Behold, The Worst Movies Of 2013

There are movies that miss their marks, and there are movies that try too hard. Some films get mangled and butchered in rewrites, while others are the victims of directors, writers, and actors that don’t share a vision. Some motion pictures were simply doomed from the beginning, either the products of ideas that couldn’t be brought to fruition or simply serving as cash machines for producers and studio executives that have no shame. And some movies? Some movies just f*cking suck more than the rest.
With a lot of these specific year-end lists, you’re going to mostly see the same offenders. That’s why I tried my hardest not to read any as I was putting my list of 10 films and the additional superlatives together. The one list that I did take a look at was TIME’s, because I wanted to see what a respected publication considered its Worst Movies of 2013, and that’s where our reminders of my rules to selecting FilmDrunk’s Worst Movies of 2013 will come into play, because TIME violated rules numero uno and dos:
(If you’re familiar with this annual list, then you know the gist of the rules and can skip the appetizer for dinner.)
1) No more Adam Sandler/Happy Madison films.
2) No sequels.
Obviously, it’s unfair to other bad films to be compared to most Happy Madison films, which is why I created this rule after Grown Ups took the top spot in 2010. Hell, Jack and Jill and That’s My Boy were both awful enough to dominate all-decade lists. It’s also unfair, because those movies simply aren’t meant to be good, as much as they’re intended for Sandler and his cronies to tell their jokes and cash in on them. They serve a certain audience and to those fans, they’re actually good movies, despite the lack of originality and respect for comedy.
Sequels, of course, aren’t fair because they’re almost always worse than the original films, so they have a built-in advantage. In fact, there were several sequels in 2013 that could have topped this year’s list, including a third installment from a franchise that could have topped the 2011 list with its first sequel.
Additional rules that we adhere to include:
- No Seltzer/Friedberg films. I won’t even watch that trash for the sake of belittling it anymore.
- No Madea films (which takes A Madea Christmas out of the running).
- It can’t be a personal thing, as in I can’t destroy a film because I hate the actor.
- No indies.
- Only one romantic comedy is allowed.
- One starring role per actor. For example, I could have White House Down and This is the End on this list, because while Channing Tatum is in both, he’s not the star of both. (You’ll see this only applies to one actor this year, and you should be able to guess without reading past this point.)
- I’m just being honest.
As always, I want to disclose the fact that I do not consider myself to be a film critic. The only movie that I’ve ever reviewed for this site was That’s My Boy, because it was so bad that I needed to put my thoughts about it on a Word doc for the sake of therapy. I am simply a guy who likes watching movies. And sometimes those movies suck.
Did you see De Palma’s ‘Passion’ Burnsy? Or what about Free Birds? Easily could have made your list.
Movie 43 should be on this list somewhere too.
I don’t like to include animated films because they’re too easy, but I considered Free Birds because of Dwight Howard.
I watched snippets of Movie 43 on Netflix. I have no idea why I thought that would be a good way to kill time.
Um, Burnsy, according to IMDb Frank Stallone was in at least three movies this year, sooooo come on.
I kinda liked Bullet to the Head, Stallone and the other guy had some pretty good chemistry and it reminded me a bit of Showdown in Little Tokyo.
I thought This Is The End was one of the shittiest movies I saw this past year. Danny McBride was the only bright spot, otherwise I feel like that movie was written in one stoned lazy afternoon and not even proofread. They were too lazy to even make up characters.
I felt the same way
Even if that’s true, still better than World’s End.
I felt the same on the creation part. I thought to myself, this was the easiest money these guys have ever made. They just got stoned, called a bunch of people they are friends with in hollywood, and fucked around for a few hours and filmed it. Added some cheesy CGI and made a load of money. But I couldn’t help it. It had me laughing enough that I couldn’t hate it.
Because everyone know good jokes are always meticulously planned in advance and written by committee…
World’s End was no masterpiece but it was a lot more enjoyable, Edgar Wright is a good director and the laughs felt more genuine. This Is The End was pretty much a mad libs with for cheap laughs. And the whole religious/heaven thing was pretty fucking retarded.
Holy crap, ‘World’s End’ was unbearable.
At least ‘This Is The End’ was fun to watch.
I thought those were both hysterical, but The World’s End was a much better movie.
Well, to each their own. Notice I said “I thought” it was shitty? At least I’m not stating things like they are facts. Glad you enjoyed it but I thought it was incredibly stupid and lazy. I would very much like Seth Rogen to disappear.
I could watch McBride be McBride a hell of a lot more (go Eastbound). I liked both The World’s End and This is the End even though I was not a fan of the last act of either movie.
The World’s End is the far superior film, although it is certainly the worst of the Cornetto Trilogy (which is like talking about the worst supermodel sex).
This is the End was 20 minutes too long and the third act suffered from the same problems as a lot of comedies where the plot is merely a requirement – “Fuck we have to tie this thing together now?!”
This is the End was pretty funny for the first half, but when that douchebag came in and started eating all their food… I just didn’t find anything that dude did funny what so ever, and he really brought the movie down for me.
World’s End was great though, I mean c’mon, how do you not like that movie? I know the ending made zero sense but still,…. “:Take me to the next little girl, don’t ask why.” I would kind of argue for it but I just enjoyed everything about it so I feel like any argument would be moot.
Agreed……hated it…….hardcore.
Loved the World’s End… That I would actually watch again.
World’s End is a comedy movie for people who appreciate film and have functioning brains.
This is The End is for people who don’t, and don’t.
I’m a big fan of Pegg/Forst/Wright (thoroughly enjoyed Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz) but I didn’t find The World’s End to be in their league. I think partly due to Simon Pegg’s appearance in the movie which was to put it nicely oft-putting. Anyway it was better than This is the End which as someone mentioned earlier had one character (Danny McBride) that was actually funny and I’m a fan of most characters in that movie as well (other than duo from Super Bad) so I’m not what Internet would classify as a ‘hater’.
The World’s End was the biggest disappointment for me considering how well-received it was. I remember chuckling one time throughout the entire movie
A movie where CTates becomes a flag twirler at the end doesn’t make the top 10? FOR SHAME!
The worst part of The incredible Burt Wonderstone is that it made me hate a movie with both Steve Carelle and Steve Buscemi. How is that even possible?
Steve Carell has his share of shitty movies (Crazy, Stupid, Love, Evan Almighty, Dinner for Schmucks) and Buscemi is in paycheck mode it seems (both Grown Ups), so I don’t think it is that hard to hate a movie these two are in.
BW had all the ingredients but for some reason just couldn’t pull it off. I will say the scene with Olivia Wilde doing her awkward dance on stage was kinda perfect.
I swear to God if you go into Burt Wonderstone expecting something cheesy and light, it is an enjoyable movie.
It was playing on a Jet Blue during July, so I watched to to and from Cancun, and I didn’t hate it. I wouldn’t have bothered otherwise, but it wasn’t the worst way to kill time.
I’ll admit to mostly liking Pain & Gain, even though it started to feel about 5 hours long.
I wish Pain & Gain was MORE based on the actual story, because it’s WAYYYYYY more ridiculous than the movie. The movie toned down the truth, which is insane in and of itself.
It wasn’t the worst movie I’ve seen this year, but by God, the narration…
That was the problem, if people know the real story and they watch this movie thinking it’s going to be faithful, it’s such a letdown. And everything drags on and on because Bay has to wedge his typical crap in between the important stuff.
I still haven’t read the original article, which probably aids my tolerance for the movie.
I liked Pain & Gain more and more as it went along, and basically loved it by the time it was over. What a ridiculous and fun flick.
GI Joe was awesome so this list is stupid.
+1 for being a master troll.
As a godless homosexual, I am going to have to disagree with 21 & Over on the grounds of me enjoying seeing Justin Chon and Skylar Astin naked.
It made me laugh a couple of times. When it comes to enjoying comedies, a lot of it is who you watch them with.
She Tulk wanted a divorce after I chose Burt Wonderstone one night. *shrugs*
I dunno, man….it had Olivia Wilde in it, and that’s all I remember.
Okay, so I just looked up the Shocking Twist to Safe Haven on Wikipedia, and you weren’t kidding. Just reading it made me laugh so hard it hurt.
I just did the same thing after seeing your comment. That is incredible! Are we sure Safe Haven doesn’t belong on a Best Of List?
It deserves its own post, I think. Because that was some Shymalan crap right there, and when it happened, I had a Def Comedy Jam reaction where I jumped out of my seat and yelled, “Are you fucking kidding me?!?!”
That’s just amazing, that wiki synopsis is well put together too, at least I like the choices they made about what to highlight…
“Alex immediately takes a liking to Katie, doing small helpful things, such as leaving an old bike at her house.”
“Helpful things”
The entire final scene is on Youtube, everyone really should watch and enjoy it:
[www.youtube.com]
Ready to be depressed? Safe Haven made over three times it’s budget.
Oh man thank you so much for pointing me to the wiki page. I thought “well, there’s no way in hell I’m ever going to watch a second of the movie.” But the page had me giggling with increasing intensity until it boiled over.
Haha the comments on that youtube video are everything I hoped for and more.
Robin Sherbotsky, you are a treasure.
Based solely on watching that final scene, did the producers really make a romcom built around the delusional visions of an abused woman with impeccable taste for fashion while being on the run from the law?
Dear sweet baby Jesus. I just read the Wiki summary, got to the last paragraph, and started laughing so hard that I started crying. Just…wow. WOW.
Wow, the ending was absurd.
How I Met Your Dead Ex-Wife? Is this the spin-off?
I just read it. It’s……perfect.
Thank you all for pointing me to that Wikipedia page. All I can say is Holy Shit am I glad no tried to get me to go see that turd of a film.
I actually saw it coming miles away. She never spoke to anyone else. Sixth Sense has conditioned me to immediately find it weird when a character only interacts with the protagonist and no one else, just like A Beautiful Mind, where I saw that coming from a mile away too.
I only saw two films on the list. I had zero interest in seeing the others. I can’t argue with After Earth and I’m pretty much a sucker for dystopian sci fi of any kind, so if I didn’t like it, there was something really wrong there. I wonder how much of that has to do with my intense dislike for Will Smith and his wooden spawn or that Shyamalan seems to have lost his mind sometime ago. There were actually some Shyamalan touches that were indicative of his ability to create tension and some atypical camera work, and the narrative in and of itself wasn’t terrible with the exception of the whole “These animals have evolved to kill humans” when there haven’t been any humans on the planet for a thousand years. Even the ship was kind of interesting with it’s semi organic interiors. But basically neither Smith character is relatable of likable enough to invest in and therein lies the problem with the film.
No mention of Drinking Buddies? There’s no comedy (not even subtle dark comedy I was expecting), no plot, minimal conflict, and no ending. Easily one of the worst movies of the year. And it had a great cast. Baffling.
I kept waiting for the second act to start, and then it was over.
I thought it was supposed to be good.
It was just not good at all.
The non-ending of that movie pissed me off to no end… Such a waste of decent talent. And money. And time. Poor interns, waking up early to slice bagels.
Also didn’t think The Last Stand was so terrible. I mean it’s a C grade at best but the nostalgia factor of seeing Arnold back in the action genre made the universe feel right somehow.
“The Last Stand” is a movie that 80’s-early 90’s Arnold would’ve laughed at and threw the script in the trash 10 pages in. Then told his agent “Tell them to send the script to Chuck Norris instead”.
Love The Last Stand because it’s Arnold as an old man not trying to be young. He’s slowly transforming into Clint Eastwood.
The Last Stand was fun, and I reject Burnsy’s dismissal of Johnny Knoxville.
Like I tell many of my sexual partners, Last Stand is quite enjoyable if you go into it with little to no expectations
““The Last Stand” is a movie that 80′s-early 90′s Arnold would’ve laughed at and threw the script in the trash 10 pages in.”
Then explain what he was doing in The Last Action Hero.
Wow. Just looked up the storyline of Safe Haven and Burnsy’s right–that is one shiny pile of shit ending. I don’t even want to ruin it–read the Wikipedia plot summary. Yikes.
“Remember, she’s more famous than almost any woman in this country, and she’s incredibly wealthy to boot, but she possesses not a single talent. These are strange times we’re living in”.
My parents are old enough to remember when Marilyn Monroe was alive and they’ve straight up told me that she may as well have started the trend that people like Kim and Paris still continue to this day. This is why, for as much as I (as well as many others) dislike people like them, I hope they’re never killed in some horrible car wreck or worse, assassinated. Cuz then 40 years from now I’ll have to watch all the young women put THEIR quotes as tattoos across their rib cages. As well as “art” of their faces be put up on museum walls.
Obviously you’ve never seen “Some Like It Hot”, that movie is fucking awesome.
also Marilyn didn’t say hal;f of what people think she did.
I’m pissed. What, no hate for foreign movies? You know there’s a world besides the US, and they make really shitty movies too. “Worst of 2013” is a bit too definitive, you arrogant American.
Haha, agreed. By not counting European movies you actually empower people like M. Night Shama-lama-ding-dong when he says “Americans don’t get my movies because they don’t have European sensibilities” or whatever the fuck pretentious vitriol he spews.
Have you ever read this site before?
Ugh, you’re right. This site seriously needs an edit/delete comment option.
I know. But it doesn’t hurt to hope.
The worst movies are the ones where you can’t even drink/smoke and enjoy. I would say that applies to most of this list, so I think you did a pretty good job here, Burnsy.
I thought GI Joe was actually pretty fun, and I hated the first movie, the ninjas-fighting-on-a-mountain scene was pretty fun.
i thought the movie was mediocre, but that ninja mountain scene was the best action sequence i’ve seen in years.
I did a great job this year. The only movie I saw was Parker, which barely edged out Iron Man III as the most forgettable movie I saw, and about 30 mins of Hansel & Gretel.
Gangster Squad was an absolute abomination.
How bad is it when Sean Penn can’t pull off acting like a psychotic gangster?
I have yet to make it to the end of that movie. The weird juxtaposition of a “Grown-up Bugsy Malone” with loads of cutesy Hollywood stars and this just horrendous and out-of-nowhere violence made me feel really uneasy. And the plot is one long string of cliches (HELLO, PACIFIC RIM!!)
I hated most movies released this year, and even the ones I liked came with caveats. No, actually, the more I think about it – MAN OF STEEL can go suck a dick. It’s my Worst Movie of 2013 numbers 1-10.
The theater had a very weird technical malfunction that made the caused the final fist-fight to display in 48 fps after like 2 hours of 24 fps. It made it one of the funniest things I have ever seen.
Sean “Full Retard” Penn? That’s not saying much.
@Nippo: At least it ended sooner.
Really. “The Last Stand” was exactly as advertised pure popcorn fun.
wait nvm
Glad to see the Google commercial is on your list.
I thought Grown Ups 1 & 2 were hilarious.
(*points to the door*)
*farts in face*
/queefs in soup
*shits in your hat*
*kills and eats your pets*
Pisses on your rug
Awww I pity Josh Peck. He seems like he could be a legit actor but keeps taking these ass awful roles.
I’d watch the shit out of “Battle of the Year: Dance Battle 2 Mars” if they replaced Chris Brown with Channing Tatum.
Wait a minute? “Grown Ups 2” is just a good fun movie which understands its audience, while “The 6th Day” is the worst thing ever?
You know what, I enjoyed “The 6th Day” more than “Predator”. There, I said it. But don’t worry, I’m not just gonna say “meh Predator sucked” (which seemed to be the level of most commentary in this list). I’m going to give a justification. Predator is a slow-paced and dull film when all it has are expendable characters. It’s only in the third act where Arnie is facing the monster alone that it FINALLY starts to get interesting. There’s a lot of waiting around before things get any good in “Predator”. Whereas “The 6th Day” is at least consistently silly fun all the way through. Sure, it’s daft, but then again did we ever take the “Predator” seriously either? And what could be more daft than having Arnold survive a nuclear explosion by jumping into the bushes?
My point. If you are going to dump on a whole bunch of films at least give me some sort of a reason for your opinion. “At least it’s better than ‘The 6th Day’ is a pretty lame explanation for anything…
Are you seriously trying to argue that The 6th Day is better than Predator? (*points to the door*)
This makes me weep for mankind.
*Spits in face*
there’s no way that The 6th Day isn’t this guys mother
Surely you jest Fatpie. No way in this life is The 6th Day even remotely more enjoyable than Predator. That’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve heard all day. The Last Stand is even superior to The 6th Day. The only Schwarzenegger movie that might fall lower than The 6th Day would be Jingle All the Way. My advice, watch Predator and The 6th Day both again and this time “open your mind”.
Since you’re including comedies, I’d put “Junior” in there as well.
Jingle All the Way > 6th Day
You are what’s wrong with ‘Murica.
Predator is a sexual tyranasaur.
How can you say that “Battle of the Year” was a bad movie? I mean, they made it in 3D, that means it’s good, right?
It was better than step up 3, 4, 5… or whatever number they are on now..
Burnsy, please don’t freak out on me, I say this out of love… but I think you might have too many rules at this point.
It just seems with all those rules you have in place that you have to resort to including movies that are more mediocre than outright bad.
Or maybe i just like seeing you tear into Adam Sandler movies. I don’t know.
Yeah, but where’s the challenge? Where’s the fun? Populating a “worst movies” list with anything other than what follows Burnsy’s rules would be like telling your three year old brother that if he runs at the wall fast enough he can run through it. It’s just too easy – and it could end up hurting you or somebody else.
I agree GA Fanboy. The rules mean that I’m actually reading with anticipation to see what kind of shit he can drudge up, rather than reading to see where Grown Ups (2-3-4-5) landed on the list.
Hey man, there were so many bad reviews last year of Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, that I held off on renting it. When I finally did, I ended up watching it, like, 4 times! It was awesome and nobody mentioned that a McPoyle brother had a huge supporting role. Long story long, I think I still might rent some of the crap on this year’s list.
“The Internship” was playing on flight I was on, I can’t tell you how upset I was when I woke up and it was still on.
Indeed. Outbound and inbound can be worlds apart. Twice this year… Outbound: Mud (yay!) Inbound: Iron Man 3 (meh.) Outbound: The Way Way Back (yay!) Inbound: The Internship (I’m blowing up this plane.)
What kind of shitty domestic flights are you on that you only get one movie option? Is this the 90’s?
Though I did get to realise (just yesterday, on my flights from Canada to Australia) that North American air travel is budget airline service, with regular airline prices. Serioiusly, a 5 hour flight that leaves at 6pm and we have to pay for food? Shits fuck’d yo’
Depends on who you fly with. JetBlue is pretty good and my flight to Ireland in September was on American and had the personal entertainment thing in the head rest. The flight back was on Air Canada and had the one screen for everyone and the VCR (yes, I said VCR) didn’t even fucking work.
Cool Story Incoming: I saw a test screening for After Earth where one gal in the focus group at the end pointed out she didn’t like Jaden’s acting, citing that “He just made the same face the entire time.”
I found this comment especially funny, along with the one another gal made (“Did they age Will Smith with makeup? He looks old.”), when at the end Will Smith himself shouted from the rear of the theater, “Now you all know I just heard all that!”
He had a good sense of humor about it and shook everyone’s hand on the way out.
What an asshole.
Michael Bay is a terrible, terrible filmmaker. Pain & Gain, however, is his best movie by far. Is it a great movie? No, but it’s certainly not one of the worst of the year.
What about Olympus Has Fallen, Broken City and Identity Thief. Three just totally unwatchable movies.
Olympus Has Fallen is great if you pretend it’s just 90 minutes of COD cutscenes.
And in other news: Martin just made me laugh so hard I vomited up Matchz Malone’s pets.
nominate me then, mofo
Yeah I tried to watch Identify Thief a couple of times over the past week or so and It is straight shit on a stick.
dear god Charles Swan is the worst piece of shit I’ve ever seen.
Have to agree with you on Parker. I am a huge Westlake (in this case his Richard Stark pseudonym) fan and have read every book in the series. I generally enjoy the Stath’s work even though he always seems to make the same movie. Being a big fan of the Shield, I am always happy to see Michael Chiklis get work as well. That being said, it was a shitty adaptation of one of the less interesting Parker books. Parker is the same character that Mel Gibson played in Payback and Lee Marvin played in Point Blank (both based on The Hunter). I guess I expected more.
Oh yeah and the Purge sucked. I hate to pick on Horror flicks since it is so easy but damn was that a crapfest.
I read the Wiki entry. I am now convinced I have enough evidence to get my wife to stop reading this shiiiiiiiiiiit. Some, yeah, another positive.
I thought the same thing about Sarah Wright… So HOT
but why can’t I tell her apart from Alice Eve?
That’s not the most terrible thing in the world
the fact that you would include Movie 43 on this list if you could makes me feel sad for you. I love movies and when movies are bad I’ll be the first to admit it. Movie 43 was not a bad movie.
All right, this is getting ridiculous. First we have a guy who likes Grown Ups 1 & 2, then we have a guy who thinks The 6th Day is better than Predator, and now this!
Have a bunch of studio interns infiltrated this site for their heinous masters?
Which Movie 43 did YOU watch? They should have called it “The Aristocrats” and it would have been more highbrow…
I’m going to say that you are either a shill, or just messing with us.
There is no way an actual human could enjoy Movie 43.
Agreed. Some cleverly planted corporate shillbot is working overtime in full spam coverage mode. NO WAY a living, breathing human being liked Movie 43. Remember next time go.fightins posts to ask “ARE YOU A ROBOT?”
@Burnsy That movie already exists. It’s a documentary called Planet B-boy and it’s actually very good. Directed by the same guy who made Battle of the Year, coincidentally.
Probably not coincidental at all. Dude should stick to documentaries because Planet B-boy was pretty great.
It was nice to see breaking again… even if it wasn’t Electric Bugaloo
I thought “Now You See Me” was by far the worst movie I had seen in a long time. Complete waste of talent and about 2 1/2 hours.
I was all excited to see Woody! and Isla Fisher! I even like the little Franco! Then they spent 2 hours of the run time following Mark “How the fuck am I more than an extra?” Ruffalo. Fuck that guy. I wanted to see some goddam magic. Like a modern Prestige, I’d even settle for a modern Illusionist.
Nope.
Kick-Ass 2 should have won just based on the disappointment. The rest of those series started poorly, and had no chance of going up. If Kick Ass 2 were just half as good as the original, there’d have been no complaints. Damn near every decision on how to write each scene seemed wrong.
i think kick ass 2 was a lot like red 2 in that some of the magic and humor was gone.
They should have included the dog decapitation from the comic.
No shit right? You’re going to have your villain order the brutal murder and decapitation of a man, but then close it out with a joke?
Same deal with the “rape” scene; you’re ok with beating the shit out of the girl, then having the heavy of the group brutally murder ten cops in increasingly gory ways, but rape would be a bridge too far so you instead make a limp dick joke?
I was kidding.
Everyone involved with Kick-Ass should be murdered and have their ashes launched into the sun. Yes, I know that means we lose JRJR, but he hasn’t been good since the 90s.
i saw safe haven on a flight from san fran to seoul on about two hours of sleep and a belly full of liquor. the reveal at the end almost made me cry because it was so stupid and i kept thinking “why? did i miss something? am i getting dumber? oh god, i’m senile.”
then i fell asleep on the thai dude sitting next to me.
i liked pain and gain, and oblivion. i could stomach RIPD.
when did the latest die hard come out? was it 2013 yet? that was the worst movie i’ve seen in a long time. also, i finally got around to watching i spit on your grave (the remake), and holy shit was that awful. like straw dogs without any of the talent, passion, or good.
What amazes me more is that Burnsy managed to write a full treatment of “Battle of the Year” without ONCE pointing out that it is nearly identical to D2: The Mighty Ducks. So it’s not just yet another opportunity for Hollywood to pull out the broomsticks for another round of dance-movie dead-horse-beating; they’re pulling out the carcass of the “ragtag group of kids learns how to be a sports team” genre and flogging the hell out of IT in the process, as well.
Great point. I couldn’t even watch it for the montage, and I fuckin love me some montages.
You do know that Lindy West was a Frotcast regular before she got the writing gig at Jezebel right?
They’re frotbonded.
Vince or anyone, did you ever see this Josh Duhamel flick that was called Fire With Fire? Holy shit, it might be worse than Safe Haven. I saw that at a screening last year and it’s like a Michael Bay script with every action movie cliche ever…. without the crazy effects or action sequences to keep you interested. It’s so awful. I don’t even know if it came out at all or went straight to DVD, but it needs to be on a list somewhere. I believe it was promoted at the time as having Bruce Willis and 50 Cent, but they only appear in it for a few minutes.
Netflix keeps suggesting it to me, which seriously makes me question why I still have Netflix.
BTW, Netflix instant’s selection blows.
I think it’d be great if y’all did a worst Indie list to accommodate some of the drivel that was put out this year in the name of ‘art’…
I’ll start, Escape from Tomorrow. Shitte, pure and uncut Shitte.
Can we stop this already? Can we stop the stupid “coming of age” movies that aren’t really coming of age movies as much as they’re lame excuses to wear out already worn-out college clichés and ethnic stereotypes? Do we really need to keep releasing the same movies over and over every year to pretend that college is a consequence-free opportunity to sow your wild oats and pull one over on The Man, instead of a place where horrible things happen and lives are ruined?
College was great for me, but holy shit it was a lot of work. Yeah I did have fun…just once a week. Otherwise it was mostly doing homework, studying and trying to work out to not get fat and relieve stress.
So, yeah, I hate these films and would gladly see them die.