Did Mila Kunis Upstage Her ‘Third Person’ Co-Star Olivia Wilde At The Film’s Premiere?

09.10.13 5 years ago 13 Comments

Mila vs Olivia

While perusing some scientific and medical research journals for my neverending quest for education and all-knowing perfection, I happened upon a Daily Mail article that made a very bold and fascinating statement: “Red carpet rivalry? Mila Kunis upstages Olivia Wilde at the premiere of their new film Third Person at the Toronto film festival.” And I was all, “Oh hell no!” because you can’t just call out a red carpet throwdown like that with no notice.

So I decided to go to the photos myself and truly, scientifically determine whether or not Mila actually upstaged Olivia, because if she did, then the official rule is that Olivia has to appear in one Uwe Boll movie. I’m sorry, but that sh*t’s in the Bible. Let’s go to the pictures to break this down.

Now the film itself also stars James Franco, Liam Neeson, Adrien Brody and Maria Bello, and Third Person is about “Three interlocking love stories involving three couples in three cities: Rome, Paris, and New York,” but none of that matters because Mila may have upstaged Olivia. So let’s take a good look at Mila:

And now let’s look at Olivia:

Okay, go back to Mila:

Back to Olivia again:

"Third Person" Premiere - 2013 Toronto International Film Festival

One more time on Mila now:

"Third Person" Premiere - Red Carpet - 2013 Toronto International Film Festival

I need one more time on Olivia now, too:

"Third Person" Premiere - 2013 Toronto International Film Festival

This is really tough, so I’m going to have to pull out an unrelated Mila GIF:

Mila Big O

To be fair, I also need an unrelated Olivia GIF:

Olivia Wilde Butter

Yep, I’d say it’s a draw. Thanks for taking part in this scientific experiment, everyone.

