73 times. They said ‘Steve’ 73 times.

I saw the Jackie Jormp Jomp movie about how Kelso Kutcher kind of looks like Steve Jobs last night, and while I’ll have a full review for you soon, I wanted to drop in early and point out that I counted no less than SEVENTY-THREE uses of “Steve.” You know, just in case you forget who you’re watching a movie about. And I only started counting AFTER I realized it was a thing. More than likely, the real number is around eighty.
STEVE! No one wants to buy a computer, Steve! Listen to me, Steve! Steve, I know you’ve got a lot of brash ideas, Steve, but now just isn’t the time, Steve! Steve! Steve, are you listening to me, Steve?? Steve, listen! Steve?
“There are things I can’t stand in movies, that can be so easily fixed. I don’t like peoples’ names. …I’m gonna talk to you for an hour, and I’m never gonna say ‘Adam.’ You can say ‘Adam’ if you’re gonna leave and I’m calling you, or you can say it if your pissed — ‘Listen, Adam, don’t f*ck with me.’ But just to say it all the time… it’s sloppy writing. I’ll tell you a fun game when you have nothing to do: watch Titanic and count how many times he says ‘Rose.’ It must be five thousand. […] I think he even says it underwater. –Albert Brooks on Carolla in 2011
POST-SCRIPT: Five minutes after I saved a draft of this post, I walked out of my apartment to go to the coffee shop, and in the hallway could hear a loud shouting match a neighbor was having with her sister, Gina. I know she has a sister named Gina because she said “Gina” at least four times, and at one point yelled “What, just because you were born two years before me you think you know what’s best for me??”
So, okay, poetic justice, mea culpa. Maybe expository dialogue happens in real life more often than I think.
Hard to trust a guy not named Steve.
I’d like to think that there was someone on the crew going, “Yeah, I’m not buying this jackass as Jobs either. We better keep reminding the audience who he’s supposed to be.”
Vince, that was a very good observation, Vince.
Sorry, Ragnarok, next time I’ll reload the page before I post. Can you forgive me, Ragnarok?
I want to talk to you Stinky and Vince. Stinky and Vince. Stinky, Vince.
Stinky, ’round here we call that a dick-step and I’ve been guilty of a dick-step once or twice myself, Stinky. What’s important, Stinky, is that you don’t let it get you down and you keep your nose to the ol’ grindstone.
So if I understand you, Vince, you’re saying Jobs is as good as Titanic? Is that what you’re saying, Vince?
Can we see the cover of your note book too Mr. Vince Jormp Jomp in a heart.
This ipod will save this company Apple or my name isn’t Steve Stephen Stevenson Jobs!
New genre: Namecore
All Albert Brooks quotes should be read in Hank Scorpio’s voice.
That’s just Science.
“I’m so happy I have you as my best friend and I love Lisa so much”.
Come to think of it I’d be interested in doing a ‘Lisa’ tally in The Room
If a biopic has the biographed dude’s name as the title, it is going to be terrible. So another fun game to play – gather up biopics where the dude’s name is the title, and throw them in the garbage.
“Ghandi” isn’t terrible. I kinda see your point anyway though.
They really fucked up with this one though. All About Steve was just sitting there. As was Take This Jobs And Shove It.
I liked Ray, though I’m sure they say “Ray” about a trillion times there too.
Patton. Your move.
“Not everyone is Steve!”–Michael J. Nelson
Steve, Steve and I have something to tell you.
Do the same thing with NFL games. Count how many times they unnecessarily use the word “football” (e.g. “this is a good football team”; “you gotta protect the football”), or refer to a player by their full name.
I’d say play a drinking game, but alcohol poisoning is not a good thing, Steve.
This is the truest truth that ever truthed. Reason number a million why you should mute the sound during NFL games and put on Dark Side of the Moon.
This is such a great idea I’m a bit surprised I’ve never heard it before.
On a side note, I didn’t realize until just now who’s in your avatar. I thought it was Malin Akerman.
What I’ve found works is the combination of mute football (no, the other kind) and important political debates on the radio. It’s just as annoying as the commentary, but at least you feel you’re getting angry about something that matters.
i can’t watch the first season of new girl because of the number of times they say “Jess”
I can’t watch it because I hate Zooey Deschanel.
I can’t wait to watch this through a drunken stupor. My drinking game will be to take a shot every time the film tries to rationalize Steve being a massive prick.
“I can’t wait a piano”?
You should just put up a picture of your notes from the movie instead of writing a review. I like the idea of having to decode someone’s shorthand in order to determine whether a shitty movie was shitty or not.
Rob Schneider should have been in this with a desk near a copier.
Quentin Tarantino scripts are the very devil for this name-saying lark. Uh, Steve.
I was in a hotel a few weeks back getting ready while Get Carter (Stallone version) was on tv in the background, and whatever scene it was involved Mickey Rourke saying “Jack” about 50 times. I think he seriously opened and closed every sentence with it. It was like Chinese water torture, made twice as bad by the fact that “Jack” is the most overused name in modern cinema.
I remember Brooks saying that (somewhere other than Carolla, years ago) and ever since I saw that I’ve been obsessed with the same thing!
The only reason you say a person’s name is if there’s a chance of someone else thinking you’re talking about them.
I’ve been married to one woman for 20 years and I think we’ve each used the others’ names when addressing each other about five times. It actually feels awkward when it happens.
Doesn’t your neighbors argument only prove Albert Brooks’ point though? People only use another person’s name when they’re pissed at them.
You cannot say the word “Jobs” without me thinking of this – [www.youtube.com] – which upsets me that they said “Steve” so many times and not “Jobs”
For some reason I am reminded of…
“John, I feel good! Just like old times… What does it feel like to be a dying man? You’re a dead man, John!”
No lie, I had a very close friend read me a letter he was writing to a recently broken-up ex in an attempt to get back with her. He used her name in every (EVERY) sentence. “Stacey, I know you you think I don’t love, but Stacey, you are the love of my life. I am IN-LOVE with you Stacey.” And this letter was three pages long.
I know this makes a bad friend but I taped that shit and played it for another friend. Best laugh we had all year.