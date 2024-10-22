(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Love Is Blind episode will be found below.)
It all comes down to this! The remaining couples on Netflix’s Love Is Blind have reached their respective wedding days and have one question to answer before their time on the series is up (for the most part). It’s wedding day for the final episode of Love Is Blind season 7, and in just a couple of days, we’ll see who can prove that love is indeed blind. The remaining couples are Taylor & Garrett, Ashley & Tyler, and Marissa & Ramses with previous couples Hannah & Nick, Alexandra & Tim, Monica & Stephen, and Brittany & Leo failing to make it to the altar without their relationship falling apart.
Here’s when you can watch the final episode of this season’s Love Is Blind:
When Do Love Is Blind Season 7, Episode 12 Come Out?
The final episode in Love Is Blind season seven available to stream on Netflix on October 23 at 3am EST/12 am PST. This follows a weekly release schedule that began with episodes 1-6 premiering on Netflix back on October 2 as viewers watched this season’s couples fall in love in the pods, propose, and enjoy a honeymoon together. Next came episodes 6, 7, and 8 (released on October 9) which followed the couples back home to their regular lives where’d they go on to meet each others’ family and friends. Last week’s episode release, episodes 10 and 11, saw some relationships end while others prepared for wedding day. Now, for the season finale, we’ll see which couples will say “I do” to each other.
That won’t be all for Love Is Blind season 7 though, as next week Netflix will air a reunion episode with many of the cast members coming back together for the first time in a year.
‘Love Is Blind’ season 7 is now streaming on Netflix. Episodes 1-11 are out now.