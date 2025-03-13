Each week our staff of film and television experts surveys the entertainment landscape to select the ten best new/newish shows available for you to stream at home. We put a lot of thought into our selections, and our debates on what to include and what not to include can sometimes get a little heated and feelings may get hurt, but so be it, this is an important service for you, our readers. With that said, here are our selections for this week.

15. Severance (Apple TV Plus) After a long, long break, one of the best shows on TV is back. Severance picks up where season 1 left off, with Mark (Adam Scott), Helly (Helly Riggs), Dylan (Dylan), and Irving (Irving Bailiff) trifling with the severance barrier, “leading them further down a path of woe,” according to the cryptic Apple TV Plus synopsis. There are so many mysteries left to answer: what’s the deal with Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman)? What’s the deal with Seth Milchick (series MVP Tramell Tillman)? And seriously, what’s the deal with the freaking goats? Watch it on Apple TV Plus 14. Common Side Effects (Max) Mike Judge and Greg Daniels have been attached to some of the best TV comedies of the last 30 years, including Parks and Recreation, The Simpsons, and The Office for Daniels and Beavis and Butt-Head and Silicon Valley for Judge. They also co-created King of the Hill. Their latest collaboration is producing Common Side Effects, a surreal Adult Swim animated series about the “world’s greatest medicine” from creators Joseph Bennett (Scavengers Reign) and Steve Hely (30 Rock). Episodes will stream the next day on Max. Watch it on Max

13. The White Lotus (Max) The White Lotus returns with a new location (Thailand) and a new group of talented actors playing emotionally- and spiritually-empty rich folks. The cast includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Blackpink’s Lisa, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Aimee Lou Wood. “I do feel like the other seasons were a rehearsal for this one,” creator Mike White teased. Watch it on Max 12. Reacher (Prime Video) You know what time is it? It’s Reacher o’clock. In season 3, the big guy meets an even bigger guy. He also “hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out,” according to the Prime Video synopsis. “There, he finds a world of secrecy and violence and confronts some unfinished business from his own past.” Every episode is basically the same, which is to say, they’re all a lot of fun. Watch it on Prime Video

11. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Netflix) Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is one of the most purely enjoyable big-budget movies of the 2020s. So I will never understand why it underperformed at the box office. The people weren’t ready for Chris Pine’s melting face, I guess. But hopefully enough people watch Honor Among Thieves on Netflix that a sequel gets the greenlight. Do it for Jarnathan. Watch it on Netflix 10. The Gutter (Hulu) The Gutter premiered at South By Southwest in 2024 to strong reviews. Now that the 2025 edition of the Austin-based festival is here, the bowling comedy directed by Yassir Lester lands on Hulu. The plot follows Walt (played by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s Shameik Moore), who lands a job at a bowling alley, and is soon pressured by former pro-bowler and current champion drinker Skunk (The Good Place‘s D’Arcy Carden) to accept his role as the greatest bowler ever put on this earth. Watch it on Hulu

9. Deli Boys (Hulu) Hulu’s Deli Boys is a crime-comedy about a pair of pampered Pakistani-American brothers who lose everything following their father’s sudden death and are forced to reckon with his secret life of misdeeds as they try to take up his mantle in the underworld. The cast includes Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, and Poorna Jagannathan. Watch it on Hulu 8. Heretic (Max) You know who rocks? Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East. Between Yellowjackets and Companion, Thatcher is everywhere all of a sudden (not a complaint), while East gave a “who is that and where can I see more of her”-level performance in The Fabelmans; she’s also reportedly in Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming movie. Together, you can see them in Heretic, where they play Mormon missionaries who attempt to convert a man (Hugh Grant!) who is more dangerous — and creepy — than he seems. Watch it on Max

7. Daredevil: Born Again (Disney Plus) Ben and Jen (Garner) are in the headlines, and there’s a new Daredevil project. What year is it, 2003? Daredevil: Born Again brings back Charlie Cox as blind crime-fighting lawyer Matt Murdock, as well as Vincent D’Onofrio as mob boss Wilson Fisk, who is pursuing his own political endeavors. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. Get ready for a kick-ass one-shot fight scene. Watch it on Disney Plus 6. Moana 2 (Disney Plus) Sorry, parents, but get ready to watch Moana 2 a million times. The sequel takes place three years after the original, and has Moana (voiced by Auliʻi Cravalho) reuniting with Maui (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) to find a long-lost island. Lin-Manuel Miranda didn’t write the songs for Moana 2, like he did for Moana (“Shiny” is a banger), but at least Alan Tudyk is back as Heihei. Watch it on Disney Plus

5. Anora (Hulu) Sean Baker should have an Oscar for The Florida Project. And Red Rocket. Better late than never, I suppose. Baker actually won four Academy Awards for Anora (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing), while star Mikey Madison was named Best Actress for playing a Brooklyn-based stripper who hastily marries the son of a Russian oligarch. Unlike too many movies to list them all, Anora actually deserved to win Best Picture. It’s great. Watch it on Hulu 4. Long Bright River (Peacock) Long Bright River is a suspense thriller about Philadelphia police officer Mickey (played by Amanda Seyfried), who patrols a part of the city that has been hard-hit by the opioid crisis. As per the logline: “When a series of murders hit the neighborhood, Mickey realizes that her personal history – her ongoing search for her missing younger sister – might be related to the case.” The subject material is a bit of a downer, so to cheer you up, here’s Mamma Mia 3 (?!) star Seyfried covering a Joni Mitchell song on the dulcimer. Delightful! Watch it on Peacock

3. Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney (Netflix) The guests for the first episode of John Mulaney’s weekly talk show Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney: Michael Keaton, Joan Baez, Fred Armisen, Jessica Roy, and musical guest Cypress Hill. Oh, and the GOAT himself, Richard Kind, is Mulaney’s sidekick and announcer. This is the definition of must-see TV. Watch it on Netflix 2. Adolescence (Netflix) Adolescence is being called the best new show of 2025. Find out why here. Watch it on Netflix