‘Captain Phillips’ And The Problem With ‘Based On A True Story’

I finally caught Captain Phillips on the plane back from Berlin this weekend, at the time not even remembering that it had been nominated for a best picture. In terms of actual insight into the events it portrayed, it rated close to a zero. That is, unless you count Tom Hanks telling his hijacker, “You ah nawt a fishahman anymoah” as a particularly insightful statement (??). Great actor though, that Tom Hanks. Look at him act! Look at him act! I know, right? Such an actor. I assume that’s the only reason this film exists.
While Phillips is probably a bit worse than some of its faux factual forebears (for one thing, Paul Greengrass’s underexposed shaky cam cinematography doesn’t go great with a tiny headrest screen), it’s basically par for the same course as Lone Survivor, Argo, Parkland, The Iron Lady, etc. You know the type of movie. They purport to portray a real-life event, and you go in expecting some kind of insight, a new perspective, for something to be illuminated somehow, and instead you get a few chunks of things you already know braising in a stew of transparently bullshit embellishments. I know, I know, Argo was mostly a crowd pleaser (not even I could deny the obvious joy of watching Alan Arkin and John Goodman spout vulgar one-liners about old Hollywood), but did anyone actually believe that the Iranian Jeep chasing the departing plane down the runway at the end was something that actually happened in real life? Or that in Lone Survivor, that Marcus Luttrell was saved juuust at the nick of time, when a Taliban literally had his head on the chopping block when the good-guy Pashtuns showed up to save the day? Come on, not even your weird aunt with the email forwards is gullible enough to believe those scenes.
Yet they still insist on plastering “BASED ON ACTUAL EVENTS!” all over the posters and trailers as if it actually means something. And if the writers completely Hollywoodify a few scenes? Well, that’s just “dramatic license.” Look, if you’re going to lie, at least lie in a way that makes it a better movie. All the chase scene in Argo did was to yank me out of a story I’d been invested in up until that point. There are times when I’ll argue for dramatic license, but not when it’s just a license to be a hack. The question becomes, are you trying to tell a story or are you just trying to make a story seem like our generic idea of “a movie?”
I bring this up on Oscars week because there’s nothing Oscar loves more than a movie that feels like a movie. The King’s Speech to me is the ultimate Oscar movie, the ultimate movie that feels like a movie. The kind of movie that would win Best Picture at a parody of the Oscars. And what did we learn about the subject of The King’s Speech? Did we gain some valuable insight into his persona, or were we just content to watch Cinderella Man by another name for two hours again?
I can’t expect “based on a true story” movies to be 100% true, fine. But can I at least expect them to say… you know… something? It seems like they mostly do a lot of play acting things we already know and filling in the gaps with shit we’ve already seen. Isn’t it a problem when I get more out of the written epilogue at the end of Captain Phillips than I did out of the preceding two hours and fourteen minutes? Don’t you owe us a little insight into why Somalis might hijack boats, or why the Navy SEALs shoot the hijackers rather than letting the shipping company pay the ransom? “Delving schmelving! We’ve got Tom Hanks!”
Captain Phillips is the Patrick Stewart reading mean tweets of movies, compelling only because there’s a famous person in it.
In the days before we had actual footage and transcripts and audio and video and easily-Googlable first-hand accounts of events, I suppose this kind of storytelling had some value. By incorporating it into a narrative, people were exposed to it, at least in some way. Orson Welles couldn’t tell a story about William Randolph Hearst, for example, so he settled for telling one about Charles Foster Kane. And hopefully, we learned a little something about Hearst in the process. (Hearst, incidentally, would probably LOVE that last scene in Argo. I can just see him assigning his best cartoonist to draw the fleeing Jeep.)
Are they shielding us from the reality, or just trying to simplify the story? And if they’re trying to simplify the story, why? What’s the point of making a film about a “true story” if you’re just going to pipe it into some pre-fabricated mold of a Hollywood plot? I suspect the answer is “because they’re lazy and it’s easier,” rather than some nefarious conspiracy to pacify the public. Still, the negative outcome is similar. It’s a problem that goes further than just bad movies. It’s a dangerous thing to gradually and constantly bombard people with simplistic narratives. Even the Kardashians have their producers trying to shoo them into pre-fab sitcom plots, where they’re waxing each other like in 40-Year-Old Virgin. Great, so now I’m watching plots I’ve already seen re-enacted by people who can’t act? Moreover, can we really not be trusted with the actual day-to-day business of the fucking Kardashians? You wonder if our inability to deal with even slightest bit of reality is part of the reason every political argument feels like an epic battle between two obviously bullshit oversimplifications. Progress doesn’t happen until both sides can accept a little nuance, until a policy can fit an actual reality, not someone’s bullshit, pasteurized take on it.
We make 20 of these types of movies every year, like cover songs or vintage reissues, and we’re expected to get misty eyed and nostalgic for “classic filmmaking” every time, especially during Oscars season. Maybe that will never change, but I’m going to say it anyway: maybe it’s time we stopped congratulating people for doing great cover songs. Nostalgia for bullshit is not a valuable emotion.
—
Vince Mancini is a writer and comedian living in San Francisco. You can find more of his work on FilmDrunk, the Uproxx network, and all over his mom’s refrigerator. Fan FilmDrunk on Facebook, find the latest movie reviews here.
This is why I basically skip every “Based on a True Story” movie. Either I know enough about the event depicted to just be annoyed at what they make up and get wrong or I didn’t give a shit about what happened to begin with.
I’m trying to figure out what makes you so angry – “based on a true story” is not meant to be a documentary or even factual in most cases (read also: “inspired” by a true story) – and why does it need to overtly explain something to the viewer? I’m not trying to be argumentative (much).
I don’t want “overtly explained,” I want “has some kind of perspective.” Does that make sense?
There isn’t always a moral to the story in real life. Perhaps there is no perspective to be offered more meaningful than what the viewer should discover for himself. If that makes sense.
No, not a “moral.” Just an answer to the question, “Yes, this is a story. Why are *you* telling me this story?”
9 times out of 10 the answer is $$ and only $$.
We hold out for the other 10%
Ok, I kinda get it. To me, you seem to ask a lot of the movies you see.
But then, you know the kind of shit I usually watch.
I’m with you, Al. If I want a nuanced take on an event that delves into all the facts and all the motivations of all the parties involved in a story, I’ll watch a documentary on it. I watch something like Argo or Captain Phillips for an embellished and more exciting take on it.
They’re telling you the story because it’s interesting and they want to make money and win awards.
I think the point is that they tell the same contrived not true story in every true story. Why do they do that? This is why I refuse to see movies like captain phillips and cant understand why other than this bosom buddy, it’s getting award cred.
Dude, have you never seen a horror movie about demonic possession that was “based on a true story”? Like, three-quarters of them claim to be? To say you gotta take that statement with a grain of salt is the mother of all understatements.
One more note for dissident. The problem, and Vince makes this abundantly clear in the article is that this film, and many others like it, don’t make it more exciting or interesting or better in any way with the embellishment they choose to sprinkle or drop like an atomic bomb on the true story. They just make it more like every other unoriginal, uninteresting piece of cliched, trite crap out there.
PS – @AB, it wasn’t you I was getting snippy with. Or Vince. I saw something elsewhere that pissed me off and I was just talking into the air there.
Eh these types of movies seem to be more a vehicle for actors trying to win an award like “WOW he really BECAME that character” than anything educational. Which is why I prefer documentaries if they are well done. Oh and nothing was more overrated in this department than Dallas Buyers Club. The only thing impressive about McConaughey in that was his drastic weight loss. At least he’s amazing in True Detective.
They should make a separate category at the Oscars: Best ‘Based on a True Story’ Picture. At the same time they could add a Best Impression Oscar for actors portraying real people.
Thank you for articulating far better than I ever could why I tend to automatically dismiss any movie that advertises that it is “based on true events.”
Gotta say that I think Captain Phillips did more than most Hollywood productions to at least call out the disparity between the worlds the Americans live in and the world the pirates live in – points for trying instead of just “They’re brown savages so of course.” It said, “You would too, if not for the good luck of being born in Portland, OR.)
Beyond that, I thought it was just a good thriller set in a world I knew very little about. I like unique settings and tension. Sometimes a movie is just a movie.
agreed…based on a true story i want more than just the propaganda from the original news story..i want insight not told in the cnn story, more honesty, more truth. that was my problem with argo, as much as i liked that movie it was just ‘save the americans from the beards’…again. at least with munich we got a bit of that grey introspection into whether or not what was being done was morally good. reminds me of that patton oswald skit about ‘reality tv’
They plaster “Based on a true story” all over movies like this because, well…people are stupid.
Same shit works in advertising and politics. It doesn’t matter if it has any substance to it. Just dress it up in a nice appealing way and watch the masses consume the fuck out of it.
Advertising actually developed out of politics. Woodrow Wilson used early ad campaigns to promote America’s entry into WWI, and the men who worked on that went on to become the original 1920’s-era “Mad Men.”
I watch a lot of horror and torture porn. Half that shit is “based on a true story”.
I WISH.
I for one would like Kim Kardashian to be inserted into the following sitcom roles:
a) Sofia Vergara’s part in “Modern Family”
b) Miley Cyrus’s role in “Hannah Montana”
c) Jean Stapleton’s part in “All in the Family”
d) Bea Arthur’s role in “Golden Girls”
e) Irene Ryan’s part in “The Beverly Hillbillies”
Not that I would watch any of them, but it amuses me to think about it.
I would like Kim Kardashian to be inserted into at least one of the following:
a) A giant blender
b) A car crusher
c) The mouth of a great white shark
d) An iron maiden
e) A swamp full of alligators
I would watch all of these, heck I would charge admission.
Roland Emmerich’s 2012 was based on true events. I mean, not the “end of the world” stuff, but there was a year 2012.
Oh, and Woody Harrelson is a crazy guy.
Vince, just for comparison, what “based on true story” films did you actually like?
Or do you just hate ALL their guts?
American Splendor.
Is that the movie where McConaughey violates that girl’s mouth with fried chicken?
Isn’t that the Harvey Pekar picture with Giamatti? That movie is exceptionally good.
Adaptation was inspiring.
It’s really fantastic. It’s one of the few movies where they include actual stock footage with the real people and incorporate it into the story without trying to pretend like we’re not smart enough to be able to tell the difference. I mean, I like a lot of based on a true story movies. I mostly liked Argo. I really liked The Fighter. But I thought The Fighter would’ve been better if they’d just used Mickey Ward’s actual fight footage (if it was a rights issue I understand). My point is, people are media savvy enough now that we don’t need a lot of these old pretenses. American Splendor did away with a lot of them which is why it’s the first one that comes to mind.
There actually was a documentary that somehow got attached to my perfectly-legal download of The Fighter, and it seems like it was only an hour long, and that it was more about Dicky Eklund, and accidentally at that, and I think it was called “High on Crack Street” – anyway, if any of that information is remotely accurate, you should check it out. It was riveting and depressing as hell. My kinda flick.
Yup, I seent it.
Great movie, but did it really have anything new to say about Harvey Pekar that fans didn’t already know?
Or the documentary Dirty Wars, for example. Didn’t say anything that avid readers of Jeremy Scahill didn’t already know. I guess what I’m trying to say is that if you’re well read there isn’t much else a movie can bring to the table other than being told in an exciting, visually appealing way. I love the movies The People Versus Larry Flynt and Private Parts, but the former coasted by with likable actors and the latter on condensing a long career into a funny 90 minutes.
My biggest issue with “based on a true story” movies is that most people are stupid and the Hollywood version of events becomes the “truth” to them.
Exactly.
Exactly, that drives me nuts but, people are lazy and rarely read factual accounts of stories like these.
Raw is awarded one internet point.
I think I would have enjoyed Braveheart more if it had been historically accurate.
Now you wait just a goddamned minute. Are you suggesting that William Wallace didn’t yell freedom while having his guts ripped out? Them’s fighting words!
No, no, he just didn’t wear a kilt.
that makes you gay. not that there’s anything wrong with that.
And Robert the Brus’ portrayal was fucking criminal. Also, some of the stories they had Wallace do in Braveheart was Robert the Brus. Of course, Braveheart was written by a Wallace, so. . .
I thought the point was that big, lumbering, prosperous America/cargo ship/Tom Hanks was going to have to have a reckoning with small, nimble, desperately poor Rest of the World/pirate boat/Muse. And that the only way it was going to get out of that reckoning was through the use of overwhelming physical force (as opposed to taking any kind of moral high ground). There’s a reason he’s blubbering at the end about how it’s not his blood that’s all over him. Hence the scene at the opening where Hanks is fretting about his kids’ future because of globalization. The rest of the world will have its say.
Are you asserting there is moral high ground in being a pirate?
No, just that Hanks’ facile suggestion that Muse find another line of work is just as funny as Muse thinks it is. “Maybe in America,” indeed.
“Based on true events” movies are Marvel movies for baby boomers.
The Blandification will not be delayed. Ready “Argo 2: The Persian Empire Strikes Back”!
There’s also the question of who sells the movie rights first. Apparently, “Captain Phillips” was based on true events as only Capt Phillips seems to remember them.
History to goes to he who nabs the book deal first.
I suppose that’s why it’s called “Captain Phillips” instead of “Cook of the Maersk Alabama”.
Also, it’s just a movie. It’s all marketing. if you want truth, go read some Zinn or Chomsky, I guess.
No read someone who’s been relevant in the last 30 years.
If Stephen Segal played the cook I would be all over that movie.
I was actually hoping to see some inaccuracies about this movie in the story but beside a rambling diatribe about Oscar nodes films based on true events there is no mention of what separates it from true fact and the fiction we see. if from where Cpt. Philips lives. He’s a Vermonter. We have no accent unless you visit the country. Do why does Tom Hanks have a boston accent? No one in VT has a boston accent unless you just moved here from Mass. Ugh
Typo: I’m from Vermont!
And so is he!
You’re coming off as whiny. If you really want insight, wait for the book to come out. Movies are movies. They’re usually meant to entertain the lowest common denominator of people. Hollywood has been lazy like this for a long time. I doubt it’ll change anytime soon.
I’m writing an article about where I think movies could be better, and you’re telling me I’m whiny for not expecting them to always be shit. Okay.
And HOW DARE YOU discuss movies on your movie blog.
GAWD, Vince!
@LtSchlitz I wish he had a Neil deGrasse Tyson to his Richard Dawkins [www.youtube.com] to tell him “You make some great points, but Jesus, you’re such a turn off.” Is there a list of accessible things he likes somewhere? Because my assumption now about any movie I like is that Vince doesn’t like it. I say that while acknowledging that I wouldn’t recommend anybody make time to see Capt. Phillips and that I still don’t care to see the King’s Speech. Armond White (idk how to spell his first name and I don’t care to look it up) gets shit for being contrarian. Vince should get shit for not liking anything. Like a constant refrain should be, “Lemme guess, th-thumbs down.” And I know, I know. Stop clicking. I will. From now on, if I can see things going down the well-worn “And another thing I don’t like” path, I’ll bail. I like when people complain about things in entertaining ways, but even when I agree with him, Vince is not my cup of tea.
@TheMightySharknado – this is interesting to me, because it seems to me that he likes a lot of movies he sees. Maybe we just read him differently. I also often find myself disagreeing with his taste, but that’s just a taste thing and really, no one sane likes the kind of movies I like. I come here for the humour and sometimes brilliant prose, and of course the comments.
@TheMightySharknado:
Quite aside from being wrong – if anything, Vince probably rates most of the movies he reviews here *much* higher than they ought to be – if your opinion of a critic is “he doesn’t like the things I like and/or likes things I don’t like!” then the problem is with you. Criticism isn’t supposed to be about telling you what to enjoy or not enjoy, it’s supposed to be an analysis of the art itself: What was it trying to say? How did it do that? Did the methods used help or hinder it? That sort of thing.
Which is why the “Armond White is just a contrarian!” shit annoys me. The man seems to be the only person actually bothering to perform critical analysis of films, and when I disagree with him (which is often), or even find him full of shit (which, again, is often), I at least have something I can debate with. In all the decades Ebert was a “film critic,” I couldn’t do that, because his reviews were opinions on whether he enjoyed the film or not, and even on that mark he often wasn’t clear. The only things I ever really learned about Ebert’s decision-making process was that:
a) He had a particular moral outlook, and if your movie offended his particular moral sensibilities, it was garbage as far as he was concerned, and
b) He really, really, wanted to fuck Angelina Jolie. I don’t believe I ever saw him give one of her films less than 3 stars.
Also, anyone who dislikes Armond White should read his Hunger Games 2 review and tell me how it’s not spot on
[cityarts.info]
I think a better way of framing this might be to compare poor “based on” movies to good ones. Black Hawk Down didn’t exactly delve into deep moral or political issues, but it was generally accurate in a way that bad “based on” films usually are not. In place of deep moral or political issues, the movie focused on the effects of a violent and confusing battle on a small group of men in a short time period. I think that on that level, Black Hawk Down stands up very well.
Well, I would consider Black Hawk Down’s refusal to engage deep moral or political issues AS its perspective. It was about the perspective of the soldier, specifically. Which is why I think it works better than Captain Phillips – it has a perspective and specifics. When I say “perspective,” I don’t mean everything needs to be Mamety morality play. I just mean it should have something to say other than the shit we already saw on the news.
On a related note, the absolute worst was Battleship marketing their film as based on the classic board game – in what world is it necessary to validate a film to the public in such a pointlessly hollow way?
So “The Butler” didn’t really happen like that ?
“Hey Mitch, you hear about that woman who drove her car into a lake with her kids in it and they all drowned? Well that inspired me to write this story about a gorilla.” -Mitch Hedberg
We watched Captain Phillips this weekend and when the pirates got shot and their blood splattered everywhere she exclaimed “Oh my God! I hope they didn’t have AIDS!”
And at that moment I would have given anything to have gone to see the movie in the theater.
+1
I think my problem had been with the more recent movies most notably “zero dark thirty.” Where Argo at least put a true story in a charming well made Hollywood film, which the irony of CIA mission diguised as a fake movie being turned into the very crowd pleaser they were pretending to be is just amazing
But zero dark thirty just presented the facts with no exploration or interest, captain Philips did this too. So all those movies amount into are 2 hour well acted slide shows.
I don’t want my films to stick to the facts, but at least do something interesting
P.s. I know Brenden hates think pieces but he should try a Mancini one cause his are amazing
So this is the “never go full retard” of source-material rants?.
I approve this message; can we get RDJ to read it in blackface?
Just saw Lone Survivor and my issue with these types of movies is that as soon as you show me something obviously untrue (like throwing yourselves off three different mountains and being totally okay) I begin to question the trueness of every detail of the story, and pretty soon I don’t believe a goddamn thing you’re showing me.
It’s likely ‘Monuments Men’ stuck close to the actual story, because it was boring as hell.
Mancini is really the only reason to come to uproxx these days
KSK as well.
^ Naw KSK blows without Ufford or Magary anymore.
Nawt a strawng taek.
/Kicks dirt
Danger is also great, as is Cajun. I like the new crop of writers as well. All in all, there are more good than bad contributers around here IMO
KSK blows
BAN.
The *only* reason? You fuck right off, junior.
No mention of Burnsy? The man consistently makes me laugh. Anyone that doesn’t like his writing can fuck right the fuck off.
If you’ve ever clicked on a KSK Sexy Friday and still mean that, then by all means go fuck yourself to death you ungrateful shitweasal.
I see your point and I’ll add to it: my in-laws watch all those terrible Lifetime and Hallmark movies that get churned out by the truckload. Most of them would probably get Oscar Nominations if you swapped out their C-Listers for Meryl Streep and Leo DiCaprio.
I noticed that too. It is really sad.
I really don’t know how Hollywood could ever sufficiently please you here Vince. You didn’t like Wolf of Wall Street as much as everyone else (even though they tried to contort the “facts” to tell something different and interesting) because you knew Jordan Belfort’s background more than most people do and that bugged you. You didn’t like Captain Phillips or Zero Dark Thirty because they didn’t deliver high level officials educating the audience as to why they made certain policy decisions (at least Hanks and the main Somali talked about why its so hard to change careers) even though none of them were main characters or would have interacted with the main character who served as our main point of reference.
I agree with this article to the extent that yes, Hollywood needs to stop shoehorning in so many obviously fake scenes (like the end of Argo, and well alot of Argo actually or just trying to be awards bait (Kings Speech and The Butler), but I still think that 95% of the general public doesn’t have the time or attention span to read all the books and background info about certain things. I like the 2 hour Simplification so long as it does its due diligence and reflects what actually happened during the events of the story. Oh and if its entertaining (the tension at the end of Captain Phillips was great after all).
Maybe the question is – do you want to be educated or entertained? Or both?
That was oversimplified because I came back from lunch drunk. One more option: do you want the movie to make you think?
OR: do you want the movie to make you feel something? Or NOT feel something?
Yeah, jesus, I’m hammered.
Anyway, like I said, sounds to me like Vince asks a lot of a movie AND I STAND BY THAT FUCKING STATEMENT. I’m not saying he’s wrong, I’m saying we don’t all ask for the same things.
the general public doesn’t have the time or attention span to read all the books and background info about certain things
Except the ones that go to libraries instead of a movie theater? Attends class instead of fagging out about Walking Dead*? Writes instead of playing World of Warcraft?
(*insert your favorite retarded "addiction show" here. And don't point fingers at The Mighty Wrecklahr! If it has seen all the episodes of any Star Trek series, it is only because It went through a period in the late 90s with incurable insomnia for a few years. It never watched "Voyager" and only watched the one or two episodes of "Enterprise" that had Klingons.)
@Al: Yeah, I think you get it. I guess I’m just a realist here, because I’d love to get what Vince wants out of these “true story” movies more often than not, but I don’t think its practical on a general scale, nor does it serve as a major knock on movies that don’t desire to do that anyway. Sometimes some stories are just gonna be straightforward.
Nowadays, if I (and probably alot of other people) want strong character development and fully realized worlds that open up a wide array of questions, I’d watch a TV show instead. Of course, they can do that better because they can air many episodes, week to week and for free. Where as for movies you gotta drive your ass over to the theater, pay a stupid sum of money, and probably gather a group of friends/a date/significant other to go. Once you achieve all that, I think a bias sets in and you are probably going to be more sympathetic to (maybe even less critical of) the movie than if you saw it for free (like a lot of reviewers get to these days). Compound that now with the hope that the “based on the true story” movie will then somehow deliver this super fully realized or new perspective on something and maybe that’s kinda why I think Vince can come off as asking too much from time to time.
I gave Captain Phillips like a B+. Tom Hanks was good in it and that’s what everyone remembers most, but it was a movie on rails going from point A to point B and didn’t have THAT much to say. It was just cool to see how the story unfolded. Plus my friends still enjoy yelling “WHAT WAS THAT?!?!?!” whenever a certain situation arises.
@Mixhail THANK YOU. I know Mixhail ain’t saying the following, but JESUS, Vince. It’s almost like they pay you to not like…things -_- . Wait a minute, do they pay Vince not to like things?! I’m not being sarcastic to either of you. That’s a genuine query.
Vince isn't asking too much of anyone, you forshak-lapping yIntaghs. He is CHALLENGING THE READER. As it appears, you are a kite in a hurricane, "Mixhail the self proclaimed realist".
You are the problem with America. Thanks to you, Idiocracy is coming soon.
@Feklhr – I didn’t get that he’s challenging the reader from that (you mean us, right?). I got that he wants more from movies than I generally do (maybe I’m just easy to please). Nothing wrong with having strong opinions, as long as we also have the courtesy and intelligence to at least listen to, if not consider, others, especially when they’re not based solely on emotion, as they frequently are.
Vince's challenge to the reader:
We make 20 of these types of movies every year, like cover songs or vintage reissues, and we’re expected to get misty eyed and nostalgic for “classic filmmaking” every time, especially during Oscars season. Maybe that will never change, but I’m going to say it anyway: maybe it’s time we stopped congratulating people for doing great cover songs.
The challenge is in the commentary/critique of Hollywood and the Oscars, summarized above. The reader is challenged to re-evaluate the amount of merit and credibility they are willing to lend to the "cookie-cutter-like 'based on a true story' Oscar bait" movies (if there is, in fact, any merit or credibility there at all).
Sorry, I’ll try to agree with the general consensus and write middle-of-the-road reviews more often. That would be much better.
I don’t know how many glowing reviews I have to write of things I like – Inside Llewyn Davis, Her, etc. – before people stop logging into every negative or even mildly negative (I gave WoWS a B+ or an A-, if I remember correctly) review to ask why I’m so unpleasable. I like certain things, and I object to others. Such is the nature of taste. I understand what people like about Zero Dark Thirty, and I agree with a lot of it, but I just don’t like having an entire movie about trying to kill a guy without showing any of the guts or brain matter. It’s sanitized. Has nothing to do with educating the audience. Phillips I just found boring. The two Somalis were just stock characters.
I wonder why the people who remember you for your more negative reviews are the ones who are being more vocal now?
I’m being sincere, not sarcastic. Drinkin’ since lunch.
Because they’re a bunch of soft cunts.
“Nostalgia for bullshit is not a valuable emotion.”
I’m increasingly convinced that nostalgia is just altogether not a valuable emotion. It’s merits are too few to be justified as a good thing, and the potential for bullshit is just too high.
“Nostalgia for bullshit is not a valuable emotion.”
Tell it to George Lucas’s bank account.
Someone else finally gets it.
I agree with S_b. I agreed with Patton Oswalt when he said that nostalgia is death, or words to that effect, but he’s as guilty as anyone when it comes to saying that the Star Wars prequels tainted his childhood or some such nonsense. I loved a bunch of shit when I was in elementary school too, but nobody should base their actions on what the ghost of erstwhile me would think.
hmmm…I typically just want a movie to be entertaining. I’ll research on my own if I really want insight. TIL that Game of Thrones isn’t based on actual events, but they sure as hell try to make it look real.
I don’t think it’s the movie’s fault. It is BASED on a true story. It’s more some of the audiences fault for believing it IS the true story.
A lot of blame lies on the audience, but they are not the source of the intellectual dishonesty.
Maybe they change it to “inspired by a true story.”
@DEVO - or even better, "Coulda been real! Huh?"
I think the reason ‘based on a true story’ exists, is to add wow factor for the audience. That’s it. You see Captain Phillips, and know nothing about maritime piracy, you might just say ‘cool action movie.’ When you know it as a ‘real thing’, you say ‘woah, that happened!’ I really think it’s that simple. It’s just an extra hook to manipulate the audience into a deeper reaction.
Imagine your reaction to any of your favorite fictional movies, if you saw ‘based on a true story’ before it started.
Whenever I see “Based on a True Story,” I quote the late, great Criswell:
“Can you PROVE it DIDN’T happen?”
Anybody healthy and able-bodied without any recent tragedy in their life reading mean tweets about themselves is pretty funny to me. It doesn’t have to be a celebrity. It could be a local high school coach and I’d crack up. Vince, if you read mean tweets about yourself, I would play that youtube video with no hesitation.
This is where I love to compare Captain Phillips and Wolf of Wall Street. Both of them were “based on a true story”, but Phillips was trying to come off completely serious where Wolf was more tongue-in-cheek about it. Which is what makes the first come off as campy, and the latter come off as brilliant.
And you come off as a complete dipshit if you think Captain Phillips is “campy.” I don’t think that word means what you think it means.
“Isn’t it a problem when I get more out of the written epilogue at the end of Captain Phillips than I did out of the preceding two hours and fourteen minutes?”
Yeah, it means you’re a shitty movie reviewer and a mouthbreathing dipshit. Not everything is supposed to be The People’s History of the United States, Chomsky. Sometimes, America really is the good guy.
And Navy SEAL’s don’t make the call on whether to pay the ransom or not.
I think you are just butthurt because this movie shows the U.S. is a good light and the Somalis in a bad one. Libtards like you just can’t stand that. Just as those pirates were suffocating in that stale air in the lifeboat, you are suffocating from the putrid air of SF. Try getting out more, it might clear your head.
Right. Yeah, sometimes I forget that everything boils down to the artificial right wing/left wing divide that we’re constantly being fed, even when I write 1000 words that have nothing do with it. “Haha, way to want more interesting stories, fag libtard! Whyncha go French kiss Trotsky!”
THERE ARE ONLY TWO SIDES TO ANYTHING POLITICAL! WHAT THE FUCK DOES “NUANCE” MEAN, HOMO?
@Uncle Phil: “If everywhere you go, you manage to have inappropriate/angry reactions to the things around you, it may be time to look inward.” – Shia Labeouf
Fantastic!
ROLL DAMN TIDE
It does boil down to it when you can hardly go one review without bringing up your political beliefs.
“Nostalgia for bullshit is not a valuable emotion.”
tell that to buzzfeed.
Did that thing I posted, not post? Guys? Hello?
Seriously? That thing I posted, did not post? Shit. It was at once hilarious, insightful, and a wee tad sycophantic. My point was, “Being a dick to someone who maintains an open discourse, discourages openness and hinders, instead of helps, communication.” In brief, I’ll stay in the Hanks movie theme and further state that, “cunts is as cunts does.” Maybe I misquoted a bit. Anyway, I also acknowledged that I was a day late, a dollar short and a drink.
*drunk
I don’t know where it went. I checked the spam filter. Not there. Sorry!
@Vince Mancini I didn’t know you could do that, thanks for looking. I was drunk, so I’m sure it wasn’t that great anyway. I didn’t say “cunt” in the “original, uncompromised, draft.”
May I be the voice of obvious reason, please: Vince needs to get laid.
You know where I am, baby.
I haven’t read all the comments yet, so I hope I’m not reiterating – but Vince: Wouldn’t you say shooting three black dudes for one white dude without really questioning it is just enough perspective (in a perfidious way)? It didn’t excuse the rest of the movie (2h) of course, but I think I now know alot about American “diplomaticy” and values (3 black dudes are def worth less than a white one etc.)
(Your last sentence is just pure gold, btw)
I dunno, I liked this movie and I thought it was suspenseful, but I never thought it was telling the whole truth anyway. I think if you know these “true story” movies are usually exaggerated accounts, you can enjoy them on their own merits. It’s just like having a movie based on a popular book – who cares if it follows the book or not, I always judge the move on its own, no matter how many fans say the book was better.
This is an intellectually honest response. Thank you.
Test
Excuse me, did you just throw shade at The King’s Speech?
I still remember the first movie I saw where I realized ‘Based on a True Story’ was bullshit. A Perfect Storm. That fucking movie. They knew a boat went out fishing once and never came back. Then they added a shark coming onto the boat and a guy getting hooked and dragged into the ocean just for dramatic effect. That movie would have been so much better if they didn’t over embellish shit like that. Based on a True Story is the worst tag line to add to a movie poster in my mind.
If they didn’t “over embellish” shit like that, there would be no goddamn story – a boat goes out and doesn’t come back. What happened in the meantime? They had to make SOMETHING up since no one survived to tell the tale (uh… SPOILER ALERT), it may as well be entertaining / dramatic / interesting, no? It’s a movie, and we’re trying to sell tickets here.
It’s one thing to knock a movie for changing well known, cold-hard facts and still billing itself as “based on a true story”. It’s completely another thing to shit all over a movie for making up fun stories to tell us about things that we otherwise have no way of knowing.
I’d love to see Wheezer’s version of that one. First half hour of the movie – exactly the same. Next 5 minutes – boat sails out, news report, funeral, credits.
Where does “Noah” fall into all of this?
Of course they will say “based on a true story” or “inspired by actual events”.
What are they supposed to say — “This stuff is pure bullschittt which we made up while in an alcohol and cocaine-fueled haze”?