.” Is it not giving horse and frog Venom their own spin-off movie? Because they deserved one. Watch it on Netflix

7. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Netflix) Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is one of the most purely enjoyable big-budget movies of the 2020s. So I will never understand why it underperformed at the box office. The people weren’t ready for Chris Pine’s melting face, I guess. But hopefully enough people watch Honor Among Thieves on Netflix that a sequel gets the greenlight. Do it for Jarnathan. Watch it on Netflix 6. Running Point (Netflix) Mindy Kaling’s comedy empire expands with Running Point. The series stars Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon, a high-powered executive who is unexpectedly put in charge of her family’s pro basketball team, the Los Angeles Waves. The cast also includes Scott MacArthur, Drew Tarver, Max Greenfield, and the suddenly-everywhere (which, to be clear, is a very good thing) Brenda Song. Watch it on Netflix

5. The Gutter (Hulu) The Gutter premiered at South By Southwest in 2024 to strong reviews. Now that the 2025 edition of the Austin-based festival is here, the bowling comedy directed by Yassir Lester lands on Hulu. The plot follows Walt (played by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s Shameik Moore), who lands a job at a bowling alley, and is soon pressured by former pro-bowler and current champion drinker Skunk (The Good Place‘s D’Arcy Carden) to accept his role as the greatest bowler ever put on this earth. Watch it on Hulu 4. How To Have Sex (Netflix) Mubi had its biggest year yet in 2024, thanks mostly to the box office success of Best Picture nominee The Substance. But don’t overlook another really good film from the indie distributor: director Molly Manning Walker’s How To Have Sex, which follows three 16-year-old women during a spring break trip to Greece. This is no Road Trip, however; it’s a thoughtful examination of consent with a star-making performance from Mia McKenna-Bruce. Watch it on Netflix

3. Deli Boys (Hulu) Hulu’s Deli Boys is a crime-comedy about a pair of pampered Pakistani-American brothers who lose everything following their father’s sudden death and are forced to reckon with his secret life of misdeeds as they try to take up his mantle in the underworld. The cast includes Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, and Poorna Jagannathan. Watch it on Hulu 2. Heretic (Max) You know who rocks? Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East. Between Yellowjackets and Companion, Thatcher is everywhere all of a sudden (not a complaint), while East gave a “who is that and where can I see more of her”-level performance in The Fabelmans; she’s also reportedly in Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming movie. Together, you can see them in Heretic, where they play Mormon missionaries who attempt to convert a man (Hugh Grant!) who is more dangerous — and creepy — than he seems. Watch it on Max