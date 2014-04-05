‘There’s Probably Semen On That’: 3 Days At The AVNs

Lee Roy (his real porn name, but not his actual birth name), thanks to the brand new studio he’s been showing people around this week, has been held up as part of a porn “exodus” to Las Vegas after LA County passed its infamous condom law last year. Some, like LA Weekly, say this supposed exodus has been wildly overstated. It’s hard to find a consensus on much in the porn industry. Regardless, no one at the AVN Awards (aka “the Oscars of Porn”) and the AEE (Adult Entertainment Expo) really wants to talk about condom laws this week. That could have something to do with the fact that the AIDs Healthcare Foundation, who sponsored and financed the LA bill, maintains that federal law requires the condoms nationwide, and thus the rule should apply to Nevada as much as it does LA, and that this loophole is only temporary, if not illusory. As with many things in porn, it seems there are differing legal interpretations, which will eventually have to be settled in court.
As mainstream as anyone wants to claim porn has become – and it’s hard to argue against certain evidence – it’s still the kind of thing judges and politicians and bureaucrats and people who hold themselves up as “respectable” are embarrassed to talk about. No one wants to talk about it long enough to agree on terms or specifics, so the laws governing porn production are all ambiguous and arcane. Making it is only officially legal in New Hampshire and California, and trying to even understand the rules is a headache. For their part, porn people seem to think that the less politicians are talking about it, the more they can just go on with their jobs in peace. Porn endures. Only the delivery systems change.
Whatever the case, Lee Roy has moved his production to Las Vegas for a host of reasons, not the least of which being that it’s cheaper to shoot here. This is an era of belt tightening for most of the porn industry. Whereas you once had to go to an actual theater and sit in seats with a roomful of people to watch porn, (which seems utterly insane to me as a child of the internet, as barbarous and thankfully obsolete as trepanning or lobotomy), most people now watch porn for free on Tube sites, from the privacy of their laptops or iPads. And as the market for paid porno dries up like the sleeve of a jizz-crusted bathrobe, the obvious solution is to lower overhead. Thus, the AVNs present an interesting situation. How does an industry that’s in an acknowledged decline treat its most self-congratulatory ceremony?
“This is a jacket we used for Ygritte, in Game of Bones,” Lee Roy says, thumbing through racks of outfits (clean) in the prop room of his studio. The warehouse-like building near the Circus-Circus casino houses a classroom set, an office full of cubicles, a room that looks like a hospital, a green screen stage, a stripper stage and pole, and room to shoot virtually anything you want, porn or otherwise. Joining us on the tour today are a professor from UCSB who studies porn – a choppy-haired, professorial-looking woman with glasses and a scarf, her nodding, eager grad student with a nose ring, and Lee Roy’s accommodating wife. Lee Roy is in the middle of explaining how the porn industry is mostly trend-driven, with everyone rushing to capitalize on the latest fad.
“So what are the big trends now?” I ask.
“Uh… piracy? Free porn killing off the porn industry is a really big trend,” he laughs.
—
Porn consumption is so generation-specific, so micro-generation specific, even, that your memory of it can date you almost as accurately as radiocarbons. My friend Joe, who’s 34, told his girlfriend that his favorite porno growing up was Buttwoman (you can look it up if you want, but there are a million Buttwomans). The girlfriend, who’s in her mid twenties, says she asked her male friends about it and was met with blank stares. Even the idea that someone would have a favorite porno was foreign. There’s a hard cutoff, it seems, around 1983 or 1984, where guys born before still remember the days when porn tapes were shared among friends and porn mags distributed in the woods. Guys born after, coming of age entirely in the age of reliable, private internet connection, can’t even imagine such a thing. For guys born 10 or 15 years before that, there were only theaters. While porn stars have become household names, porn itself seems to be on a larger trend from quasi-mainstream public spectacle, where Johnny Carson and Sammy Davis Jr. once did Deepthroat jokes on network TV in the seventies, to increasingly private jack-off material. What was once discussed publicly is now so personal that I’d feel a little weird about even a significant other knowing my porn-watching history.
And changing delivery systems do affect the finished product. When porn was something viewed by a broad audience in public and semi-public places, the trend seemed to be towards girl-next-door types, innocent nymphettes who blossomed when shown the light of freaky deaky sex (“she was always horny, she just needed to feel comfortable enough to be herself! YOU can help her!”). In short, characters and stories with broad appeal. Now that porn watching has become such a private activity, a place to indulge your weirdest fantasies that maybe you didn’t even know you had, we get crush videos and quicksand porn. One of the belles of the ball at this week’s AVNs is Bonnie Rotten, new to the business but already the toast of the town, a performer with spider web tattoos radiating out from the areolae of her implanted breasts, among countless other tattoos. Definitely a little freaky for my tastes, but I admit the scene in Rambone where the Colonel Trautman character gives her vigorous standing anal in a field has a certain appeal. Also, everyone I’ve talked to at the AVNs says she’s an incredibly pleasant person.
In any case, Bonnie Rotten seems to be a reflection of the porn phenomenon “the riches are in the niches,” as director Jacky St. James puts it, during a panel on “The Future of the Feature.” St. James, young, girl-next-door pretty and articulate, with strawberry blonde hair, who also happens to direct porn, is lamenting the fact that the movies she makes that she’s most invested in tend to sell the worst. While the ones she thought were the strangest, most novelty-themed ideas from the outset, tend to sell the best. The entire purpose of this panel, it seems, is as a support group for porn directors who really like making porn features, and trying to figure out how to reconcile that with a changing business, where viewers only watch porn in 10-minute chunks, where story, and all the creativity that went into it, is irrelevant.
“I’m a pornographer, it’s what I do,” one the guys on the panel says, looking wizened and hip, more like a Bad Religion guitarist than the Al Goldstein pinky-ring stereotype.
He’s so earnest and honest and sincere – they all are. Like they really do make porn because they love it. Artists, but mostly unpretentious about it, because it’s an unpretentious art. They’re charming in the way that anyone who seems to really believe in what they do are charming. And then I feel bad because I can’t remember ever having watched a feature porn, except out of curiosity. I watch porn in the same free, 10-minute chunks that are killing these peoples’ business model as everyone else. I wonder how the feature model even still exists. Are feature-length porn releases still supported by a hard core contingent of romantics, like vinyl records? As if to answer my question, a tall woman with a thick drawl and big hair stands up during the question and answer period, saying that she owns an adult bookstore, and that bookstores and adult theaters still thrive in the Bible belt, because a lot of people there still don’t feel comfortable jacking off at home. I try to understand how a person could feel more comfortable masturbating in a shared jack-off space where your shoes probably stick to the floor from other guys’ dried semen than they would in their own house behind a locked door, but I can’t quite wrap my mind around it. Masturbating, it’s somehow universal yet intensely divisive. Sex. Fickle. Imagine that.
“But as with everything, no technological advance ever undid itself because someone wrote a wistful editorial about the good old days.”
Irlnteresting that auto dealers can try to fight Tesla/change by buying politicians but no amount of money from porn companies will ever be enough to protect their current business model.
This is actually a great point. Because politicians feel the need to be completely hands-off as regards the porn industry – other than taking an anti- stance – the industry is left to evolve on its own. Porn is really at the forefront of online technology in a lot of ways because of this.
I’m a fairly liberal person but I don’t think they should be forced to wear the condoms especially since no one can proves whether or nots they have a better chance of getting the AIDs. Without the proofs (stats or I refuse to believe the right wing centric propaganda machine) I say bareback should be ok, nay mandatory.
I don’t know the specifics of the law. But if people are sucking tongues and performing oral sex like they’re starving and the only way to fill themselves up is by activating their gag reflex, protected penetration just seems like putting on clothes after you show up to work naked.
@EatPrayFart wait a minute. Are you saying that people that the jury is out on whether or not condoms help stop aids? I think it’s been proven time and time again that condoms can certainly help, unless you work for the catholic church of course then I’m sure you have your own studies.
@Yogi Condoms significantly reduce the risk of teh AIDS in the general populace, but inside teh pr0n you can only work if your HIV test is less than two weeks old, so the thinking is that with such rigorous testing and very few incidences of HIV inside the industry, condoms won’t have a significant effect. Kinda like they don’t have to worry about crabs because no one has pubes.
However, this doesn’t seem to apply to herpes and gonorrhea and chlamydia.
“And as the market for paid porno dries up like the sleeve of a jizz-crusted bathrobe, the obvious solution is to lower overhead.”
K now that I’ve read it, I can say bravo, this is like a pretty good short sequel to David Foster Wallace’s Big Red Son. Structured similarly too.
Wish you had more detail about the Brazzers party, but I guess I’d get hammered there too. And bravo on getting to meet Natalia Starr, she’s a 10 (don’t believe that Duckface pic).
Yeah, I do wish I remembered it. Although, because I don’t, I probably wouldn’t want to have some of those memories.
I just wish you had the chance to meet The MANWIN, who sounds like the most misogynistic evil billionaire Bond Villain ever.
BTW I think Kimbo Slice is like Slash in that one South Park episode. ALL of my friends have seen him in Vegas at some point in time, which is weird cause I thought he lived in Miami.
“What was once discussed publicly is now so personal that I’d feel a little weird about even a significant other knowing my porn-watching history.”
that sentence jumped out at me. A conversation with you SO about your porn-viewing is such a fucking tightrope walk. Ugh.
I think my significant other would be completely confused about my “tastes” as I’m kinda all over the place. Barely legal, milfs, petite black girls, full figured black girls, asians, 1st person POV videos, schoolgirls, librarians, secretary, young female students banging older male professor, young male student banging older female professor, softcore and hardcore. And I seem to have an equal enough collection of all “types”. I still have videos I taped off cable from the 90’s.
Heck, I’m such a huge 80’s pop culture nerd that I’ve even downloaded 80’s porn. Just for the music, of course ;)
Good piece, Vince. A few colleagues at work did Vegas last year and one of the highlights of the trip for them was being offered the opportunity to pay some guy on the strip twenty bucks to boot him in the balls. I hope that guy’s okay and that he’s developed a less punishing way of making money. Then again, it could be his thing.
All the examples of niche porn that get mentioned often leave me bemused. “It takes all sorts he concluded with a shrug and resigned himself to the whole deal.” Gleeful enthusiasm is the thing that works for me. Can be hard to find though.
I was able to Google crush videos (and then I remembered that I’d heard of them before), but what the hell is quicksand porn?
quicksandvisuals.com
Hmm. Well, it’s good to know that, no matter what weird stuff I might stumble into once in a while, there’s always going to be someone into weirder stuff than me.
Interesting and relateable. Thanks, Vince.
Great working example of McLuhan’s idea that ‘first we shape our tools then our tools shape us.’ (even leaving aside the dumb wordplay). But a depressing one too. My ‘first time’ was with a rented VHS copy of DC Cab (41, why do you ask?) and it was pure and beautiful, like a first swig of beer, compared to today where a kid can go straight to the equivalent of shooting heroin into his eyes. I hate that someday when my son is older (I assume my daughter won’t care) he will be able to access all this stuff with a click of a button before he has any idea how to process it and that there will be no real excitement, mystery or technical remote control skill about it. On the back end, technological change is obviously wreaking havoc on the livelihoods of what seem to be decent and somewhat creative people, a microcosm of the elevation of content aggregators in broader society over actual artists (like buttwoman). Yes I’m old but I do think this is a good example of things being “better” before and of the diminishing returns from new content distribution technology. (sorry to go all Sorkin and probably to violate an unspoken word limit; I’ll see myself out)
I enjoy whole films with storylines. Everyone knows about Deep Throat but how many people under 40 have watched it? It’s FUNNY and the actors are enjoying themselves, darkly comedic, much more than clicking “blowjobs” on some tube site.
I like to go on Hamster and just such for years like “1979”. Sort by runtime, boom, all the great features from that year.
Interesting bit on the generational thing.
Utterly fantastic article on one of my favourite subjects (filmmaking). Thanks for this!
My understanding was that the jackoff booths in those bookstores were essentially gloryhole spots… where people don’t go to spank it alone necessarily. However I’m learning here.
I just got thrown by Vince’s bit about people in the Bible Belt going to those places to wank because they “didn’t like doing it at home”? I’m pretty sure what they don’t like doing at home is having anonymous man on man encounters.
Did you talk to any of the music people? That’s my favourite part of any porno.
Vince, is Callie Calypso (the girl in the banner pic) really as cray-cray as she sounds or is it all an act? She can’t really think she’s a mermaid, can she?
This might seem like a dumb question but was there any dissonance associated with being an admitted tuber and seeing these hard, working, hardworking performers and producers showcasing their art? I imagine the bathrobe of journalism might weather some of that guilt jizz
I think I mentioned it. There’s some guilt, but at the same time, most of those people are using the same tube sites to jack off to. There’s a limit to how nostalgic you can be for what’s basically become an inferior product.
I had no idea that Brazzers run a lot of the tube sites too. Makes sense though, especially if it leads people to the cam sites.
A nice collection of words, Vince!
