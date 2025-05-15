Each week our staff of film and television experts surveys the entertainment landscape to select the ten best new/newish shows available for you to stream at home. We put a lot of thought into our selections, and our debates on what to include and what not to include can sometimes get a little heated and feelings may get hurt, but so be it, this is an important service for you, our readers. With that said, here are our selections for this week.

15. Dying for Sex (Hulu) Based on the acclaimed podcast, Dying for Sex follows Molly Kochan (Michelle Williams) who decides to leave her husband (Jay Duplass) after being diagnosed with Stage IV metastatic breast cancer in order to explore her sexual desires for the first time. She’s joined on her journey of exploration by her best friend Nikki (Jenny Slate). The heart-tugging series was created by Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwether, who also created New Girl. Watch it on Hulu 14. Hacks (Max) The last time we checked in with Hacks, Deborah (Jean Smart) succeeded in her life-long dream to become a late-night host — but not without betraying her friend and writing partner Ava (Hannah Einbinder), who holds a secret over Deborah. And she’s not afraid to use it. Season 4 finds tensions between the two rising while working on the show. Watch it on Max

13. The Rehearsal (Max) The Rehearsal, the most brilliantly deadpan show on TV, stars Nathan Fielder as a man on a mission to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. In season 2, the urgency of his project grows as he puts his resources toward an issue that affects us all: commercial aviation. It’s good to see that laptop harness again. Watch it on Max 12. Andor (Disney Plus) Andor is not only the best Star Wars show. It ranks high among the Star Wars, well, anything — movies, books, video games. The politically-charged series takes place as war draws near and Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Here’s more: “Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound.” We know how the story ends, but it’s been a blast(er) getting there. Watch it on Disney Plus

11. Black Bag (Peacock) Black Bag is a fun, sexy spy movie from Steven Soderbergh that stars Michael Fassbender, Cate Blanchett, Marisa Abela (Yas from Industry!), Tom Burke, Naomie Harris, Regé-Jean Page, and Pierce Brosnan — and it didn’t even make its budget back at the box office? Come on, America. Do better! You’re out of excuses now that Black Bag is on streaming. It’s one of the year’s best. Watch it on Peacock 10. The Four Seasons (Netflix) The Four Seasons comes from the all-star team of Tina Fey (30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, etc.), Tracey Wigfield (30 Rock, the canceled-too-soon Great News, Peacock’s shockingly good Saved by the Bell), and Lang Fisher (the sweetly funny Never Have I Ever). Based on the 1981 movie of the same name, it follows three married couples — Kate (Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani) — across spring, summer, fall, and winter. It’s a breezy and heartfelt good time. Watch it on Netflix

9. Another Simple Favor (Prime Video) Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively are back for Paul Feig’s Another Simple Favor. In the sequel to the 2018 film, Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Lively) reunite on the island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to an old-money businessman. But there’s murder afoot! Well, murder, new extravagant outfits, and a wild sex scene. Watch it on Prime Video 8. Summer of 69 (Hulu) Summer of 69 received strong reviews coming out of South by Southwest, where it premiered earlier this year. Directed by the very funny Jillian Bell in her feature-length debut, the comedy is about an awkward high school student (Sam Morelos) who hires an exotic dancer (Chloe Fineman) to help seduce her longtime crush before graduation. If you’ve ever wanted to hear a stripper do a Jennifer Coolidge impression, this is the movie for you! Watch it on Hulu

7. Forever (Netflix) Following on the heels of the delightful movie Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. comes another adaptation of a Judy Blume book. Inspired by the 1975 novel of the same name, Forever is described as an “epic love story of two Black teens,” high school students Keisha (Lovie Simone) and Justin (Michael Cooper Jr.), as they prepare for college. The reviews are off the charts for the series, which was adapted by Girlfriends creator Mara Brock Akil. If you don’t watch Forever, you’ll regret it, well, forever. Watch it on Netflix 6. Poker Face (Peacock) Created by Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which is a very good movie, and Knives Out), Poker Face stars Natasha Lyonne as a former casino employee who has an ability to determine when someone is lying — a skill that she uses to solve various murders across the country. It’s a blast, and season 2 has an insane number of guest stars, including Cynthia Erivo, Giancarlo Esposito, John Cho, John Mulaney, Justin Theroux, Kumail Nanjiani, Margo Martindale, Patti Harrison, Richard Kind, and Sam Richardson. Don’t be surprised if Poker Face ends up as one of the best TV shows of 2025. Watch it on Peacock

5. Paddington In Peru (Netflix) Paddington is a very good bear, so therefore, Paddington In Peru is a very good movie. Maybe not a masterpiece like Paddington 2, but still worth seeing. This time, the marmalade-loving bear travels to (you guessed it) Peru to track down his Aunt Lucy. Along the way, he runs into a hunky riverboat captain (Antonio Banderas) and a guitar-playing nun (Olivia Colman). Like I said, very good movie. Watch it on Netflix 4. The Brutalist (HBO Max) There’s a lot to like about The Brutalist, especially the majestic score. “We didn’t want too much ornamentation because, I mean, it’s called The Brutalist,” Oscar-winning composer Daniel Blumberg told Uproxx. “We wanted this kind of directness, but also, there’s such a responsibility with a narrative film like this in terms of tracking the decades.” It’s an overwhelming but worthwhile experience. Watch it on HBO Max

3. Overcompensating (Prime Video) Overcompensating is a college-set comedy series that follows closeted former football player Benny (Benito Skinner) and outsider Carmen (Wally Baram). Together, they’re on a mission to fit in as they “juggle horrible hookups, flavored vodka, and fake IDs.” Charli XCX is an executive music producer, and she also makes a funny cameo blasting one of her biggest hits. Watch it on Prime Video 2. Duster (HBO Max) Sawyer is back! Lost actor Josh Holloway makes his return to prestige TV in Duster, a new series from creators J. J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan. Set in the 1970s, the drama is about a crime syndicate’s getaway driver whose life goes from dangerous to VERY dangerous once an FBI agent (Rachel Hilson) is on the case. There’s no polar bears or smoke monsters, but it still looks good. Watch it on HBO Max